ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Corporations want to exploit your children. But kids can learn to fight back.

By Claire Nader
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

The commercial pressures descending on our children through relentless direct marketing, radically bypassing parental authority, are at a fever pitch.

It will take more than studies by nutritionists and health specialists, more than congressional hearings, more than repeated findings about harm to physical and mental health to make real changes.

Companies with children’s marketing divisions treat these alarms as so much water off a duck’s back. They continue to pitch junk food, sugary soft drinks, violent video programming and other damaging products that result in obesity, child diabetes, serious mental anguish and other ailments.

More apps are fashioned to elicit more personal privacy-invading data from these children for the purpose of increasing targeted sales and internet-connected screen time.

The California legislature has passed a bill that, effective 2024, explicitly orders companies to “ prioritize the privacy, safety, and well-being of children over commercial interests ." Corporate executives know such a vague “kids code” law is largely unenforceable, even if there was the will to do so, especially when there are no criminal penalties. The law has always had difficulty controlling companies that traffic in manipulation, seduction and addiction.

Hate group are targeting our kids: Here's how you can help to protect them online.

Parents have limited ability to protect kids

What then can be done about the abduction of the time, the minds and the bodies of our children?

Parents cannot control their children, so long as phones, tablets and other devices reach apps and sites that expertly lure them online five to seven hours a day.

Opinions in your inbox: Get exclusive access to our columnists and the best of our columns every day

What if the children themselves, with their innate intellect, curiosity and imagination, learn how to defend themselves from what psychologist Susan Linn calls “the hostile takeover of childhood” ? After many impromptu conversations with youngsters, I believe one way to start is with the children themselves and to work from there to their parents, teachers and other adults.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k0CAt_0k1gcA3500
When children realize how big businesses are controlling their childhood, their rebellious sense of being exploited connects with their instinct for safety and self-respect. They will come to realize that the nurturing they crave comes from real-life conversations and experiences with family and friends. USAT

My new book, " You Are Your Own Best Teacher !", speaks directly to tweens: the 9- to 12-year-olds who absorb facts and have a developed sense of right and wrong. And, in the words of Harvard professor Robert Coles, “ a yearning that justice be done .”

When they exercise these virtues, without the vested interests of grown-ups, they release a reservoir of moral authority that we as a society badly need. We have seen this work at a personal level with children when they admonish, with haunting pleas, their fathers and mothers to stop smoking, to use seat belts or to stop drinking.

'This has been traumatic': One mom's battles with homelessness, joblessness, inflation

We have also read about tweens working their practical idealism on a larger scale, with, for example, environmental activist Greta Thunberg igniting millions of children in many countries to demand acceleration of changes that thwart climate disruption.

A world where kids can be kids

My book provides diverse examples of children seeing conditions as they are in reality without the distortions of propaganda or adult self-censorship. It goes further, raising some 54 topics to have them see for themselves that there is another wonderful, safer, more confident, resilient life outside of the omnipresent clutches of the “corporate parent."

About two dozen citizen/parent organizations are devoted to what one of them – Fairplay for Kids – describes as "a world where kids can be kids, free from the false promise of marketers and the manipulations of Big Tech.” They need to band together and advance the most dynamic power against commercial predators, which is the learned self-empowerment of the children themselves.

When children realize how big businesses are controlling their childhood, their rebellious sense of being exploited connects with their instinct for safety and self-respect. They will come to realize that the nurturing they crave comes from real-life conversations and experiences with family and friends.

Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store .

Nothing is more likely to put forces in motion than tweens discovering how their aroused consciences can shift in the public discourse the burden of proof onto these perpetrating companies. This can propel a resigned adult society into reasserting its historic role, that of protecting children and the world they will inherit from the crassness of Big Tech.

When children stand up to speak out the truth, they have a moral authority second to none.

Claire Nader is a political scientist and author.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Corporations want to exploit your children. But kids can learn to fight back.

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'

A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
L.A. Weekly

When Kids Cancel Parents: Child Estrangement On The Rise

Not everyone is spending the holidays with their family right now. Some parents won’t be seeing their kids this Christmas because of child estrangement. Many of these adult kids would rather spend it alone instead of seeing their parents for various reasons. Causes of Child Estrangement. A study made...
Washington Examiner

Time magazine slammed after article claims exercising reinforces white supremacy

The No. 1 New Year's resolution is to hit the gym and get fit. Now, some Twitter users are absolutely eviscerating Time magazine after an article claimed exercising is racist. The article is centered on a new book, Fit Nation: The Gains and Pains of America’s Exercise Obsession. Time interviews the author, Natalia Mehlman Petrzela, who claims exercise is linked to “reinforcing white supremacy.” The article, titled “The White Supremacist Origins of Exercise, and 6 Other Surprising Facts about the History of U.S. Physical Fitness,” claims the trend of exercising is only geared toward white women. Petrzela says racists thought, “White women should start building up their strength because we need more white babies.”
The Independent

Boycott threatened against Suella Braverman’s plans to X-ray vulnerable child refugees

NHS staff should boycott Suella Braverman’s controversial plans to X-ray child migrants to check if they have lied about their age, a health chief has warned.Ross McGhee, the president of the Society of Radiographers, said staff should refuse to carry out the tests, which can carry risks and should be used only when there is a medical need. He said any move to implement scans for migrants would also pile additional pressure on a system already “at breaking point”, in a week where the prime minister made a personal pledge to reduce NHS waiting lists. Figures show more than...
The List

The Difference Between Secrecy And Privacy When You're In A Relationship

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Navigating the different requirements within a relationship can be challenging. You're different people who come from different backgrounds and upbringings with possibly different ideas of how a relationship should work. If one of you has been in a bad or hurtful relationship in the past, you might be unconsciously bringing hurt and trauma from that into the new dynamic as well.
Retirement Daily

Helping Children of Wealth Overcome its Hazards

In the Myth of the Silver Spoon: Navigating Family Wealth & Creating an Impactful Life, Kristin Keffeler describes the challenges faced by many children and grandchildren of wealth, who she calls “rising gen,” and provides tools they, their parents and their advisors can use to help the build fulfilling lives.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Upworthy

A homeless man rejecting tea from stranger as he prefers coffee sparks online debate

Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 5, 2021. It has since been updated. Never make an assumption on behalf of someone else. Twitter user @MilkyLazarus learned that the hard way after a homeless person refused her offer of tea, and said he preferred coffee. It took her a moment to realize that the homeless man did have the right to refuse what she was offering. She posted about the incident and added that she regretted assuming he'd prefer tea.
The Independent

Voices: As a Reverend, I cannot ignore the influence of Christian nationalism in the January 6 attack

Two years ago today, I watched in horror as rioters at the US Capitol unleashed violence and bloodshed in one of the gravest attacks on American democracy in history. They laid siege to the bedrock values that undergird our nation, bent on dismantling the United States’ proud tradition of free, fair, and peaceful elections.For many Americans, the January 6 insurrection was a wake-up call, driving home a very real fear that our divisions could be irreparable, and that the greatest threat to our democratic institutions comes not from a foreign enemy, but from our fellow Americans. The US House Select...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Guardian

Young people don’t hate their bodies because they are weak – but because capitalism demands it

When research was released last week showing the level of body image distress among young people, its focal point was social media: what was driving 75% of 12-year-olds to “dislike their bodies” and feel “embarrassed by the way they look”? Why was this rising to an astounding 80% of young people by the time they reached 18? Is Instagram wrecking mental health, or is it TikTok?
studyfinds.org

High-tech tutoring: 3 in 4 parents rely on technology while raising their kids

NEW YORK — More than three-quarters of parents would be lost without technology. A survey of 2,000 parents of kids between three and seven years-old finds that they use tech to supplement their child’s learning (59%) and reading (41%) and to even aid them before they’re in the classroom.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

741K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy