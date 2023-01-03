Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: COURT FABLE THOUGH LITTLE
Answer: The cast of the play was not getting along and needed to get their – ACT TOGETHER
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow." – Environmental activist Greta Thunburg
Cryptoquote
THERE ARE TWO WAYS OF SPREADING LIGHT: TO BE THE CANDLE OR THE MIRROR THAT REFLECTS IT. – EDITH WHARTON
Cryptoquip
THE MOON HAS BEEN FEELING OUT OF SORTS LATELY, BUT I PRESUME IT'S ONLY GOING THROUGH A PHASE.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
CAIRO PARIS SOFIA TUNIS SEOUL
Lexigo
IRISH, HARBOR, RISKS, SERENE, ENSIGN
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
- CENTRAL
- CLOCK
- STACKS
- TITLEIST
- CAYMAN
- CONCEDING
- YANKEES
Find the Words
Always my happy
Kubok
