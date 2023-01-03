ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GA4Nj_0k1gc6bQ00

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27foSU_0k1gc6bQ00
- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1szUnb_0k1gc6bQ00
- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game .

JUMBLE

Jumbles: COURT    FABLE    THOUGH    LITTLE

Answer: The cast of the play was not getting along and needed to get their – ACT TOGETHER

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow." – Environmental activist Greta Thunburg

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

THERE ARE TWO WAYS OF SPREADING LIGHT: TO BE THE CANDLE OR THE MIRROR THAT REFLECTS IT. – EDITH WHARTON

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

THE MOON HAS BEEN FEELING OUT OF SORTS LATELY, BUT I PRESUME IT'S ONLY GOING THROUGH A PHASE.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

CAIRO    PARIS    SOFIA    TUNIS    SEOUL

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

IRISH, HARBOR, RISKS, SERENE, ENSIGN

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gNGw3_0k1gc6bQ00
- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. CENTRAL
  2. CLOCK
  3. STACKS
  4. TITLEIST
  5. CAYMAN
  6. CONCEDING
  7. YANKEES

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Always my happy

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

