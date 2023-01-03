Local Santa Barbara gym sees uptick in enrollments amidst the new year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- With the New Year comes new health resolutions.

Santa Barbara fitness experts like Jonah Tzintzun have seen an uptick in gym enrollments.

“For a gym that has roughly 325 people in it, seeing an increase in 47 people is awesome. And I would say that that does speak to the beginning of the year being a time when a lot of people are more motivated to get into fitness and try out a program that they haven’t done before, said F45 General Manager Jonah Tzintzun.

But not everyone is eager to hit the gym.

Christina Petzke lives in Santa Barbara and made it her resolution to be more active. But she wanted to avoid the influx of new visitors to gyms in the New Year.

“We were like ‘Oh should we go this is New Year's Eve. And should we go tomorrow.And I was like, No way. It's going to be so crowded.’ So we didn’t,” said Petzke.

Others like Alex Deaconson decided to build their own home gym so they don’t have to wait to lift weights.

“I can literally roll out of bed, go down my stairs and walk into my garage and I'm in a gym that is decent enough. I mean, down to the colorized lighting that we have to make it a comfortable atmosphere to work out. And it just gives me no excuses,” said Ventura County resident Deaconson.

F45 fitness coach Anthony Bolden says it’s important to focus on sustainability when setting a new fitness goal.

“You don't need to start off going super hard, red lining your heart rate. Things that are going to be so difficult you can't recover from. What really matters is getting yourself into something that you are going to enjoy and you're going to be able to maintain,” said Bolden.

Others like Alissa Becerra recommend listening to motivational music or podcasts to get into a healthier mindset.

“Part of it is listening to podcasts on my way to the walk to the gym. So it's one of the big things helps me get there,” said Becerra.

Whether people choose to exercise alone or with friends, it is clear that locals are choosing to make health a priority in the New Year.

