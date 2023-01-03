Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CarmelTed RiversCarmel, IN
Be Part of the Revival of Indy's Union StationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Indian Roots of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Nonviolence MovementJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet In Indiana You Must TryTravel MavenBargersville, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
WISH-TV
Man dies, 2 adults hurt when car crashes into tree on Emerson Avenue
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died and two adults were hurt in a car crash Saturday night on Emerson Avenue on the city’s east side, police say. At 9:55 p.m. Saturday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department went to a report of a personal injury accident near East 32nd Street on North Emerson Avenue.
Police investigate shooting on near south side
Police are investigating an overnight shooting on the near south side that has left one person in critical condition.
WISH-TV
16-year-old Carmel High School student dies after crashing Jeep into building
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A 16-year-old high school student died Sunday morning after he’d crashed a Jeep on Friday into an apartment building, Carmel police say. Michael Jent died from his crash injuries. Carmel Police Department was sent to the crash about 5:19 a.m. Friday at the Olivia...
WTHR
IMPD investigates Sunday morning shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating several shootings that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning. Officers were called to 2915 Medford Avenue on the city's northwest side shortly after 3 a.m. to investigate a person shot there. They found a person in the neighborhood bordered by 30th Street and Kessler Boulevard who appeared to be shot. Police said he was conscious and stable when taken to the hospital.
WISH-TV
Man dies after being taken to hospital in extreme critical condition from being trapped in home fire
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 70-year-old man died Saturday afternoon after being trapped inside a home fire Saturday morning. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 6:58 a.m. to the 9000 block of E. 18th Street on report of a residence fire with entrapment. This is on the city’s east side at 18th Street and North Post Road.
Man dies after Post Road house fire
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died after he was pulled from a house fire on the east side of Indianapolis early Saturday. Firefighters were called to the corner of Post Road and 18th Street just before 7 a.m. and found a single-story house with no visible fire outside, but heavy smoke inside.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Rideshare driver shot on city’s northeast side, woman arrested
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting of a rideshare driver. The incident took place Wednesday night. News 8 obtained video of the moment the victim was treated by medics. “I have friends that are Uber drivers, Uber Eats drivers, and...
Police determine man and woman found dead in Avon home to be homicide/suicide
Hendricks County Sherriff’s Department is investigating after finding a man and woman dead in their home Saturday morning.
WISH-TV
Bloomington man faces charges in downtown stabbing on New Year’s Day
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A 36-year-old Bloomington man faces an attempted murder charge in connection with the New Year’s Day stabbing of a man downtown, police say. Bloomington Police Department said in a news release issued Sunday that Ryan Johnson was taken into custody after investigators found him Saturday in a vehicle near the intersection of Country Club Drive and South Madison Street. That’s just east of South Rogers Street on the city’s south side.
Carmel HS student dies after vehicle crashes into building
UPDATE: The Carmel Police Department said the student died Sunday morning from injuries sustained in the crash. The high school encourages any students who may be struggling at home to dial 988 to access a 24-hour hotline to talk to a live counselor. CARMEL, Ind. – A Carmel High School student was taken to the […]
WISH-TV
Uber driver shares story of survival after shooting in northeast Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Uber driver is speaking out after being shot while working. The driver, Marco Batsista, was preparing to have Rakeasia Rodgers get into his rideshare when her boyfriend jumped in instead. That’s when shots rang out. Police say Rodgers, 20, had fired several shots at...
WISH-TV
Carmel police close part of Main Street after vehicle hits building
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police have closed a section of Main Street after a vehicle crashed into a building. “The road will be closed in both directions between Old Meridian Street and Grand Vue Drive while our officers investigate this incident,” the Carmel Police Department tweeted at around 6:30 a.m. Friday.
WISH-TV
Dad of survivor in Castleton mall shooting: Confusing ‘identical’ cars led to gunfire
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The father of the 21-year-old man shot and injured Tuesday night outside the Castleton Square Mall told News 8 on Thursday that the gunfire started as a result of a mix-up and not, as police initially believed, a fight in the mall. Michael Mason Jr., a...
IMPD: Man in police pursuit ditches car, runs across I-465, gets into INDOT truck
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested early Thursday morning after IMPD said he led officers on a police pursuit in which he ditched a vehicle in someone’s front yard before running across I-465 and hiding in a ditch. Police said it began around 3:39 a.m. when a driver in a Dodge Charger jumped the median […]
2 arrested after gun pulled in I-69 road rage incident
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were arrested on Wednesday after Indiana State Police said a gun was displayed during a case of road rage on I-69. Police said a motorist called 911 shortly after midnight to report a road rage incident on I-69 in Madison County. The caller told police someone in a minivan pointed a […]
WISH-TV
IMPD: Girl critical after accidentally shot in stomach
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A young girl was in critical condition Friday after what Indianapolis police believe was an accidental shooting. The girl, described by officers as “elementary-aged,” was shot in the stomach just after 8 a.m. at the Ponderosa Manufactured Home Community on Berwick Avenue, just south of West Michigan Street and North Tibbs Avenue, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
Uber driver found shot at 38th and Keystone; suspect arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Police made an arrest after Uber driver was shot Wednesday night on the near northeast side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police said 20-year-old Rakeasia Rodgers was taken into custody in connection with the case. Around 8:48 p.m., IMPD responded to a report of a shooting victim found inside a vehicle in the middle of the […]
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man arrested for December homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis homicide detectives have arrested a man for a fatal December shooting on the city’s northeast side. Emmanuel Newman, 38, was arrested Thursday for the Dec. 28 murder of 31-year-old Joshua Hopson, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Friday. Early on the...
WISH-TV
Mears seeks special prosecutor in fatal shooting of teen at mall
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County prosecutor has filed a motion seeking a special prosecutor in Tuesday night’s Castleton Square Mall shooting that killed a teenager. Michael Mason Jr., a 16-year-old boy, died at a hospital shortly after the shooting. Also, a 21-year-old man is recovering from four...
Indianapolis police: Motorist fleeing officers crashes, dies
A motorist who fled from Indianapolis police in a stolen vehicle died early Tuesday after it crashed into a utility pole and caught fire, police said. An off-duty Indianapolis officer noticed the vehicle on Interstate 465 about 3:30 a.m. traveling with its lights off, below the speed limit at about 45 mph while straddling the highway's shoulder, said Lt. Shane Foley, a spokesman for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Comments / 0