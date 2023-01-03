ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Forecast: Scattered rain showers with a few rumbles of thunder

By Haleigh Vaughn
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Showers and a few thunderstorms are passing over West Michigan tonight, along with patchy fog reducing visibility. Temperatures remain variable tonight as the warm front of this system stalls just north of I-94. Grand Rapids will be in the low 40s, while areas near the Indiana border will be in the mid 50s. As the system tracks east, temps will all drop back into the upper 30s by Wednesday afternoon. A few sprinkles are possible on Wednesday, transitioning over to a few snowflakes by Wednesday night. Lake enhanced snow is possible Thursday, with some areas picking up an inch of snow by Friday morning. Isolated higher amounts up to two inches are possible, especially west of U.S. 131. A stretch of dry weather is on tap between Friday morning through next Tuesday. There will even be a few chances for the sun to peek through the clouds! Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few rain showers lingering. Mild temperatures with light winds.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with cooler air settling in. Chance for a light drizzle, transitioning to a few snowflakes overnight. Highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: A few snow showers possible with minor accumulations, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle to lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to middle 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

