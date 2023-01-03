Read full article on original website
Australian Open 2023: Start date, schedule, players, draw date
The world's top tennis players gather in Melbourne later this month for the Australian Open. Spain's Rafael Nadal is the defending men's champion and will be chasing a record-extending 23rd men's Grand Slam singles title, but Australian Ashleigh Barty will not be defending her women's singles champion following her shock retirement from the sport last year.
Coventry City 3-4 Wrexham: National League side cause FA Cup shock
National League Wrexham knocked Championship side Coventry City out of the FA Cup in a seven-goal thriller. Early goals from Sam Dalby and Elliot Lee got Wrexham off to a dream start before Ben Sheaf halved the deficit. Thomas O'Connor got Wrexham's third before Paul Mullin's penalty looked to have...
