Accomack County, VA

WAVY News 10

6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A 6-year-old student is in custody following a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon that sent a female teacher to the hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew confirmed. School Superintendent Dr. George Parker, III said the elementary school will be closed...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WBOC

Shed Fire Ruled Accidental in Wicomico County

QUANTICO, Md.- An accidental shed fire caused thousands of dollars in damage late Thursday night in Wicomico County. The State Fire Marshal says the fire started just before midnight at a wood-framed shed at 25363 Giles Lane in Quantico. The owner, Russell Johnson, found the fire inside of his shed.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
shoredailynews.com

Onancock man gets 30 days in road rage incident

An Onancock man was sentenced to 30 days in jail Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court in connection with a “road rage” incident that occurred in November 2020. Twenty-three-year-old Joshua Ryan Bale, an Eagle Scout who lives on Mink Farm Road, said he shot his semi-automatic Davidson Defense rifle, that has a range of two miles, three times during the incident. He explained that because of the initial sound and then the noise when it broke the sound barrier, it likely sounded like more shots on a video cam that police recovered from the area.
ONANCOCK, VA
WBOC

Man Facing Drug Charges in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- An investigation by the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office has led to the arrest of 21 year-old Keyshawn Johnson. Police say Johnson was in the area of E. Main Street and E. Church Street in Salisbury when he was served a search and seizure warrant. While Johnson was being transported back to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, police say he attempted to conceal heroin and cocaine in the patrol vehicle. In total, 7.61 grams of cocaine packaged in multiple bags and 54 wax bags containing a heroin/fentanyl mix were seized.
SALISBURY, MD
WAVY News 10

Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia State Police

SALUDA, VA

