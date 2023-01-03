Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
New hires at Stone Pigman, Urban South, PosiGen
-- Justin Landry is now a shareholder of Stirling Properties and has been promoted to senior vice president of development and finance. Landry joined Stirling in 2007, where his primary focus has been to oversee the economic feasibility of developments and acquisitions. He also manages a $1.2 billion debt portfolio of over 80 real estate loans.
NOLA.com
How did Tulane go from 2-10 one year to 12-2 the next? Players. Here's where they came from.
Tulane football coach Willie Fritz overhauled his staff in the offseason, bringing in six new assistants. The group meshed incredibly well — but the Green Wave did make a 10-win improvement on coaching alone. “The truth is, you don’t win without good players,” new offensive coordinator Jim Svoboda said...
NOLA.com
Zach Kupperman buys Poydras Street medical buildings, spurred by new BioDistrict
Investor and real estate developer Zach Kupperman has acquired a medical office complex at 2237 Poydras Street on the edge of the Central Business District, with plans to redevelop the property for a new medical tenant that will move into the space later this year. Terms of the sale, which...
NOLA.com
Slidell officials alarmed by new kind of gambling machine at off-track betting parlor
A little more than a year after St. Tammany Parish voters shot down a $325 million casino proposal, Slidell officials are waging a lower-profile fight against a form of gambling that has never appeared on a parish ballot: historical horse racing machines. The state Legislature adopted a bill in 2021...
This Is Louisiana's Best Gym
Cheapism found the best gyms around the country, including this fitness center in Louisiana.
NOLA.com
New Orleans Schools Superintendent Avis Williams took a listening tour. What did she learn?
As she made her way across the city on a listening tour during her first few months at the helm of the New Orleans public school system, Superintendent Avis Williams noted some common themes. Parents, teachers and students worry about having equal access to the best schools and educational resources,...
NOLA.com
Source: Tulane promoting tight ends coach Slade Nagle to offensive coordinator
Although no official announcement is imminent, sources close to the situation confirmed a Friday afternoon report that Tulane has promoted tight ends coach Slade Nagle to offensive coordinator. Pete Thamel of ESPN.com broke the news first. Nagle, the only offensive assistant who has been with coach Willie Fritz since his...
NOLA.com
Sugar Bowl Prep Classic: Newman hangs on against Northshore; Shaw loses semifinal
Newman seniors Canin Jefferson and Chris Lockett combined for 35 points as the Greenies defeated Northshore 60-55 in a consolation game Saturday at the Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic in the Alario Center. Newman led by 15 points in the fourth quarter before Northshore junior Kohen Rowbatham scored his...
NOLA.com
Document storage company withholding 'hundreds of boxes' of city records amid financial dispute
Document storage company Iron Mountain is withholding hundreds of boxes of files it is storing for the city of New Orleans because of an ongoing financial dispute with Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration, a City Hall spokesman confirms. The dispute first came to light in an unrelated federal case involving a...
This Is Louisiana's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Pelican State's best public high schools.
NOLA rapper Rob49 among those shot on set of French Montana music video
New Orleans-based rapper Rob49 is recovering in a Miami-area hospital after police say he was one of as many as 10 people shot while filming a music video on Thursday evening.
myneworleans.com
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation Announces Concert Series
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation presents the 2023 Jazz & Heritage Concert Series featuring local and international musicians at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center, 1225 N. Rampart St. Tickets are $10. All proceeds from this concert series directly...
NOLA.com
Aldi opens new Metairie location, with more stores on the way along Gulf Coast
The Aldi supermarket chain is continuing its expansion across the Gulf South — including the greater New Orleans area — with the opening Thursday of its first location in Metairie. The new store, which is on Veterans Memorial Boulevard near Power Boulevard, is the latest of several Aldi...
NOLA.com
Exhibit honors Big Chief Darryl Montana’s 50 years of Black Indian masking
New Orleans’ Black masking Indians, also known as Mardi Gras Indians, practice one of the most amazing American art forms. What other custom combines elaborate traditional garment-making with intensely complicated decorative craftwork, stylized street performance, unique music and deep historical context?. Darryl Montana, Big Chief of the Yellow Pocahontas...
NOLA.com
From downtown New Orleans to the north shore and beyond, luxury living abounds
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
Funeral, second line held for New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell
Less than two weeks after comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell was fatally shot in his hometown of New Orleans, loved ones will gather on Thursday to lay his body to rest.
fox8live.com
New Orleans comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ laid to rest Thursday
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Family members and friends gathered Thursday (Jan. 5) to say goodbye to New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell. Montrell was shot and killed on December 23 as he sat inside his vehicle in the parking lot of the Barrone Street Rouses location. He...
matadornetwork.com
The Most Relaxing Place in New Orleans Is The Singing Oak
Considered one of the most serene places in New Orleans, this 100 year old oak tree makes music. Known as The Singing Oak, it’s in City Park and the best place to go when you need a break from the music and the crowds. The branches of the oak...
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announces decision on Endymion, other Mardi Gras parade routes for 2023
New Orleans will hire police from outside the NOPD to safeguard Mardi Gras, allowing Endymion and perhaps other parades to roll on their full, traditional routes this year, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Friday at the annual Kings' Day press conference at Mardi Gras World. To a din of whistles, the...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana
Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
