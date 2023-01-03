Former PSU OC Kirk Ciarroca is the new coordinator at Rutgers after just one season at Minnesota. This is the third coaching stop Ciarroca has made in as many seasons. After three years in his first stint at Minnesota, Ciarroca came to PSU before the 2020 campaign to work on coach James Franklin’s staff as the OC, beating Rutgers, 23-7, Dec. 5.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO