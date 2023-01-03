Read full article on original website
Best jump rope
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When it comes to choosing the best jump rope, there are many things to consider. Jump ropes come in varying lengths and have different levels of durability. For people who want speed and a good workout with their jump rope, one with ball bearings in the handles is best since it allows for more speed and easy handling. With that in mind, the WOD Nation Speed Jump Rope is the best.
Best medication reminder
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Staying on top of your medication is important, but it can be easy to forget to take it from time to time. That’s why a medication reminder can be handy, as it alerts you several times a day to ensure you don’t miss your next dose .
Best gel eye mask
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Part therapeutic device and part beauty tool, gel eye masks can relieve a nagging headache or simply help you unwind. These squishable, flexible masks are filled with liquid or soft beads, able to be frozen, chilled, or even microwaved. Once they reach your preferred temperature, apply the mask to your face and let it work its magic.
Best turmeric skin care products
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. People have been using turmeric for thousands of years for culinary, medicinal and beauty purposes. The main ingredient in turmeric, curcumin, has anti-inflammatory properties that have many health benefits. When used as a skin care product, especially when combined with other natural ingredients, turmeric has many health and beauty benefits.
Best touchless thermometer
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. From monitoring fever in a squirming child to screening temperature in a high-traffic area, a touchless thermometer is a handy tool to keep tabs on the health of a person. With many options on the market, one way to find...
Traveling this winter? You need these 13 smart gadgets in your carry-on
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Many use winter travel to avoid cold temperatures or take time to visit their families. Others have to travel for work during the winter months. Regardless of why you’re traveling this winter, there are various gadgets that can make your trip more comfortable.
