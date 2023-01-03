C.J. Stroud’s Draft Stock Improved With CFP Performance, Nobody Understands Targeting and the Falcons Took a Cheap Shot at Noah Ruggles

Read full article on original website
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
NFL World Saddened By Urban Meyer Update
No matter how you feel about Urban Meyer, it's pretty sad to see what's happened to him over the past year or so. Meyer, once one of the top coaches at the college level, took a shot in the NFL when he accepted the Jaguars' head coaching position ahead of the 2021 season. He didn't even make ...
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
A Former Buckeye Helped Save Damar Hamlin's Life, Five Buckeyes Make ESPN's Top 100 List and Harry Miller Continues to Inspire Others
While Ohio State men's basketball couldn't take down top-ranked Purdue, NBA star Kevin Durant sees a lot of promise in the Buckeyes, especially the young Bucks. As for the women's basketball team, their win on the road against Minnesota helped them improve to 16-0, which set a record for the best start in program history.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Joining Team for Peach Bowl Made Jermaine Mathews “Love Ohio State Football Even More” As He Prepares to Begin Buckeye Career Next Week
Jermaine Mathews will officially arrive at Ohio State to begin his career as a Buckeye on Sunday, but he already got a sneak peek at life as an Ohio State football player last week when the Buckeyes played Georgia in the Peach Bowl. Mathews was one of three incoming freshmen,...
