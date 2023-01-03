Read full article on original website
Related
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Joe Biden accidentally says 'what happened on July the 6th' while discussing Capitol riot
President Joe Biden says "July the 6th" during his speech commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
msn.com
Lauren Boebert Issues Warning After GOP's Speaker Battle
Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted a warning on Saturday morning telling people to "wait" and see what Republicans have planned after the five-day battle for House speaker concluded on Friday night. Boebert took to Twitter and wrote, "If y'all thought that was good, just wait till we take...
"Don't threaten us with a good time": Matt Gaetz’s threat to “resign” from Congress badly backfires
Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz (R-FL) delivers remarks in the House Chamber during the fourth day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is vowing to quit...
Missouri is not doing enough to help students, says Senate President
The top Republican in the Missouri Senate said the General Assembly and the state's education department are failing students.
KRQE News 13
El Paso Democrats blast GOP for ‘stunts, gimmicks and lies’ on immigration
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Democratic Party blasted Republicans for “only offering stunts, gimmicks and lies that continue to divide this nation further.” The local Democratic Party issued a statement welcoming President Joe Biden to the Borderland Sunday and countering a hand-delivered letter that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gave to the […]
Illinois House Dems give themselves $11,655 pay raise to close out lame-duck session
Before the end of their lame-deck legislative session, Illinois House Democrats voted to give themselves a nearly 16% raise, which will make the base pay for state lawmakers $85,000. The measure was approved by a 63-25 vote.
Comments / 0