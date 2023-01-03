Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: COURT FABLE THOUGH LITTLE

Answer: The cast of the play was not getting along and needed to get their – ACT TOGETHER

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow." – Environmental activist Greta Thunburg

Cryptoquote

THERE ARE TWO WAYS OF SPREADING LIGHT: TO BE THE CANDLE OR THE MIRROR THAT REFLECTS IT. – EDITH WHARTON

Cryptoquip

THE MOON HAS BEEN FEELING OUT OF SORTS LATELY, BUT I PRESUME IT'S ONLY GOING THROUGH A PHASE.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

CAIRO PARIS SOFIA TUNIS SEOUL

Lexigo

IRISH, HARBOR, RISKS, SERENE, ENSIGN

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

CENTRAL CLOCK STACKS TITLEIST CAYMAN CONCEDING YANKEES

Find the Words

Always my happy

Kubok

