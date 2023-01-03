ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Biden signs bill to ease costs for prisoner calls to family

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law a bill aimed at easing the cost for prisoners to call family and friends. The legislation clarifies that the Federal Communications Commission, which regulates interstate and international communications through cable, radio, television, satellite and wire, can set limits for fees on audio and video calls inside corrections facilities.
KENTUCKY STATE
WRAL News

Montana lawmaker wants to revisit idea of reservations

HELENA, MONT. — A white state lawmaker in Montana is questioning whether land set aside long ago for Native Americans should exist anymore. Republican Sen. Keith Regier is proposing asking Congress to study alternatives to reservations. The measure, submitted this week and riddled with racial stereotypes, is unlikely to pass and would have no practical effect if it did. But it's causing tensions to surface at the Republican-controlled Montana Legislature that kicked off this week.
MONTANA STATE
WRAL News

From Trump to governor: Sanders prepares to take on new role

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — After running a campaign heavily focused on national politics and her time as President Donald Trump's spokeswoman, Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she wants to keep her attention on Arkansas as she takes charge as the state's 47th governor. Sanders will be sworn in Tuesday, becoming...
ARKANSAS STATE
WRAL News

Biden to get a firsthand look at US-Mexico border situation

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is heading to the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday, his first trip there as president after two years of hounding by Republicans who have hammered him as soft on border security while the number of migrants crossing spirals. Biden is due to spend a few...
EL PASO, TX
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
72K+
Followers
78K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy