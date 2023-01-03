Read full article on original website
Huskies Go Oh-for-Arizona with Loss to ASU
Mike Hopkins' slumping team drops fifth consecutive game.
Indiana Pacers center Isaiah Jackson has strong return after impressive numbers on G League assignment
Jackson put his stamp on the Pacers win over the Trail Blazers on Friday
Power in FCS shifting as South Dakota State wins first championship
On Sunday, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits hoisted its first FCS Championship trophy, knocking off rival the North Dakota State Bison, 45-21 in Frisco, Texas. While defeating a long-time rival has to make the championship win even sweeter, it could also signal a changing of the guard in the FCS.
Recap, Highlights: 49ers Rout Cardinals 38-13
In the 2022 season finale for the Arizona Cardinals, they walk away as losers to the San Francisco 49ers. Here's how the action unfolded in Week 18.
