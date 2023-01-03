ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This Bowflex exercise bike is $1,000 off in Best Buy’s 3-day sale

It’s a brand new year and that means a new opportunity to jumpstart your fitness, and there’s hardly a better way to do that right from home than with smart home gym equipment. Right now, Best Buy is hosting a 3-day sale that includes excellent additions to your home gym, including the Bowflex VeloCore Bike, which is discounted by a whopping $1,000, bringing the cost down to $800 and saving you more than 50% off its original price of $1,800. This may very well be the best time of year for fitness deals, so be sure to check it out before the sale wraps up.
whereyoulivematters.org

Exercises For Seniors to Improve Their Mobility

Mobility is the ability to move comfortably through deep ranges of motion without pain. Seniors with good mobility can make wide ranges of movement without pain, like squatting down to garden or reaching to change a lightbulb, and often experience decreased joint stiffness and fewer injuries. Moving pain-free should be...
Golf.com

Use this clever ‘ice-cream-scoop’ bunker technique to escape firm sand

Winter golf isn’t always pretty. The courses are dormant, your game is rusty and the weather rarely cooperates. It’s the worst few months of the year for golfers. But that doesn’t mean diehards are just going to stop playing for a few months. It just means that a few adjustments need to be made to keep playing through the offseason. One of those adjustments comes in the form of bunker technique.
ktalnews.com

Best teeth whitening toothpaste

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Adding teeth whitening toothpaste to your daily brushing routine is an excellent way to address discoloration caused by popular culprits such as coffee, wine and smoking. While top formulas should be scientifically proven effective, they must also help you maintain the health of your teeth.
dcnewsnow.com

Best jump rope

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When it comes to choosing the best jump rope, there are many things to consider. Jump ropes come in varying lengths and have different levels of durability. For people who want speed and a good workout with their jump rope, one with ball bearings in the handles is best since it allows for more speed and easy handling. With that in mind, the WOD Nation Speed Jump Rope is the best.
SheKnows

Shoppers Claim This Fast-Acting $8 Nail Polish Remover Works ‘Better Than Acetone’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We love treating ourselves to a mani-pedi any chance we get; it’s one of the quickest ways to feel like the baddest and most together person on the planet. And since we know how damaging acrylics can be, we typically go for a vibrant gel manicure. While we love treating ourselves whenever we can to new nails, taking them off can be a pain, to say the least.
Women's Health

'I Combined The 80/20 Rule And Calorie Deficit While Doing Team Body Project Workouts To Lose 75 Pounds'

My name is Sarah Clanton (@bpdbodyandme), and I am 32 years old. I currently live in Nashville, Tennessee, I am a full-time middle school teacher. After years of struggling with my mental health and relationship with food, I decided to start making small changes to my diet and exercise. By staying in a calorie deficit and working out with Team Body Project videos, I lost 75 pounds.
NASHVILLE, TN
dcnewsnow.com

Stainless steel appliances that will give your kitchen a modern look

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Our favorite stainless steel appliances will make your kitchen functional and stylish. One of the main reasons that homeowners love stainless steel appliances is their sleek appearance. From new builds to classic houses, they give the kitchen of any type of home an updated appearance that feels fresh and contemporary.
thededicatedhouse.com

Tips to Ride a Bike Safely for Weight Loss

Hello World! Welcome Friends! Whether you’re looking to lose weight or just get in shape, cycling can be a great way to burn calories. Cycling is a fun, low-impact activity that improves cardiovascular fitness. It also helps reduce stress and anxiety. A recent study by the University of East...
dcnewsnow.com

Theragun Elite vs. Pro: Which massage gun should I get?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For athletes and fitness enthusiasts, finding better ways to warm up muscles and help them recover is a major priority. Massage guns have become a trendy way to do so, with several brands offering multiple high-quality options. Theragun is one...
dcnewsnow.com

These 16 products should be kept in your car to handle icy roads

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With winter firmly in place, so is the season of dangerous road conditions. Water-soaked, snow-covered or icy conditions can make it life-threatening just to restock your kitchen. Thankfully, many items can make it safer to travel. Some of these items are preventative, such as ice scrapers and snow brooms. Others, such as heated blankets and signal flares, are meant to save you once an emergency has already set in.
boxrox.com

How to Get Great Six Pack Abs in 22 Days (2023 Ab Workout)

Kickstart your 2023 by learning how to get great six pack abs in 22 days. This intelligent and challenging program has been devised by Jeff Cavaliere from Athlean X. “If you want to get six pack abs without any equipment and you’re not sure what ab workout to do, then this is the one for you. This six pack workout is designed to do two things in only 22 days. The first is to train your abs they way they should be in order to get stronger abs. Your upper abs, lower abs, and obliques will be trained through their functions to most effectively hit them.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy