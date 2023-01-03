ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

BEAT OF HAWAII

Cheap and Free Parking Waikiki Turmoil

First, the good news. Yes, free parking Waikiki is still possible, and at least for now, it can even come with the exquisite view pictured here. Tracking where to find it, along with cheap parking Waikiki, has been a passion at Beat of Hawaii for years. Last week we scoured...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

More "No turn on red" signs coming to Oahu

KALIHI, HAWAII (KITV4) - To increase pedestrian safety, the state Department of Transportation has added more “no right turn at red” signs at intersections on Oahu. The department reports Hawaii has an above average number of accidents involving a pedestrian and/or bicyclist. Nearby resident believe this will make a big difference in the area.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Jan. 9 is Climate Action Day in Hawai‘i

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Climate change is on the minds of most people on the planet. The State of Hawai’i has made dealing with the destruction of our environment at the top of its concerns through the next decade. The Department of Land and Natural Resources announced that Hawai’i...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Marlin beaches itself in Waikiki: ‘Gnarly to see’

WAIKIKI (KHON2) — Some Waikiki beachgoers were in for a surprise when a marlin beached itself right in front of a growing crowd of spectators on Thursday, Jan. 5. Ocean Safety said no one was hurt, but it is not clear why the fish decided to swim up on shore.
HONOLULU, HI
travelweekly.com

Wayfinder Waikiki opens with special deal

Located in Waikiki about two blocks from the beach, the Wayfinder Waikiki, a 228-room boutique hotel, had a soft opening this month in what was formerly the location of the Waikiki Sand Villa hotel. The Wayfinder Waikiki is the second Wayfinder hotel to open under the Dovetail + Co hospitality brand.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Kamehameha Schools appoints new planning and development director

Kamehameha Schools recently announced the appointment of a new director of planning and development. Hilarie Alomar has worked at Kamehameha Schools for nearly 20 years. During that time, she worked on the trust’s North Shore plan, the Haleʻiwa Store Lots redevelopment and transit-oriented development in Kapālama Kai.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

73rd Narcissus Queen appears on Good Morning Hawaii

HONOLULU - HI (KITV4) The Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii announces Laura Ho as the 73rd Narcissus Queen. She was among 9 contestants in the Narcissus Queen pageant held at New Hope Oahu on January 6, 2023. The newly crowned Narcissus Queen appeared on Good Morning Hawaii - Saturday.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Health Department: ‘Forever chemicals’ detected in Leeward Oahu water system

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Low levels of PFAS “forever chemicals” have been detected in a Leeward Oahu water system that serves about 217,000 individuals, the state Department of Health announced. Perfluorohexanoic acid was found in water samples collected at the Waipahu Wells II Granular Activated Carbon Treatment Facility, which...
WAIPAHU, HI

