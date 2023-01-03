ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firebrick, KY

lewiscountyherald.com

Kathy Ginn

Kathy Ginn, 61, of Lucasville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at her home. She was surrounded by her loving family. Kathy was born at Lancaster on September 7, 1961, a daughter of the late James and Norma Jean Howard Rhodus. She was a member of Fly Branch Church...
LUCASVILLE, OH
lewiscountyherald.com

Delmase “Joe” Polley

Delmase “Joe” Polley, 78, of Tollesboro, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at his home. Joe, as he was known by family and friends, was born in Lewis County on June 2, 1944, to the late Wilford Roy and Sudie Mae Bennett Polley. He worked as a truck...
TOLLESBORO, KY

