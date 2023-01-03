Read full article on original website
Related
lewiscountyherald.com
Kathy Ginn
Kathy Ginn, 61, of Lucasville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at her home. She was surrounded by her loving family. Kathy was born at Lancaster on September 7, 1961, a daughter of the late James and Norma Jean Howard Rhodus. She was a member of Fly Branch Church...
lewiscountyherald.com
Delmase “Joe” Polley
Delmase “Joe” Polley, 78, of Tollesboro, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at his home. Joe, as he was known by family and friends, was born in Lewis County on June 2, 1944, to the late Wilford Roy and Sudie Mae Bennett Polley. He worked as a truck...
Comments / 0