State College, PA

nittanysportsnow.com

Rutgers Hires Former PSU OC Kirk Ciarroca

Former PSU OC Kirk Ciarroca is the new coordinator at Rutgers after just one season at Minnesota. This is the third coaching stop Ciarroca has made in as many seasons. After three years in his first stint at Minnesota, Ciarroca came to PSU before the 2020 campaign to work on coach James Franklin’s staff as the OC, beating Rutgers, 23-7, Dec. 5.
PSU 2023 Signee Tony Rojas Named Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year

PSU Class of 2023 signee Tony Rojas has been named the Gatorade Virginia Football Player of the Year for 2022. Rojas is a four-star linebacker signee from Fairfax. He committed to Penn State in July and is the class’s third-highest-rated signed according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. He finished...
