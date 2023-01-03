Read full article on original website
New Orleans Schools Superintendent Avis Williams took a listening tour. What did she learn?
As she made her way across the city on a listening tour during her first few months at the helm of the New Orleans public school system, Superintendent Avis Williams noted some common themes. Parents, teachers and students worry about having equal access to the best schools and educational resources,...
Krewe of Endymion announces Mel Gibson as co-Grand Marshal for 2023 parade
The Krewe of Endymion on Saturday night announced Mel Gibson as its second Grand Marshal for the 2023 parade. The actor and director is best known for his roles in Mad Max and Lethal Weapon. He produced, directed and starred in Braveheart, winning two Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director and a Golden Globe for Best Director. He is also known for making anti-semitic statements in his public and private comments. He has apologized for some of these incidents, one of which included a DUI arrest, but has seen his popularity diminish over the last decade.
New hires at Stone Pigman, Urban South, PosiGen
-- Justin Landry is now a shareholder of Stirling Properties and has been promoted to senior vice president of development and finance. Landry joined Stirling in 2007, where his primary focus has been to oversee the economic feasibility of developments and acquisitions. He also manages a $1.2 billion debt portfolio of over 80 real estate loans.
Watch Miss Universe contestants march in the Joan of Arc Mardi Gras season parade
After the martyred maidens, the judgmental monks and the ethereal angels had passed, a squad of costumed contestants in the Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans brought up the rear of the annual Joan of Arc parade. The striking young women were being professionally videoed as they sashayed through the...
Mardi Gras parade history: The mold-breaking Krewe of Bacchus
So Bacchus started in 1968 as an idea to improve Mardi Gras, to add to it and to bring the limelight and the focus of the world on the city of New Orleans. Pip's father, Clark's grandfather, started a Mardi Gras ball back in the '40s for tourists visiting town. It was hula bacchus and they staged Mardi Gras balls and in 1968 when they went to form the Bacchus parade, that's where they get the name from.
Zach Kupperman buys Poydras Street medical buildings, spurred by new BioDistrict
Investor and real estate developer Zach Kupperman has acquired a medical office complex at 2237 Poydras Street on the edge of the Central Business District, with plans to redevelop the property for a new medical tenant that will move into the space later this year. Terms of the sale, which...
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announces decision on Endymion, other Mardi Gras parade routes for 2023
New Orleans will hire police from outside the NOPD to safeguard Mardi Gras, allowing Endymion and perhaps other parades to roll on their full, traditional routes this year, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Friday at the annual Kings' Day press conference at Mardi Gras World. To a din of whistles, the...
S.W. Green mansion, which survived 1928 Klan arson in New Orleans, catches fire Saturday
The blighted S.W. Green mansion, built by a prominent Black businessman in New Orleans and targeted for arson by the Ku Klux Klan in 1928, caught fire again Saturday. The one-alarm fire erupted at about 3 p.m. in the 2500 block of Banks Street, the Fire Department said. No details of fire or its aftermath were immediately available.
‘No excuses’: Frustrated council members press Richard’s Disposal over garbage failures
Frustrated New Orleans City Council members are demanding swift action from Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration to resolve Richard’s Disposal’s ongoing failure to haul off residential waste. Council members Freddie King, Joe Giarrusso and Lesli Harris issued a joint statement Friday, calling on the Department of Sanitation to...
Anthony Mackie stars in TV version of video game 'Twisted Metal,' shot in New Orleans
Gamers unite! The wildly popular vehicular combat video game franchise from PlayStation called “Twisted Metal," published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, is now becoming an action comedy television series, set to air on Peacock. The live-action show, shot entirely in New Orleans last summer, stars New Orleans native Anthony Mackie,...
In trial of First NBC Bank founder, lawyers will tell different stories of a failed bank
There will be two very different stories spun out over the next several weeks in the federal fraud trial of former First NBC chief Ashton Ryan, Jr., as lawyers for the prosecution and defense each try to win over a jury of 12 ordinary Louisianans, legal experts say. Ryan's trial...
After epic week of bloodshed in New Orleans, direction of NOPD questioned
A mass shooting in Central City Thursday night that left two people dead and injured three others capped off the bloodiest week in over a year in New Orleans, signaling no relief in the New Year from a 3-year surge in violence that has haunted Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration.
George Floyd protesters blocked from suing State Police in New Orleans bridge march
Three protesters who tried to cross the Crescent City Connection bridge in New Orleans, in a 2020 demonstration after the murder of George Floyd, have been blocked by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in their attempt to hold Louisiana State Police responsible for stopping them. Their suit had...
Ron Randolph to take St. Tammany Parish Council vacancy
Ron Randolph, a 10-year veteran of the St. Tammany Parish Planning and Zoning Commission, was chosen Thursday to fill the Slidell-area St. Tammany Parish Council seat left vacant by the resignation of long-time Parish Council member T.J. Smith. Two people stepped up after Smith's surprise resignation: Randolph and Jimmy Strickland,...
Document storage company withholding 'hundreds of boxes' of city records amid financial dispute
Document storage company Iron Mountain is withholding hundreds of boxes of files it is storing for the city of New Orleans because of an ongoing financial dispute with Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration, a City Hall spokesman confirms. The dispute first came to light in an unrelated federal case involving a...
New owners give The Avenue Pub's food, drinks and decor a refresh
Taking over a neighborhood institution can be a daunting prospect. But that’s what Blue Oak BBQ founders Ronnie Evans and Philip Moseley and their partners signed up for when they purchased the Avenue Pub from owner Polly Watts last August. The bar at 1732 St. Charles Ave. had been in her family since 1987, and she took over for her dad when he died in 2006, upping the beer offerings substantially in the process, as well as upgrading the food.
Slidell officials alarmed by new kind of gambling machine at off-track betting parlor
A little more than a year after St. Tammany Parish voters shot down a $325 million casino proposal, Slidell officials are waging a lower-profile fight against a form of gambling that has never appeared on a parish ballot: historical horse racing machines. The state Legislature adopted a bill in 2021...
Church members shaken by Central City mass shooting: 'I wish it surprised me'
A day after a mass shooting that left two people dead and three wounded, residents near the scene in Central City bemoaned the frequent violence and drug use that has plagued their neighborhood, and the city at large. The shooting happened at the intersection of St. Andrew Street and Rev....
St. Charles Avenue streetcar rider blinded in attack police call a hate crime
A disbarred attorney who in 2012 was convicted after threatening U.S. Attorney Jim Letten is incarcerated again after allegedly beating two passengers on the St. Charles Avenue streetcar last month. One victim, Charles Washmon, suffered a broken orbital bone, a concussion and was blinded in his right eye in what New Orleans police say was a hate crime.
Our Views: For carbon capture projects, let's dial back the politics
People in the know, and even the local officials who inspired the legal fight, surely understood that Livingston Parish’s government was bound to lose when it imposed a moratorium on conducting seismic tests or building test wells in Lake Maurepas. In Louisiana, state government has always jealously guarded its...
