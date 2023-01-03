ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What can Congress do about Rep.-elect George Santos, who lied ahead of winning his election?

By Candy Woodall and Ella Lee, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON – As investigations into George Santos' campaign spending, work experience and personal background continue to build, the New York congressman-elect was seen sitting alone on the Republican side of the House floor ahead of Tuesday's House speaker vote.

Santos will likely still be sworn in as a freshman congressman on Tuesday, but there are questions about how long and whether he should remain in office.

The newly elected Republican admitted last week to lying to voters about his resume, including his personal and professional qualifications, and said he still intends to take office in the new 118th Congress. Santos declined to answer reporters' questions Tuesday, including one question over whether he planned to resign.

Santos is facing growing condemnation – and local and federal investigations – after a series of stories first reported by The New York Times shows he lied about his education, heritage, previous employment and more. Questions have also been raised after reviews of his campaign finances.

What Santos lied about

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LoGJk_0k1gc7U900
Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition on Nov. 19 in Las Vegas. John Locher, AP

His lies were described by Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly as "nothing short of stunning."

Santos has admitted to lying about his ancestry, previously claiming to be "a proud Jewish American" whose family “fled Jewish persecution in Ukraine, settled in Belgium and again fled persecution during WWII. ” He now says he is Catholic.

“I always joke, I’m Catholic, but I’m also Jew-ish – as in ‘ish,’” he told City & State New York .

CNN reported that using family trees compiled by genealogy websites, records on Jewish refugees and interviews with multiple genealogists, it found no evidence supporting Santos' claims. The Republican Jewish Coalition said the congressman-elect "deceived us and misrepresented his heritage."

Santos lied about graduating from Baruch College, running an animal rescue group and working at Citigroup and Goldman Sachs. He told the New York Post he lied about his education and used a "poor choice of words" to describe his professional ties to Citigroup and Goldman Sachs.

"I didn't graduate from any institution of higher learning," he said, according to the Post . "I'm embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my resume. I own up to that...We do stupid things in life."

In 2021, he claimed he and his family owned 13 properties ; last week, he told the New York Post he "does not own any properties."

The congressman-elect also made dramatic claims that implied his mother died as a result of 9/11, that he was robbed of rent money in 2016 and that he lost four employees to the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida.

Why is Santos being investigated?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jAt2x_0k1gc7U900
Rep.-elect George Santos speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas on Nov. 19. WADE VANDERVORT, AFP via Getty Images

Santos is being investigated by federal prosecutors from the Eastern District of New York, the Nassau County district attorney and the New York attorney general's office.

A New York Times report raised questions about how Santos self-funded $700,000 of his 2022 campaign when his reported income in 2020 was $55,000 per year.

His campaign finance reports suggest he earned millions of dollars in 2021.

"No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it," Donnelly, the Republican district attorney in Nassau County, said in a statement last week.

Brazilian authorities told The New York Times on Monday they will revive fraud charges related to a 2008 incident involving a stolen checkbook. The case had been suspended because police were unable to locate Santos, according to the Times .

Can Santos be impeached?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VEvtY_0k1gc7U900
Republican candidate for New York's 3rd Congressional District George Santos campaigns outside a Stop and Shop store on Nov. 5 in Glen Cove, N.Y. Mary Altaffer, AP

Calls for an investigation from within his own party are being amplified.

Nick LaLota, a fellow newly elected House Republican from New York, said in a statement last week , "a full investigation by the House Ethics Committee and, if necessary, law enforcement, is required. New Yorkers deserve the truth, and House Republicans deserve an opportunity to govern without this distraction."

House Republican leaders have been quiet publicly about Santos, but they are likely to face more pressure to respond this week as lawmakers return to Capitol Hill.

By law, Santos was elected and has to be seated. He could be ousted from his seat, but it would require a two-thirds vote in Congress.

It's unclear if there's any desire among a majority of Republicans to expel Santos, who represents a key swing district and has vowed to support Rep. Kevin McCarthy in his contentious bid for House speaker.

Candy Woodall is a Congress reporter for USA TODAY. She can be reached at cwoodall@usatoday.com or on Twitter at @candynotcandace.

Contributing: Associated Press

FacetiousG
5d ago

I worked construction all my life. Saw several men and a couple of women fired for lying on their application., Our congressmen and congresswomen should be held to the same high standards.

Abc123
5d ago

Whether you are republican or democrat if you lie you’re not worthy of representing me. Get rid of him.If you can’t or won’t see what’s happening then you’re just another enemy of America and that number is growing by the day. Pray for our survival.

Sharon Froschauer
5d ago

He lied so many times his nose should be 6 feet long! Oh well trump lied over 30,573 times while in office so trump's nose is a lot longer.. Pinocchio is so jealous now..😅👍

