Connecticut State

Editorial: A duty to carry on Rep. Williams’ work

The good feelings at the start of a new legislative session in Hartford didn’t last long. Just after celebrations for newly elected officials culminated in the governor’s inaugural ball, state Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams died in a highway crash on his way home from the festivities. He was only 39.
The cost of eggs has skyrocketed in CT and worldwide. Here's why

The price of eggs has skyrocketed recently in Connecticut and around the world. However, it is expected to decrease some in the coming weeks. A global avian influenza outbreak has been identified as the primary cause of the hike in egg prices, along with increased holiday demand. But with the holidays over and no major bird flu outbreaks recently, experts say a dozen eggs should be getting cheaper.
Will The Death Of The Lawmaker Spur Action On Traffic Safety?

Will The Death Of The Lawmaker Spur Action On Traffic Safety: A leader of the legislature’s transportation panel suggested that the death of a Connecticut state representative who was killed when his car was struck by a wrong-way driver early on Thursday morning could rekindle debate about road safety and rules against driving while intoxicated.
2 state representatives resign ahead of new legislative session

HARTFORD, Conn. — As the new legislative session begins, two state representatives are stepping down from their seats. Rep. Edwin Vargas (D-Hartford) announced Tuesday that he was retiring from the Connecticut General Assembly. Vargas had served five terms in the General Assembly, starting in 2013. During his time in...
The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut

In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
Marijuana dispensaries prepare to open in CT on Jan. 10

OLD SAYBROOK , Conn. (WFSB) - Marijuana sales in Connecticut are starting in less than a week. Sales are expected to hit $375 million within the first year. Dispensaries are preparing for a big turnout on the first day. The CEO of Green Thumb Industries, Ben Kovler says he is...
CT senior adults advise on approaching New Year's resolutions: 'Find something funny to say every day'

The start of 2023 means the emergence of a common New Year's tradition: making resolutions and forgetting about them months later. Peggy Ann Rose, 83, a resident of Wesley Heights in Shelton, has learned through years of trial and error to consider these qualities when drafting her 2023 resolutions. To achieve her life-long goal of becoming an active person, she plans to go on a walk at least once a day, whether it’s around the building or outside.
SHELTON, CT

