Richneck Elem. School teacher identified after allegedly being shot by student
The identity of a female teacher in her 30s who was shot by a 6-year-old student has been confirmed by sources
6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A 6-year-old student is in custody following a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon that sent a female teacher to the hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew confirmed. School Superintendent Dr. George Parker, III said the elementary school will be closed...
13News Now Investigates: A record number of homicides in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Violence in Hampton Roads hit a new high in 2022. Homicides increased 7% to claim a total of 220 people last year across the seven cities, according to local police departments, FBI data, and records kept by 13News Now. That is double the amount from just...
Newport News substitute judge sentenced to federal prison for tax fraud
A Newport News-based attorney who also served as a substitute judge in Hampton Roads district courts was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for tax fraud Thursday.
'It's disheartening' | Court records reveal more about the drivers in deadly York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Va. — Three weeks after a party bus collided with a tractor-trailer on I-64, families of the victims are still waiting for answers. The Dec. 16 crash killed 25-year-old Xzavier Raquan Evans of Norfolk, 19-year-old Montia Bouie of Chesapeake, and 21-year-old Jontae Kaalib Russell of Norfolk. The...
No injuries reported following school bus crash in Virginia Beach
According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 4:23 p.m. at the intersection of General Booth Blvd. and Nimmo Parkway.
84-year-old man killed in three-vehicle crash in York County, according to Virginia State Police
A three-vehicle crash in York County has resulted in the death of an 84-year-old man, according to Virginia State Police.
Shed Fire Ruled Accidental in Wicomico County
QUANTICO, Md.- An accidental shed fire caused thousands of dollars in damage late Thursday night in Wicomico County. The State Fire Marshal says the fire started just before midnight at a wood-framed shed at 25363 Giles Lane in Quantico. The owner, Russell Johnson, found the fire inside of his shed.
Onancock man gets 30 days in road rage incident
An Onancock man was sentenced to 30 days in jail Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court in connection with a “road rage” incident that occurred in November 2020. Twenty-three-year-old Joshua Ryan Bale, an Eagle Scout who lives on Mink Farm Road, said he shot his semi-automatic Davidson Defense rifle, that has a range of two miles, three times during the incident. He explained that because of the initial sound and then the noise when it broke the sound barrier, it likely sounded like more shots on a video cam that police recovered from the area.
Additional charges against 15-year-old suspect in deadly Gloucester shooting
Additional charges have been added to the list against the 15-year-old suspect in the New Year's Day shooting that killed 20-year-old Tyler Heywood
Man Facing Drug Charges in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md.- An investigation by the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office has led to the arrest of 21 year-old Keyshawn Johnson. Police say Johnson was in the area of E. Main Street and E. Church Street in Salisbury when he was served a search and seizure warrant. While Johnson was being transported back to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, police say he attempted to conceal heroin and cocaine in the patrol vehicle. In total, 7.61 grams of cocaine packaged in multiple bags and 54 wax bags containing a heroin/fentanyl mix were seized.
Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia State Police
Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia …. Dome site developers close on equity, construction …. Health officials seeking animal that bit person in …. 4 local cities named best places for keeping 2023 …. U-Haul names Virginia 5th fastest growing state. NC aquariums help care for cols-stunned sea turtles.
Injuries confirmed after HRT bus, tractor-trailer collide at Newport News intersection
Emergency personnel are currently on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer and an HRT bus that had run off the road in Newport News.
Boil advisory issued for portion of Virginia Beach; schools, hospital impacted
A boil advisory is in place for a major portion of Virginia Beach Friday night, the city said. The impacted portion of the city is in the Princess Anne Road area.
Newport News lawyer, substitute judge sentenced for laundering $2.2 million
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News lawyer who served as a substitute judge was sentenced to more than four years in prison for laundering millions of dollars through contacts in China, and evading her income taxes. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said 61-year-old Nosuk Kim was also serving...
2 injured after vehicle strikes pole on Hopeton Rd in Accomack
Two people were taken to a hospital after a car struck a pole in Accomack late Thursday evening.
‘He was the rock of the family.’ Mark Crumpler, killed in Route 13 crash, is remembered
Asia Renee Woolford heard about the crash on U.S. Route 13 and decided to check on her husband. She telephoned him four times and got no answer. So she drove to the crash site near Mappsville and talked to a police officer, who gave her the news. “I broke. I...
Police respond to Menchville High School in Newport News following online threats
Police are currently on the scene at Menchville High School in Newport News following threats against the school Tuesday morning.
15-year-old suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’ wanted in connection to shooting homicide in Gloucester County
The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a teen suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that left one man dead and another injured.
Newport News shipbuilder turned businessman was murdered on Christmas Eve in Hampton
"He worked at the shipyard for about 11 years and he was in businesses for himself with two businesses. He was everything to everybody."
