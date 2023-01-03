ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Batch Creamery in St. Pete serves artisanal ice cream to happy fans

By Sean Daly
 5 days ago
Alfred Simpson Bronda wasn't ready to retire. Now in his 60s, he's ready to make people smile.

So Bronda went on a journey. A really delicious one.

"For three years, I visited 165 ice cream shops throughout the Southeast," said this former printer who did work for the WWE.

The culmination of that tasty research?

The new Small Batch Creamery on St. Pete's 4th Street, located at 5530 4th Street North.

"Every batch is made from scratch," Bronda said proudly.

All natural ingredients, no food coloring, each flavor handmade and homemade.

Bronda is full of good recipes and good catchphrases, such as "We create smiles one scoop at a time!"

So far, this sweet shop has been a hit.

Big fan Michael Baum said that since discovering Alfred's shop, he quit buying store-bought ice cream.

"I'm done with it!" he added.

Customer Michael Kuras is so passionate about Small Batch Creamery that he helped create a flavor: Michael's Malted Balls.

"It's nice to come into a place where they actually make things from scratch," Kuras said.

And if you REALLY want a tasty flavor, try the Sean Daly Explosion! Yep, Bronda named an ice cream after me, the ultimate honor! It has chocolate-covered peanuts, M&Ms, pretzels and a whole lot more.

Happy eating!

