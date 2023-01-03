Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Hemet man as victim of deadly Hollywood shooting
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One man died and two were hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Hollywood. The man who died was identified as 32-year-old Kevin Spears of Hemet, the coroner’s office said. He died in a vehicle. Officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department...
2urbangirls.com
Deputies kill man in Santa Clarita, Sheriff Luna silent
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – A man was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies Sunday at the same Santa Clarita intersection where a woman was found stabbed to death a few hours earlier. The shooting occurred at about 7:40 a.m. at Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road, where...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID South Gate shooting victim
SOUTH GATE – A 42-year-old man who was shot and killed in South Gate has been identified, authorities said Saturday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Lorenzo Casas as the victim of the shooting. Officers from the South Gate Police Department responded at 7 p.m. Thursday to...
2urbangirls.com
Driver suspected of resisting arrest dies in LAPD custody
VENICE, Calif. – A possibly intoxicated man suspected of causing a traffic crash in Venice and then running away died after Los Angeles Police Department officers used a stun gun on him while trying to arrest him, police said Friday. The crash occurred at the intersection of Venice and...
2urbangirls.com
Woman found stabbed to death in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The body of a woman was found in Santa Clarita, early Sunday morning. The woman was found stabbed to death at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon and Spunky Canyon roads in Santa Clarita. The boy was found at about 1:15 a.m. after a snowplow...
2urbangirls.com
Three people shot at Santa Clarita apartment complex
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – Three people were injured in a shooting at a Santa Clarita apartment complex, late Saturday night. The shooting took place shortly before 10:20 p.m. in the Canyon Country neighborhood on the 28800 block of Prairie Lane, north of Soledad Canyon Road and east of Sand Canyon Road.
2urbangirls.com
Man killed while sitting in car in Long Beach
LONG BEACH – A man was shot dead while seated in a vehicle in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The victim was seated in a vehicle in the 5500 block of Long Beach Boulevard at 8:35 p.m. Friday when he was shot by an unknown suspect, the Long Beach Police Department reported. The suspect fled the scene on foot.
2urbangirls.com
Woman succumbs to injuries after being shot in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A 20-year-old woman who was shot in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles died Friday from her wounds. Deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 11200 block of South Mariposa Avenue west of Vermont Avenue regarding a gunshot victim call and found the woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
2urbangirls.com
Two men arrested after stabbing man to death in Orange County
STANTON, Calif. – A man was stabbed to death Saturday in Stanton and two suspects were later arrested. The man in his 40s was stabbed multiple times about 12:45 a.m. in the 7000 block of Katella Avenue, said Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Jaimee Blashaw. “He was quickly...
2urbangirls.com
Man arrested in connection with fatal Orange County crash that killed toddler
WESTMINSTER, Calif. – A 26-year-old man turned himself in to Westminster police following a crash that killed a 3-year-old girl, police said Saturday. Bautista Decastilla of Westminster was booked into the Orange County Jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter after he appeared at the Westminster police station and spoke with investigators, Commander Kevin MacCormick said.
2urbangirls.com
Man wounded in South LA shooting
LOS ANGELES – A man in his 20s was wounded Thursday in a shooting in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported around 5:25 p.m. in the 10400 block of South Main Street, four blocks south of Century Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Annie Moran. An...
2urbangirls.com
Man shot at entrance to LA’s Sixth Street Bridge while shooting music video
LOS ANGELES – A man was shot and killed below the Sixth Street Bridge in downtown Los Angeles during an unauthorized music video shoot, police said Saturday. The shooting was reported at 10:03 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Mission Road, where an argument between the victim and the suspect escalated into a shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
2urbangirls.com
Possible gang-related shooting leaves one dead in LA area
LOS ANGELES – A man was fatally wounded during a gang-related shooting in Boyle Heights, authorities said Saturday. The shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Mission Road, where an argument between the victim and the suspect escalated into a shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
2urbangirls.com
Hollywood shooting leaves one dead, two injured
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A person has died after being shot in Hollywood. Authorities responded to the scene at Hollywood and Cherokee at around 1:40 a.m. They found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds, with one pronounced deceased at the scene. The other two were transported to local hospitals with their conditions unknown.
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in LA area
SOUTH GATE, Calif. – A man was shot to death Thursday evening in South Gate. The shooting was reported at 7 p.m. in the 10000 block of Pinehurst Avenue, one block west of Atlantic Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was pronounced dead at the...
2urbangirls.com
Former LA County fire captain sues to receive retirement badge
LOS ANGELES – A former Los Angeles County Fire Department captain — who sued the county, alleging he followed orders and took photos of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash scene in 2020, but was not compensated for legal expenses after being sued — has expanded his lawsuit to seek his retirement badge.
2urbangirls.com
Vehicle crashes into Lomita business
LOMITA, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – A vehicle crashed into a business Jan. 7. A single-vehicle traffic accident left one vehicle inside of a business on the corner of Lomita Boulevard and Pennsylvania Avenue, Saturday night. Agustin’s Exotic Birds and Reptiles was struck around 9:40 p.m. when a vehicle traveling southbound...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID women killed in Antelope Valley crash
PALMDALE, Calif. – Two women who died in a crash in Palmdale were identified Friday. The crash was reported at 2:41 p.m. Thursday at 100th Street East and East Avenue R, according to the California Highway Patrol. The women were identified as 26-year-old Ericka Gonzalez of Los Angeles and...
2urbangirls.com
Police arrest suspect in connection with fatal hit-and-run of LA activist
LOS ANGELES – A man was arrested in connection with the hit-and-run death of a woman who was dropping off toys at a South Los Angeles shelter on Christmas Eve, police announced Thursday. Trina Newman-Townsend, 62, was struck about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 24 at Broadway and 88th Street and...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man shot to death in East LA
LOS ANGELES – A man who was fatally shot in East Los Angeles was identified Thursday. Edgar Acosta was 27 years old, and his city of residence was not known, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting was reported at 11:06 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of...
