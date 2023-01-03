Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: Reading Between the Lines of the State of the State Address
State of the State addresses are often filled with high hopes and great one-liners, and very few specifics. So what can we gather from Gov. Ned Lamont's remarks this week as he enters his second term?. NBC Connecticut's Mike Hydeck spoke with Connecticut Mirror co-founder and veteran state capitol reporter...
darientimes.com
Editorial: A duty to carry on Rep. Williams’ work
The good feelings at the start of a new legislative session in Hartford didn’t last long. Just after celebrations for newly elected officials culminated in the governor’s inaugural ball, state Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams died in a highway crash on his way home from the festivities. He was only 39.
darientimes.com
Death of CT state Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams rocks lawmakers: 'Such a young talent'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Amid the dancing and political satire of Gov. Ned Lamont’s inaugural ball Wednesday night, state Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams was huddled with co-workers to prepare for his first day of a new leadership assignment, a co-chair position over the Labor and Public Employees Committee.
darientimes.com
CT lawmaker Quentin Williams killed in wrong-way crash in Cromwell after leaving inaugural ball
CROMWELL — The death of state Rep. Quentin "Q" Williams, D-Middletown, was being mourned around the state Thursday after the lawmaker was killed in a head-on, wrong-way crash on Route 9 after leaving Gov. Ned Lamont's inaugural ball. The 39-year-old Middletown native was viewed as a rising star at...
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: ‘The Place 2 Be’ restaurant going national
(WTNH) – A remarkable young woman who lives in Connecticut came to this country with big dreams that are now coming true. She started with a small restaurant and now had been a hot, trendy, “Place 2 Be.”. Dennis House sat down with the owner of The Place...
wiltonbulletin.com
The cost of eggs has skyrocketed in CT and worldwide. Here's why
The price of eggs has skyrocketed recently in Connecticut and around the world. However, it is expected to decrease some in the coming weeks. A global avian influenza outbreak has been identified as the primary cause of the hike in egg prices, along with increased holiday demand. But with the holidays over and no major bird flu outbreaks recently, experts say a dozen eggs should be getting cheaper.
225 CT bridges are in poor condition, but repairs are costly
New federal funding will speed up repairs on CT's longest bridge, but the project is only a small part of the state's infrastructure needs.
darientimes.com
There is optimism about CT malls' prospects in 2023: 'The U.S. customer is resilient'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In recent years, the end of the holiday season at malls in Connecticut has often been an ominous occasion — a point at which many retailers have cut their losses and shuttered their stores. This year, the outlook...
californiaexaminer.net
Will The Death Of The Lawmaker Spur Action On Traffic Safety?
Will The Death Of The Lawmaker Spur Action On Traffic Safety: A leader of the legislature’s transportation panel suggested that the death of a Connecticut state representative who was killed when his car was struck by a wrong-way driver early on Thursday morning could rekindle debate about road safety and rules against driving while intoxicated.
Connecticut bars could stay open until 4 a.m. with new proposal
Conn. (WTNH) — Sometimes you have such a great night out with friends or colleagues at a bar, you don’t even notice when 2 a.m. rolls around, and suddenly it’s closing time. But a new proposal could change all of that. There is a proposal in the state legislature that would allow bars to be […]
News 12
Power & Politics: Gov. Lamont inaugurated for 2nd term; State Rep. Quentin Williams killed in crash
Gov. Ned Lamont was inaugurated for his second term before he delivered the State of the State Address that could result in more money in residents' pockets. Tragedy happened on the way from the governor's inaugural ball as a crash killed State Rep. Quentin Williams. This week's guest include Dr....
Attorney General Tong urges PURA to reject Aquarion rate hike
Attorney General William Tong urged regulators to reject an “excessive and unwarranted” request by Eversource-owned Aquarion Water Company to raise its rates by 27 percent over three years. The post Attorney General Tong urges PURA to reject Aquarion rate hike appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CT Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams, 39, dies in head-on car crash just after sworn in for 3rd term
Connecticut Democratic State Representative Quentin “Q” Williams was killed early Thursday in a wrong-way crash on a highway, according to multiple reports.
2 state representatives resign ahead of new legislative session
HARTFORD, Conn. — As the new legislative session begins, two state representatives are stepping down from their seats. Rep. Edwin Vargas (D-Hartford) announced Tuesday that he was retiring from the Connecticut General Assembly. Vargas had served five terms in the General Assembly, starting in 2013. During his time in...
The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut
In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
Package stores push back on grocery stores being allowed to sell wine
HARTFORD, Conn. — Though the Capitol complex is closed until Monday, the 2023 legislative session did gavel in on Wednesday. There’s already a renewed push in a decades-old debate in Connecticut: whether to allow the sale of wine in grocery stores. If you ask the supermarkets, they say...
Eyewitness News
Marijuana dispensaries prepare to open in CT on Jan. 10
OLD SAYBROOK , Conn. (WFSB) - Marijuana sales in Connecticut are starting in less than a week. Sales are expected to hit $375 million within the first year. Dispensaries are preparing for a big turnout on the first day. The CEO of Green Thumb Industries, Ben Kovler says he is...
The Ronzoni Pastina Hoarding Has Started Already Connecticut
Jeez man, you people are quick. Not one day after I learned the incredible news that Ronzoni is discontinuing their Pastina pasta, and they're all gone from store shelves around Connecticut. Let this news sink in - according to snopes.com, Ronzoni Pastina - No. 155 has been discontinued. Ronzoni blames...
An Important Tip For Connecticut Recreational Cannabis Customers
Here we go Connecticut, the age of grabbing a 6 pack of pre-rolls instead of a 6 pack of beers is about to commence. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 10 AM, if you're an adult over the age of 21, you can legally purchase cannabis from a retail store in Connecticut.
darientimes.com
CT senior adults advise on approaching New Year's resolutions: 'Find something funny to say every day'
The start of 2023 means the emergence of a common New Year's tradition: making resolutions and forgetting about them months later. Peggy Ann Rose, 83, a resident of Wesley Heights in Shelton, has learned through years of trial and error to consider these qualities when drafting her 2023 resolutions. To achieve her life-long goal of becoming an active person, she plans to go on a walk at least once a day, whether it’s around the building or outside.
