Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'White House is full of hypocrites, led by Hypocrite-in-Chief' - Abbott as he defends busing migrants during ChristmasVictorTexas State
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersLandover Hills, MD
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
Lucky residents to receive $12,000 in guaranteed income pilot programBeth TorresAlexandria, VA
Related
Inside Nova
Jan. 7 high school basketball roundup
PATRIOT 58, HAMPTON 45: Dezmond Hopkins scored 15 points and Nasir Coleman 10 in the host Pioneers' non-district win. Patriot is now 10-2. WESTERN BRANCH 65, WOODBRIDGE 45: Dylan Simmons led Woodbridge (6-6) with 19 points. COLONIAL FORGE 51, GAR-FIELD 38: Daunte Williams had a team-high 14 points for Gar-Field...
Inside Nova
Langley girls, Marshall boys 3-0 in district
The Langley Saxons (11-3, 4-0) defeated the Yorktown Patriots, 42-29, and Washington-Liberty, 51-27, in Liberty District girls high-school basketball games last week to improve their winning streak to six. In the win over Yorktown, Anya Rahman scored 13 points and had seven steals, and Bri Borcherding had 13 points, eight...
Inside Nova
Jan. 6 high school boys basketball roundup: Unity Reed wins first district game of the season
UNITY REED 71, OSBOURN PARK 47: The host Lions won their first Cedar Run District game of the season Friday. Julian Shahateet led Unity Reed (1-5, 2-12) with 18 points followed by Charles Pargo with 12 and Marquez Davis with 10. Osbourn Park (1-5, 3-9) led 21-15 at the end...
Inside Nova
Potomac boys roll past Colgan to stay undefeated in Cardinal District
Potomac first-year head boys basketball coach Anthony Mills, an alumnus, is well aware of the Blue Blood template that has netted three Virginia state titles: play good defense, take smart shots, play unselfishly and take pride in helping your teammates to succeed. That template, birthed under legendary Potomac coach Kendall...
Inside Nova
Around Prince William: Scouting around with an old Eagle
I’m an Eagle Scout. Every now and then, I am invited to a Scouts’ Court of Honor for new Eagles. My friend Ehsan Islam invited me to attend a Troop 5404 Court of Honor recently to watch his son, Safa, become an Eagle. I became an Eagle Scout...
Inside Nova
Gobbler Hill Farm in Culpeper holds holiday hikes
While most people in Culpeper can be found snuggled up with a blanket and hot chocolate during the holidays, Gobbler Hill Farm Owners Jim and Susan McGavran give those with more adventurous personalities a muse. Held on the Winter Solstice and days prior to the New Year, the Culpeper farm...
Inside Nova
Fairfax Station veteran draws on his service in new novels
Mark Roddy, an Air Force veteran from Fairfax Station, has written and published two books since his time in the military. After Roddy’s 24-year active-duty career in the Air Force, he took his talents to writing and released “Angela’s Letter” on Sept. 30 and his newest book, “Raven,” on Nov. 30.
Inside Nova
Mardi Gras event to be held to benefit SAFE
Following four successful Mardi Gras events, Friends of SAFE will stage a second luxury bingo event from 7-11 p.m. on Feb. 18 at the Culpeper Center. A limit of 150 tickets will be sold at $100 each. Ticket will entitle the participant to one drink ticket, two bingo cards and the chance to win one of 14 luxury prizes, ranging in value from $500-$1,000.
Inside Nova
Dale City man charged with bringing gun to Freedom High School
A Dale City man faces a weapons charge after police say he brought a gun to Freedom High School in Woodbridge on Wednesday evening. Police were called to the school at 15201 Neabsco Mills Road at 7:06 p.m. to investigate a fight. The suspect, Giovanni Alexander London, 35, of Whitmer...
fox5dc.com
A timeline of the snowiest blizzards in DC, Maryland and Virginia history
Winter kicked off to an icy, chilly and snowy start in the final weeks of 2022 but many began to wonder what would come for Winter 2023 in terms of blizzards. Will this snow season turn our region into a winter wonderland? Or another disappointing dud?. You can read all...
Bay Net
Waldorf Retailer Sells $1,540,419 Winning FAST PLAY Hit The Jackpot Ticket
WALDORF, Md. – A lucky player just made Maryland Lottery FAST PLAY history, buying the second-largest winning ticket in a progressive jackpot game since FAST PLAY’s launch in February 2020. US Fuel located at 2050 Crain Highway in Waldorf sold a ticket worth $1,540,419 on Tuesday, Jan. 2,...
Inside Nova
Capital Beltway closed for hours as tractor-trailer burned
A truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries Sunday after his tractor-trailer caught fire on Interstate 495 in Fairfax, closing southbound lanes for hours. The driver crashed near Exit 44 at Georgetown Pike about 1:06 p.m., causing the tractor-trailer to catch fire, said Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller. The driver was...
mocoshow.com
Beginning Today: Montgomery County Recreation Center Membership Passes are Now Free
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation Center membership passes will be free for County residents in 2023. Starting Jan. 3, a free pass will provide access to fully equipped fitness rooms, open gym (drop-in) activities and game rooms at any community recreation center during regularly scheduled hours. The free pass does not include access to aquatic centers. For aquatic center pass information and prices, visit Aquatic Passes – Department of Recreation – Montgomery County, Maryland (montgomerycountymd.gov).
NBC Washington
Woman Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Prince George's County House Fire
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries during a house fire in College Park, Maryland, Saturday. Prince George’s County fire crews saw flames coming out of a two-story home on Wichita Avenue, east of Rhode Island Avenue, just before 2 p.m. Firefighters quickly found a woman inside who was trapped inside...
Inside Nova
A year in review: Top news stories from 2022
Now that 2022 has wrapped up, Culpeper Times will recount some of the year’s biggest and most memorable stories. Some include great triumphs that will help push Culpeper further into the future while others concern some of the area’s biggest challenges. Here’s a glance back at Culpeper spanning...
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14th
The store has been a community stalwart. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Patch.com and Denver7.com.
Macy’s Is Closing Four Stores This Month & More to Come in Low-End Malls — See List of 2023 Locations With Live Updates
Macy’s has confirmed that it will close four locations this month, as part of the company’s broader strategy to close close 125 stores in lower-tier malls by 2023. A company spokesperson confirmed that Macy’s will close four on-mall stores in the following cities: Los Angeles, Calif. Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, 4005 Crenshaw Blvd. Fort Collins, Colo. Foothills Mall, 215 E Foothills Parkway. Oahu, Hawaii Kaneohe: Windward Center (Oahu), 46-056 Kamehameha Highway. Gaithersburg, Md. Gaithersburg: Lakeforest Mall, 701 Russell Ave. “As part of our Polaris transformation strategy, we continue to optimize and reposition our store fleet to ensure we have the right mix of on-mall and off-mall stores to better serve our customers...
Inside Nova
Four teens wounded in Dumfries shooting that killed 3-year-old now breathing on their own
Four Dumfries teenagers wounded in Wednesday's quintuple shooting that left a 3-year-old girl dead are all now breathing on their own, a family friend said Friday. Journee Carroll Ward, the youngest of eight siblings, was shot along with three older sisters, aged 17, 16 and 14, and their 17-year-old uncle at the family's home on Milroy Drive in the South Cove neighborhood. Journee died at the scene while the other victims were flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Inside Nova
New 359-unit housing complex planned in Woodbridge
A Pennsylvania developer wants to build a 359-unit housing complex north of the Potomac Mills area. Toll Mid-Atlantic LP Co. Inc. is asking Prince William County to rezone about 36.6 acres for the project. The company is a subsidiary of Fort Washington, Pa.-based Toll Brothers, which bills itself as a...
Inside Nova
For sale: Cold-war era house in D.C. embraces 1960's design
Built the same year the Soviet Union detonated the world’s largest atomic bomb, a four-bedroom, mid-century modern home for sale in Northwest Washington (price tag $2.2 million) seems frozen in 1961. Take a look.
Comments / 0