Read full article on original website
Related
neusenews.com
House of Ink opens in Kinston
The House of Ink, located at 111 N. Queen Street in Kinston held its grand opening on Friday. Owner Brandon Corey has previously owned and operated House of Ink in Greenville and Bubba’s Smokehouse. “House of Ink has moved back home to Kinston, NC and will be opening for...
neusenews.com
40-acre brush fire in southern Lenoir County
According to Lenoir County Emergency Services, Lenoir County Fire Departments and the North Carolina Forestry Service are actively working to contain a large brush fire just outside of Deep Run, NC. Lenoir County 911 received a call at approximately 1:39 this afternoon reporting a field fire in the area of Tulls Mill Rd and Old Pink Hill Rd. Firefighters arrived on scene to find approximately 25-30 acres on fire and progressing toward the wood line. Due to the winds, the fire has now grown to approximately 40 acres in size.
neusenews.com
Lenoir County births
Birth certificate records obtained from the Lenoir County Register of Deeds database list the mother's maiden name. In some cases only one parent is listed:. 11/12, Westen Scott Corey born to Bailey Evans and Cody Corey. 11/12, Bonita Darlene Lily Anderson born to Abigail Angel Anderson. 11/13, Aubree Love Sutton...
neusenews.com
Traffic stops lead to multiple arrests
Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times. We provide this by having supportive advertisers and we encourage you...
neusenews.com
Five LCPS seniors in hunt for top merit scholarships
Five seniors from three LCPS high schools have cleared a major hurdle as they contend for prestigious merit scholarships. David Phillippe of South Lenoir High School and Derrian Wilson of Kinston High School are semi-finalists for both the Morehead-Cain Scholarship to the University of North Carolina and the Park Scholarship to N.C. State University.
neusenews.com
Wednesday’s Powerball drawing brings $1 million win
RALEIGH – One North Carolinian who tried their luck in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize. The lucky winner purchased their $2 ticket from The I market on Barber Boulevard in Waynesville in Haywood County. The odds of matching numbers...
neusenews.com
Help Wanted: Lenoir County Department of Social Services Social Worker III - Links
Help Wanted: Lenoir County Department of Social Services Social Worker III - Links. The primary purpose of this position is to provide LINKS services to adolescents aged 13 to 21, who are or were in Foster Care, to become connected with the resources they need to help assure that they will have a well-connected, self-sufficient life.
neusenews.com
Farmer's Market update for January 7, 2023
Kettle Style Snacks will continue to be at the Farmers Market through the winter months. Rodney will be on site from 9 o'clock until sundown on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, selling pork skins, pork rinds, fried peanuts AND those very delicious funnel cakes. Come down to support our local vendors.
neusenews.com
Riley Road suspicious death on Christmas Day ruled accidental
In reference to the media release sent on 12/25/22 regarding the suspicious death on Riley Rd. The autopsy was completed on 01/04/23 and after conferring with the Medical Examiners’ Office it has been determined that the cause of death will be ruled as accidental. The injuries sustained by Kenneth Jackson, 59, of Kinston were consistent with a fall and no foul play was detected. At this time, there is no concern for public safety and this case has been closed.
neusenews.com
St. Mary's Episcopal Church continues tradition with annual Boar's Head and Yule Log Festival
On Sunday, January 8th, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church continues its annual Boar’s Head and Yule Log Festival. The performances are at 3:00 and 5:00 pm in the church sanctuary. Entrance to the performance is free and open to everyone. St. Mary’s is at 800 Roundtree Street in Kinston.
Comments / 2