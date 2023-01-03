It was another wild night in Wilkes-Barre as the hit television show “On Patrol: Live” followed the township’s police department with its cameras. And another scary scene played out during the ride along with officer Shawn Yelland when his vehicle was hit by another car. The show actually delayed the live feed to make sure all of the individuals — OP Live reported on air that a camera man and producer were in the car with Yelland — were OK.

WILKES-BARRE, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO