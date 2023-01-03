ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania voters want to protect freedom, especially to control their own bodies | Opinion

Pennsylvania House Republicans are blatantly trying to hold on to their power and push their out-of-touch agenda. Pennsylvania voters overwhelmingly supported Democrats up and down the ballot, electing a 102-101 Democrat majority in the state House. But Republican elected officials would rather try to jam through their extreme agenda and deny voters their due representation. By not scheduling the special elections as soon as possible, the will of the people is being ignored.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Women in Wine NJ to hold inaugural meeting

The Garden State Wine Growers Association will hold an inaugural meet-and-greet networking event with Women in Wine NJ designed for industry professionals and those who aspire to explore a career in wine. It will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at Garden State Wine Growers Association headquarters,...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
Dark figure, white car and DNA: Timeline of Idaho killings, Pa. man’s arrest

The suspect in the Nov. 13 killing of four University of Idaho students in a Moscow house not far from campus made his first appearance in an Idaho court on Thursday. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Washington State graduate student, was apprehended last week at his family home in the Poconos of Pennsylvania, extradited to Idaho on Wednesday, and formally charged with four counts of first-degree murder at the Latah County Courthouse on Thursday.
MOSCOW, ID
‘On Patrol: Live’: Another scary scene plays out in Wilkes-Barre Saturday during live television show

It was another wild night in Wilkes-Barre as the hit television show “On Patrol: Live” followed the township’s police department with its cameras. And another scary scene played out during the ride along with officer Shawn Yelland when his vehicle was hit by another car. The show actually delayed the live feed to make sure all of the individuals — OP Live reported on air that a camera man and producer were in the car with Yelland — were OK.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

