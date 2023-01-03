CT Capitol fully open to public Wednesday as 2023 session begins

Related
On First Day Back in Power, Republicans Remove Metal Detectors Placed in House Chambers After Capitol Riots
Several Republicans have criticized the metal detectors since they were first erected in 2021 The metal detectors that went up outside the House chambers in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots — in which a violent mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the building in a scene that eventually turned deadly — are now down after Republicans took control of the House on Tuesday. The removal of the metal detectors was among the first projects taken on by House Republicans, who have so far failed...
Former W.Va. Lawmaker Who Went to Prison for Jan. 6 Riots Announces Congressional Run 2 Years Later
Convicted felon Derrick Evans was charged after he shared a video to Facebook on Jan. 6, 2021, during which he was inside the Capitol shouting: "We're in! We're in, baby!" A Republican lawmaker who went to prison for breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, after live-streaming the event on Facebook chose the two-year anniversary of the insurrection to announce he is running for Congress. Derrick Evans, a former West Virginia state delegate, said in a statement released Friday that he is launching a run for the U.S. House of Representatives in...
On Capitol attack anniversary, challenge of Senate seat announced
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Two years to the day since U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley's now-famous raised-fist salute to rioters at the U.S. Capitol, a Marine veteran who ran unsuccessfully for Senate in 2022 announced Friday that he'll try to unseat Hawley in 2024. Lucas Kunce, 40, served 13 years...
CT housing legislation to get renewed focus in 2023 session
Comments from Democratic leadership and experts signaled that housing and zoning will be major issues of CT's upcoming legislative session.
Former West Virginia legislator charged in Capitol riot announces bid for Congress
A former West Virginia legislator who was charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot announced on Friday, which marks the two-year anniversary of the riot, that he would be running for Congress. Derrick Evans, a former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, pleaded guilty last March to one charge of…
Lobbyists relish return to Capitol after years of COVID restrictions
Lobbyists are celebrating their return to the Capitol as it reopens to the public, ending nearly three years of pandemic restrictions that severely limited physical access to lawmakers. The decision by Capitol officials to end strict rules for visitors on Tuesday, which followed pleas from the lobbyists and House GOP leaders, will boost K Street’s […]
A large group of House members marked the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, with families reading off the names of fallen police officers.
"We stand here today with our democracy intact because of those officers," Hakeem Jeffries says. What happened: On the second anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, a large group of predominantly Democratic lawmakers paid tribute to fallen and injured police officers. They held a 140-second moment...
Rep.-elect Jill Tokuda reacts to House speaker drama
The drama continues on Capitol Hill. For the fourth straight day, U.S. House members are voting for a new speaker. Until a speaker is selected, new congress members like Jill Tokuda are playing the waiting game — waiting to be sworn in. Rep.-elect Jill Tokuda, joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss the ongoing situation.
Former DC Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone says it's 'disgraceful' that only one GOP congressman appeared at a Capitol Hill event commemorating January 6
Fanone on Friday told CNN it was "very difficult to defend" the GOP after only one of their members came out to "show support for law enforcement."
From Convict to Congress: Former Capitol Rioter Announces Run for Congress
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A former West Virginia legislator, who was sentenced to prison time for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection, officially announced his bid for Congress on the two-year anniversary of the riot. Former Delegate Derrick Evans joins Tasmin Mahfuz on Capitol Review to talk about the statements he […]
Ashli Babbit's mother arrested during protest outside Capitol on 2nd anniversary of deadly insurrection
The mother of Ashli Babbit was arrested during a protest in Washington, D.C., on Friday, two years after her daughter was fatally shot by police after storming the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. According to U.S. Capitol Police, Micki Witthoeft, Ashli Babbitt’s 58-year-old mother, was among a group...
Where North Carolina Capitol riot cases stand 2 years after the Jan. 6 insurrection
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – Two years ago today, thousands of supporters of former President Donald Trump, allegedly inspired by Trump’s unfounded rhetoric about a stolen election, stormed the U.S. Capitol in a deadly siege that sought to change American democracy. We know now, based on the report by the bipartisan Jan. 6 committee, why and […]
Washington commemorates the second anniversary of the January 6th attack on the Capitol
Members of the House commemorated the lives lost as a result of the January 6th, 2021 attack on the Capitol. They were joined by the families of those who passed. At the White House, President Biden awarded 14 people Presidential Citizens Medals for their efforts to defend the Capitol and the results of the 2020 election. Jan. 6, 2023.
Capitol police officer assaulted by January 6 rioter from Maine honored by President Biden
Aquilino Gonell, one of three law enforcement officers that Maine resident Kyle Fitzsimons was convicted of assaulting in the January 6, 2021, Captiol riot, has been awarded a Presidential Citizens Medal by President Joe Biden. Gonell was among the dozen people honored in a White House ceremony on Friday, the...
