Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nittanysportsnow.com
Rutgers Hires Former PSU OC Kirk Ciarroca
Former PSU OC Kirk Ciarroca is the new coordinator at Rutgers after just one season at Minnesota. This is the third coaching stop Ciarroca has made in as many seasons. After three years in his first stint at Minnesota, Ciarroca came to PSU before the 2020 campaign to work on coach James Franklin’s staff as the OC, beating Rutgers, 23-7, Dec. 5.
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU Football No. 7 in Brett McMurphy’s ‘Ridiculously-Way-Too-Early’ Rankings
PSU Football is No. 7 in College Football Insider Brett McMurphy’s “ridiculously-way-too-early” top 25 rankings. McMurphy, an insider for the Action Network, has Penn State just outside the top five but behind two Big Ten East schools. McMurphy’s rankings have PSU football behind Michigan (No. 3) and...
nittanysportsnow.com
‘He’s Nasty’: PSU HC Micah Shrewsberry Discusses Purdue Star, Ex-Pupil Zach Edey
Everybody knows Purdue big man Zach Edey is tall, and that naturally includes PSU HC Micah Shrewsberry. “Big deal.” Some may respond. Indeed, plenty of basketball players are tall. But hardly any are 7-foot-4, and not many are capable of averaging more than 21 points and 13 rebounds through...
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU 2023 Signee Tony Rojas Named Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year
PSU Class of 2023 signee Tony Rojas has been named the Gatorade Virginia Football Player of the Year for 2022. Rojas is a four-star linebacker signee from Fairfax. He committed to Penn State in July and is the class’s third-highest-rated signed according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. He finished...
Comments / 0