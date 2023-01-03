ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

NOLA.com

Krewe of Endymion announces Mel Gibson as co-Grand Marshal for 2023 parade

The Krewe of Endymion on Saturday night announced Mel Gibson as its second Grand Marshal for the 2023 parade. The actor and director is best known for his roles in Mad Max and Lethal Weapon. He produced, directed and starred in Braveheart, winning two Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director and a Golden Globe for Best Director. He is also known for making anti-semitic statements in his public and private comments. He has apologized for some of these incidents, one of which included a DUI arrest, but has seen his popularity diminish over the last decade.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New hires at Stone Pigman, Urban South, PosiGen

-- Justin Landry is now a shareholder of Stirling Properties and has been promoted to senior vice president of development and finance. Landry joined Stirling in 2007, where his primary focus has been to oversee the economic feasibility of developments and acquisitions. He also manages a $1.2 billion debt portfolio of over 80 real estate loans.
PINEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Mardi Gras parade history: The mold-breaking Krewe of Bacchus

So Bacchus started in 1968 as an idea to improve Mardi Gras, to add to it and to bring the limelight and the focus of the world on the city of New Orleans. Pip's father, Clark's grandfather, started a Mardi Gras ball back in the '40s for tourists visiting town. It was hula bacchus and they staged Mardi Gras balls and in 1968 when they went to form the Bacchus parade, that's where they get the name from.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Ron Randolph to take St. Tammany Parish Council vacancy

Ron Randolph, a 10-year veteran of the St. Tammany Parish Planning and Zoning Commission, was chosen Thursday to fill the Slidell-area St. Tammany Parish Council seat left vacant by the resignation of long-time Parish Council member T.J. Smith. Two people stepped up after Smith's surprise resignation: Randolph and Jimmy Strickland,...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

New owners give The Avenue Pub's food, drinks and decor a refresh

Taking over a neighborhood institution can be a daunting prospect. But that’s what Blue Oak BBQ founders Ronnie Evans and Philip Moseley and their partners signed up for when they purchased the Avenue Pub from owner Polly Watts last August. The bar at 1732 St. Charles Ave. had been in her family since 1987, and she took over for her dad when he died in 2006, upping the beer offerings substantially in the process, as well as upgrading the food.
NOLA.com

St. Charles Avenue streetcar rider blinded in attack police call a hate crime

A disbarred attorney who in 2012 was convicted after threatening U.S. Attorney Jim Letten is incarcerated again after allegedly beating two passengers on the St. Charles Avenue streetcar last month. One victim, Charles Washmon, suffered a broken orbital bone, a concussion and was blinded in his right eye in what New Orleans police say was a hate crime.
CLAIBORNE, LA

