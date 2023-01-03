Read full article on original website
Parents Are Confessing What They've Learned After Having Kids, And They Really Did Not Hold Back
"Pregnancy is magical — just sometimes that magic is more like a witch's curse."
Catherine Zeta-Jones Jokes That Her Daughter Is A Real-Life Wednesday Addams
Catherine Zeta-Jones may play the mother of Jenny Ortega’s titular role on Wednesday, the smash Netflix hit, but she’s alleging that she already raised her very own Wednesday Addams in real life. The mother of two trolled her daughter, Carys, 19, on Instagram last month, and it went so viral that she’s now posted a part two.
5 things to do to survive in an unhappy marriage
Marriage brings an inseparable union, mutual respect, companionship, happiness, and a lifetime of unforgettable loving memories. Or, that's what people tend to think while saying "I do".
Bullied for his ‘Rabbit Teeth’, 10-year-old Takes Matters into his own Hands and Becomes an Inspiration for Change
Bullying is a pervasive issue that affects individuals of all ages and from all walks of life. For Evan Hill, a 10-year-old boy from New Zealand, the daily teasing and ridicule he faced because of his large front teeth, often referred to as "rabbit teeth," had a profound impact on his quality of life.
Pregnancy nose is a thing. Here's why it happens
A new TikTok trend is causing people to wonder what the heck happens to women’s noses during pregnancy. Women are sharing before and after pictures with the hash tag 'pregnancy nose' — one photo features their face when pregnant and the other photo when they’re not. In most cases, their nose looks larger during pregnancy.
When Kids Cancel Parents: Child Estrangement On The Rise
Not everyone is spending the holidays with their family right now. Some parents won’t be seeing their kids this Christmas because of child estrangement. Many of these adult kids would rather spend it alone instead of seeing their parents for various reasons. Causes of Child Estrangement. A study made...
Pregnant Woman Causing Stepdaughter Allergic Reaction Backed: 'Prank'
"They pulled a parent trap bit on a smaller scale," one user said.
Mom explains the harsh truth about why kids don't owe their parents anything
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 30, 2021. It has since been updated. Parenting is not an easy task. Only those willing to take on the full responsibility of bringing up another human should probably take on that challenge. There is no one right way to bring your child up but one rule to follow is to love your kids unconditionally and respect them as individuals separate from yourself. There are many different opinions on parenting and what it entails. One mom on TikTok believes that parents should raise their children with minimal or no strings attached. Lisa Pontius shared this point-of-view on the video platform and got a lot of mixed reactions.
Men laugh at young family member's homemade gifts and made the girls sad
kid with paint on palmsPhoto byAlexander Grey/Pexels. Children are learning about how to do virtually everything as they grow up. From tying their shoes to filling out taxes, there is a lot to explore along the way. Art is one such thing.
How To Spot The Warning Signs Of Developmental Delays In Your Child
It’s natural as a parent to worry, especially when your child is young and so much about them remains a mystery to you. You know there are developmental milestones they’re supposed to meet — you’ve read all the books, you went to the classes, and you’ve heard about it from your mom friends. And although you know that, more likely than not, your child’s development is on track, it’s easy to convince yourself something’s wrong. So, with the constant internal battle between your logical brain and your worried mom brain, how do you know if your baby really does have developmental delays? What should you do if you suspect as much?
How We Learned to Be Lonely
“How to Build a Life” is a column by Arthur Brooks, tackling questions of meaning and happiness. Click here to listen to his podcast series on all things happiness, How to Build a Happy Life. Communities can be amazingly resilient after traumas. Londoners banded together during the German Blitz...
Mum has 'biggest scare of her life' after common toy gets caught around baby's finger
A mum suffered a big fright after a common baby toy got caught around her nine-month-old daughter's finger. The toy in question are nursey mobiles, which are very common for babies to have, and have been around for many years. But Teigan Campbell, from Coventry, has warned of the dangers...
Voices: The detail in the Harry and William revelations everyone is missing
In his forthcoming memoir Spare, Prince Harry claims Prince William attacked him during an argument at the younger brother’s Nottingham Cottage home in 2019. The first person the Duke of Sussex called after the physical fight was not his wife – who was the main subject of the brothers’ alleged squabble – but his therapist.In an extract from the royal’s book, which is due for release on 10 January, Harry writes that his older brother grabbed him by the collar, ripped his necklace off and “knocked” him to the ground. The argument began when William allegedly called Meghan “difficult”,...
Few Checklist of ADHD Symptoms in Kids
Checklist of ADHD Symptoms in KidsPhoto byBlogepreneur. ADHD impairs kids' behavior and attentiveness. It's a common childhood mental condition that can persist until maturity. If you feel your child has ADHD, contact mental health therapist. Use this checklist to determine if your child has ADHD.
Child neglect is built into the care system
Our work with advocates who directly support children in care echoes Become’s research (England’s care crisis forces 1,200 children to move over Christmas, 2 January). Children are moved across the Christmas period, as they approach significant birthdays and during important school and college years. Just before Christmas, we heard of two teenagers forced to move by their council to completely different, cheaper locations. One child was told on the day the move happened.
Girlfriend ‘overspent’ on family vacation, refuses to go on another one: ‘It was a disaster’
A woman doesn’t want to go on vacation with her boyfriend’s family again. She explained the situation on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum. Her boyfriend’s family booked a chalet in 2021. It was supposed to be no more than £300 per person. But things couldn’t have gone worse.
Kids given ‘stranger danger’ task in The Parent Test and only a single family pass, with parents calling it ‘triggering’
IT'S every parent's worst nightmare: a stranger walking into the house when their kids are home. On the most recent episode of The Parent Test, only one family passed a challenge meant to gauge kids' reactions to the threat. ABC's newest parenting show puts 12 different child-rearing styles to the...
Mom Sends Urgent Warning to Other Parents After Toddler Glues Her Eyes Shut
It took two hospital visits to help her.
Yes, I’m Having A Fifth Kid. No, I Don’t Need Your Judgement.
When I first saw two pink lines on my pregnancy test, I was hit with excitement followed immediately by a sense of dread in telling others — people will think I’m actually crazy this time, I concluded. My data set was based on announcing my fourth child, which was met with strange looks, some head shaking, and general confusion. People seemed genuinely baffled by why I’d want this many kids, on purpose. My brother asked if I’m Catholic, implying I must not believe in birth control. Sure, the last time 5 kids was the norm was around 1870, but is it really that strange? Apparently, yes.
Holiday tension: One in three parents say their teen regularly attends religious services with the family
For some families, holiday traditions may also include midnight mass, synagogue services and other religious rituals. But conflicts may arise if teens start showing less interest in religious activities than when they were younger children. While half of parents in a new national poll say they're comfortable with children and...
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
