ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut Mirror

CT Capitol fully open to public Wednesday as 2023 session begins

By Mark Pazniokas
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13R6By_0k1gbWG200

The CT General Assembly will begin its 2023 session with new members, more leadership titles, and the Capitol fully open to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
People

On First Day Back in Power, Republicans Remove Metal Detectors Placed in House Chambers After Capitol Riots

Several Republicans have criticized the metal detectors since they were first erected in 2021 The metal detectors that went up outside the House chambers in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots — in which a violent mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the building in a scene that eventually turned deadly — are now down after Republicans took control of the House on Tuesday. The removal of the metal detectors was among the first projects taken on by House Republicans, who have so far failed...
WASHINGTON, DC
People

Former W.Va. Lawmaker Who Went to Prison for Jan. 6 Riots Announces Congressional Run 2 Years Later

Convicted felon Derrick Evans was charged after he shared a video to Facebook on Jan. 6, 2021, during which he was inside the Capitol shouting: "We're in! We're in, baby!" A Republican lawmaker who went to prison for breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, after live-streaming the event on Facebook chose the two-year anniversary of the insurrection to announce he is running for Congress. Derrick Evans, a former West Virginia state delegate, said in a statement released Friday that he is launching a run for the U.S. House of Representatives in...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WATE

Lobbyists relish return to Capitol after years of COVID restrictions

Lobbyists are celebrating their return to the Capitol as it reopens to the public, ending nearly three years of pandemic restrictions that severely limited physical access to lawmakers. The decision by Capitol officials to end strict rules for visitors on Tuesday, which followed pleas from the lobbyists and House GOP leaders, will boost K Street’s […]
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

A large group of House members marked the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, with families reading off the names of fallen police officers.

"We stand here today with our democracy intact because of those officers," Hakeem Jeffries says. What happened: On the second anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, a large group of predominantly Democratic lawmakers paid tribute to fallen and injured police officers. They held a 140-second moment...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KHON2

Rep.-elect Jill Tokuda reacts to House speaker drama

The drama continues on Capitol Hill. For the fourth straight day, U.S. House members are voting for a new speaker. Until a speaker is selected, new congress members like Jill Tokuda are playing the waiting game — waiting to be sworn in. Rep.-elect Jill Tokuda, joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss the ongoing situation.
Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy