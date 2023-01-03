Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
City: Oahu’s digital parking meters will be free for at least 6 months
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 2,200 digital parking meters on Oahu will be free of charge for at least the next six months. The city says that’s how long it’ll take to replace its wireless credit card readers to match a technology upgrade by Verizon. The city said half...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Cheap and Free Parking Waikiki Turmoil
First, the good news. Yes, free parking Waikiki is still possible, and at least for now, it can even come with the exquisite view pictured here. Tracking where to find it, along with cheap parking Waikiki, has been a passion at Beat of Hawaii for years. Last week we scoured...
City’s Homeless Resource Center remains empty due to funding complications
Construction wrapped up on the City's $17.2 million Affordable Housing and Homeless Resource Center in February 2022. Now, the facility sits empty behind locked gates. According to the City, the project started under the previous administration, which had a different idea for how it should be used.
KITV.com
More "No turn on red" signs coming to Oahu
KALIHI, HAWAII (KITV4) - To increase pedestrian safety, the state Department of Transportation has added more “no right turn at red” signs at intersections on Oahu. The department reports Hawaii has an above average number of accidents involving a pedestrian and/or bicyclist. Nearby resident believe this will make a big difference in the area.
KITV.com
WorkHawaii hosting major hiring event with dozens of employers on Jan. 10 in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you're looking for a new job or career on Oahu, the City and County of Honolulu is holding its first WorkHawaii hiring event of the year next week. It's happening on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dole Cannery located at 735 B Iwilei Road in Honolulu.
Emergency utility work to start next week in Manoa
Crews will be working to replace a utility pole on Manoa Road, the roadway that leads to the entrance of Mānoa Falls Trail and Lyon Arboretum.
KHON2
Jan. 9 is Climate Action Day in Hawai‘i
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Climate change is on the minds of most people on the planet. The State of Hawai’i has made dealing with the destruction of our environment at the top of its concerns through the next decade. The Department of Land and Natural Resources announced that Hawai’i...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Former health director suggests water storage for Red Hill tanks, staying at Kapolei landfill
January marks eight years since 27,000 gallons of jet fuel spilled from tanks at the Navy Red Hill fuel storage facility on Oʻahu. No one is sure where it all went but it was a sign that all was not well. Now, one year after another fuel spill contaminated...
hawaiinewsnow.com
China Uemura, longtime Waikiki beachboy and surf contest organizer, dies at 68
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Longtime Waikiki beachboy and surf organizer China Uemura died Friday afternoon at the age of 68. The news of his passing was posted to the China Uemura Surfing Foundation Instagram page on Saturday morning. “It was one hell of a ride pops. All the stories of you...
Waikiki shooting an example of ‘unacceptable’ crime
Hawaii has yet to close out the first week of 2023 and there has already been a shooting in Waikiki.
Lanai airport runway temporarily closed
HDOT said the closure is due to a resurfacing supply issue.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii music industry mourns death of award-winning engineer Milan Bertosa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawai’i music industry is mourning the shocking death of icon Milan Bertosa. He died on New Years Day of a heart attack. He was 61. Bertosa was a four-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner in Engineering and contributed to the recordings of many famous local artists.
Oahu now issuing 4-year licenses to 72+ drivers
Oahu residents who are between the ages of 72 and 79 can now renew their driver’s license every four years.
KHON2
Marlin beaches itself in Waikiki: ‘Gnarly to see’
WAIKIKI (KHON2) — Some Waikiki beachgoers were in for a surprise when a marlin beached itself right in front of a growing crowd of spectators on Thursday, Jan. 5. Ocean Safety said no one was hurt, but it is not clear why the fish decided to swim up on shore.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii retailers say shoplifters are a growing threat to their bottom lines
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A spike in thefts is just the latest headache for many local retailers already struggling from inflation and the impacts of the pandemic. James Gieschen, owner of Sugar Sugar Hawaii, said shoplifting is one of the top things eating into her bottom line. Across all four of...
travelweekly.com
Wayfinder Waikiki opens with special deal
Located in Waikiki about two blocks from the beach, the Wayfinder Waikiki, a 228-room boutique hotel, had a soft opening this month in what was formerly the location of the Waikiki Sand Villa hotel. The Wayfinder Waikiki is the second Wayfinder hotel to open under the Dovetail + Co hospitality brand.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Kamehameha Schools appoints new planning and development director
Kamehameha Schools recently announced the appointment of a new director of planning and development. Hilarie Alomar has worked at Kamehameha Schools for nearly 20 years. During that time, she worked on the trust’s North Shore plan, the Haleʻiwa Store Lots redevelopment and transit-oriented development in Kapālama Kai.
KITV.com
73rd Narcissus Queen appears on Good Morning Hawaii
HONOLULU - HI (KITV4) The Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii announces Laura Ho as the 73rd Narcissus Queen. She was among 9 contestants in the Narcissus Queen pageant held at New Hope Oahu on January 6, 2023. The newly crowned Narcissus Queen appeared on Good Morning Hawaii - Saturday.
Veronica Kawānanakoa gives over $750K to ʻIolani Palace
Completed in 1882, ʻIolani Palace was once the home of Hawai'i's royal family. After U.S. industrialists overthrew Hawai'i's internationally recognized government, it became a prison for the royals. Today, it is a tourist attraction that preserves the old world of Hawai'i.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Health Department: ‘Forever chemicals’ detected in Leeward Oahu water system
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Low levels of PFAS “forever chemicals” have been detected in a Leeward Oahu water system that serves about 217,000 individuals, the state Department of Health announced. Perfluorohexanoic acid was found in water samples collected at the Waipahu Wells II Granular Activated Carbon Treatment Facility, which...
