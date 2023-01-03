Delmase “Joe” Polley, 78, of Tollesboro, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at his home. Joe, as he was known by family and friends, was born in Lewis County on June 2, 1944, to the late Wilford Roy and Sudie Mae Bennett Polley. He worked as a truck...

TOLLESBORO, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO