Falls Church, VA

Inside Nova

Jan. 7 high school basketball roundup

PATRIOT 58, HAMPTON 45: Dezmond Hopkins scored 15 points and Nasir Coleman 10 in the host Pioneers' non-district win. Patriot is now 10-2. WESTERN BRANCH 65, WOODBRIDGE 45: Dylan Simmons led Woodbridge (6-6) with 19 points. COLONIAL FORGE 51, GAR-FIELD 38: Daunte Williams had a team-high 14 points for Gar-Field...
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Langley girls, Marshall boys 3-0 in district

The Langley Saxons (11-3, 4-0) defeated the Yorktown Patriots, 42-29, and Washington-Liberty, 51-27, in Liberty District girls high-school basketball games last week to improve their winning streak to six. In the win over Yorktown, Anya Rahman scored 13 points and had seven steals, and Bri Borcherding had 13 points, eight...
MCLEAN, VA
Inside Nova

Potomac boys roll past Colgan to stay undefeated in Cardinal District

Potomac first-year head boys basketball coach Anthony Mills, an alumnus, is well aware of the Blue Blood template that has netted three Virginia state titles: play good defense, take smart shots, play unselfishly and take pride in helping your teammates to succeed. That template, birthed under legendary Potomac coach Kendall...
POTOMAC, VA
Inside Nova

Gobbler Hill Farm in Culpeper holds holiday hikes

While most people in Culpeper can be found snuggled up with a blanket and hot chocolate during the holidays, Gobbler Hill Farm Owners Jim and Susan McGavran give those with more adventurous personalities a muse. Held on the Winter Solstice and days prior to the New Year, the Culpeper farm...
CULPEPER, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax Station veteran draws on his service in new novels

Mark Roddy, an Air Force veteran from Fairfax Station, has written and published two books since his time in the military. After Roddy’s 24-year active-duty career in the Air Force, he took his talents to writing and released “Angela’s Letter” on Sept. 30 and his newest book, “Raven,” on Nov. 30.
FAIRFAX STATION, VA
Inside Nova

Mardi Gras event to be held to benefit SAFE

Following four successful Mardi Gras events, Friends of SAFE will stage a second luxury bingo event from 7-11 p.m. on Feb. 18 at the Culpeper Center. A limit of 150 tickets will be sold at $100 each. Ticket will entitle the participant to one drink ticket, two bingo cards and the chance to win one of 14 luxury prizes, ranging in value from $500-$1,000.
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Dale City man charged with bringing gun to Freedom High School

A Dale City man faces a weapons charge after police say he brought a gun to Freedom High School in Woodbridge on Wednesday evening. Police were called to the school at 15201 Neabsco Mills Road at 7:06 p.m. to investigate a fight. The suspect, Giovanni Alexander London, 35, of Whitmer...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

Capital Beltway closed for hours as tractor-trailer burned

A truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries Sunday after his tractor-trailer caught fire on Interstate 495 in Fairfax, closing southbound lanes for hours. The driver crashed near Exit 44 at Georgetown Pike about 1:06 p.m., causing the tractor-trailer to catch fire, said Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller. The driver was...
FAIRFAX, VA
mocoshow.com

Beginning Today: Montgomery County Recreation Center Membership Passes are Now Free

Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation Center membership passes will be free for County residents in 2023. Starting Jan. 3, a free pass will provide access to fully equipped fitness rooms, open gym (drop-in) activities and game rooms at any community recreation center during regularly scheduled hours. The free pass does not include access to aquatic centers. For aquatic center pass information and prices, visit Aquatic Passes – Department of Recreation – Montgomery County, Maryland (montgomerycountymd.gov).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

A year in review: Top news stories from 2022

Now that 2022 has wrapped up, Culpeper Times will recount some of the year’s biggest and most memorable stories. Some include great triumphs that will help push Culpeper further into the future while others concern some of the area’s biggest challenges. Here’s a glance back at Culpeper spanning...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
Footwear News

Macy’s Is Closing Four Stores This Month & More to Come in Low-End Malls — See List of 2023 Locations With Live Updates

Macy’s has confirmed that it will close four locations this month, as part of the company’s broader strategy to close close 125 stores in lower-tier malls by 2023. A company spokesperson confirmed that Macy’s will close four on-mall stores in the following cities: Los Angeles, Calif. Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, 4005 Crenshaw Blvd. Fort Collins, Colo. Foothills Mall, 215 E Foothills Parkway. Oahu, Hawaii Kaneohe: Windward Center (Oahu), 46-056 Kamehameha Highway. Gaithersburg, Md. Gaithersburg: Lakeforest Mall, 701 Russell Ave. “As part of our Polaris transformation strategy, we continue to optimize and reposition our store fleet to ensure we have the right mix of on-mall and off-mall stores to better serve our customers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside Nova

Four teens wounded in Dumfries shooting that killed 3-year-old now breathing on their own

Four Dumfries teenagers wounded in Wednesday's quintuple shooting that left a 3-year-old girl dead are all now breathing on their own, a family friend said Friday. Journee Carroll Ward, the youngest of eight siblings, was shot along with three older sisters, aged 17, 16 and 14, and their 17-year-old uncle at the family's home on Milroy Drive in the South Cove neighborhood. Journee died at the scene while the other victims were flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital.
DUMFRIES, VA
Inside Nova

New 359-unit housing complex planned in Woodbridge

A Pennsylvania developer wants to build a 359-unit housing complex north of the Potomac Mills area. Toll Mid-Atlantic LP Co. Inc. is asking Prince William County to rezone about 36.6 acres for the project. The company is a subsidiary of Fort Washington, Pa.-based Toll Brothers, which bills itself as a...
WOODBRIDGE, VA

