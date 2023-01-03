Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
This Bowflex exercise bike is $1,000 off in Best Buy’s 3-day sale
It’s a brand new year and that means a new opportunity to jumpstart your fitness, and there’s hardly a better way to do that right from home than with smart home gym equipment. Right now, Best Buy is hosting a 3-day sale that includes excellent additions to your home gym, including the Bowflex VeloCore Bike, which is discounted by a whopping $1,000, bringing the cost down to $800 and saving you more than 50% off its original price of $1,800. This may very well be the best time of year for fitness deals, so be sure to check it out before the sale wraps up.
This ab exercise is better than crunches — so I did 40 reps a day for a week
I did ab roll-ups everyday for a week - here's what happened when our fitness editor did this Pilates core exercise.
The essentials list: Peloton instructor Olivia Amato shares her workout must-haves
A New York native, Peloton instructor Olivia Amato grew up playing field hockey and lacrosse and was a two-time all-county track star in high school. At Fordham University, her cheerleading team won the national championship. Now she shares her workout must-haves with Underscored.
I’m a dietitian and here’s the best diet for your body type – it’s key to weight loss
AS we trudge through January, many people are looking for a new diet or fitness regime to sink their teeth into. But one expert has said that the type of diet you should embark on actually depends on your body type. Dietician Susie Burrell said following a plan that suits...
whereyoulivematters.org
Exercises For Seniors to Improve Their Mobility
Mobility is the ability to move comfortably through deep ranges of motion without pain. Seniors with good mobility can make wide ranges of movement without pain, like squatting down to garden or reaching to change a lightbulb, and often experience decreased joint stiffness and fewer injuries. Moving pain-free should be...
4 muscles you're probably ignoring and the best exercises to build them, according to a personal trainer
Build the overlooked muscles in your back, abs, and hips to help prevent injury and make workouts more effective, according to personal trainer.
Traveler Shares 'Secret' Plane Hack for Flying in Comfort
Not sure how the flight attendants will feel about this though.
Stay active in winter with these 10 at-home exercises
Stay active even when the weather report calls for rainy weather. The post Stay active in winter with these 10 at-home exercises appeared first on Long Beach Post.
This dumbbell Tabata workout burns calories and builds full-body strength in just 30 minutes
This 30-minute full-body dumbbell Tabata workout burns calories and builds strength using just one set of dumbbells
Golf.com
Use this clever ‘ice-cream-scoop’ bunker technique to escape firm sand
Winter golf isn’t always pretty. The courses are dormant, your game is rusty and the weather rarely cooperates. It’s the worst few months of the year for golfers. But that doesn’t mean diehards are just going to stop playing for a few months. It just means that a few adjustments need to be made to keep playing through the offseason. One of those adjustments comes in the form of bunker technique.
ktalnews.com
Best teeth whitening toothpaste
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Adding teeth whitening toothpaste to your daily brushing routine is an excellent way to address discoloration caused by popular culprits such as coffee, wine and smoking. While top formulas should be scientifically proven effective, they must also help you maintain the health of your teeth.
dcnewsnow.com
Best jump rope
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When it comes to choosing the best jump rope, there are many things to consider. Jump ropes come in varying lengths and have different levels of durability. For people who want speed and a good workout with their jump rope, one with ball bearings in the handles is best since it allows for more speed and easy handling. With that in mind, the WOD Nation Speed Jump Rope is the best.
Shoppers Claim This Fast-Acting $8 Nail Polish Remover Works ‘Better Than Acetone’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We love treating ourselves to a mani-pedi any chance we get; it’s one of the quickest ways to feel like the baddest and most together person on the planet. And since we know how damaging acrylics can be, we typically go for a vibrant gel manicure. While we love treating ourselves whenever we can to new nails, taking them off can be a pain, to say the least.
New Balance Fresh Foam X More v4 review – The best Hoka running shoes... from New Balance?!
The review of the New Balance Fresh Foam X More V4 max-cushioned daily trainer. The review examines the tech that went into creating the shoes, the fit and ergonomics, the running performance and design.
Women's Health
'I Combined The 80/20 Rule And Calorie Deficit While Doing Team Body Project Workouts To Lose 75 Pounds'
My name is Sarah Clanton (@bpdbodyandme), and I am 32 years old. I currently live in Nashville, Tennessee, I am a full-time middle school teacher. After years of struggling with my mental health and relationship with food, I decided to start making small changes to my diet and exercise. By staying in a calorie deficit and working out with Team Body Project videos, I lost 75 pounds.
dcnewsnow.com
Stainless steel appliances that will give your kitchen a modern look
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Our favorite stainless steel appliances will make your kitchen functional and stylish. One of the main reasons that homeowners love stainless steel appliances is their sleek appearance. From new builds to classic houses, they give the kitchen of any type of home an updated appearance that feels fresh and contemporary.
thededicatedhouse.com
Tips to Ride a Bike Safely for Weight Loss
Hello World! Welcome Friends! Whether you’re looking to lose weight or just get in shape, cycling can be a great way to burn calories. Cycling is a fun, low-impact activity that improves cardiovascular fitness. It also helps reduce stress and anxiety. A recent study by the University of East...
dcnewsnow.com
Theragun Elite vs. Pro: Which massage gun should I get?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For athletes and fitness enthusiasts, finding better ways to warm up muscles and help them recover is a major priority. Massage guns have become a trendy way to do so, with several brands offering multiple high-quality options. Theragun is one...
dcnewsnow.com
These 16 products should be kept in your car to handle icy roads
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With winter firmly in place, so is the season of dangerous road conditions. Water-soaked, snow-covered or icy conditions can make it life-threatening just to restock your kitchen. Thankfully, many items can make it safer to travel. Some of these items are preventative, such as ice scrapers and snow brooms. Others, such as heated blankets and signal flares, are meant to save you once an emergency has already set in.
boxrox.com
How to Get Great Six Pack Abs in 22 Days (2023 Ab Workout)
Kickstart your 2023 by learning how to get great six pack abs in 22 days. This intelligent and challenging program has been devised by Jeff Cavaliere from Athlean X. “If you want to get six pack abs without any equipment and you’re not sure what ab workout to do, then this is the one for you. This six pack workout is designed to do two things in only 22 days. The first is to train your abs they way they should be in order to get stronger abs. Your upper abs, lower abs, and obliques will be trained through their functions to most effectively hit them.”
Comments / 0