Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Kroger Revolutionizes Meal Options With New Food Halls In Ohio!Ty D.Columbus, OH
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second TimeJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Football: Trayaum ‘grateful’ to don Buckeye uniform after transfer, readies for role in CFPThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Reports – Williams to return for 2023 seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Tyler and Alexandra Corsetti
Aug. 7, 2022 | By the time Tyler Cordell, an only child, was born, her mother had already been planning her wedding for two years. So when she married Alexandra Bassetti 30-some years later––and the pair combined their last names to become the Corsettis––Tyler’s mom made sure it was a day they’d never forget.
cityscenecolumbus.com
Arts & Music | Winter Festival, Ohio-Themed Painting Class and Nanette’s Final Farewell
Jan. 6-7 Columbus Symphony presents Winter Festival. Join Violinist Bella Hristova and conductor Rossen Milanov for Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 1 and Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 6. Arrive at 6:30 pm for a pre-show talk with the conductor and music director to learn about the context and background for the two pieces.
cityscenecolumbus.com
Weekly Win | Jazz Arts Group Tickets
Jazz Arts Group is one of Columbus' finest music organizations. It features some of the nation's best Jazz ensembles and will surely blow you away with a stellar performance of this nuanced and engaging art form. CityScene is giving away tickets to the JAG Micah Thomas Quartet show on Jan. 19.
Cleveland Jewish News
Mother-daughter duo go viral with on-trend TikTok video
When Columbus resident Emily Gilbert and her Moreland Hills family vacationed in Florida during winter break, she decided to have some fun with her mother, Faith, on TikTok. The pair made several videos to post on her TikTok account, @lifeinplatforms. Normally, Gilbert posts videos to the short-form video social media app from her classroom about her life as a special education teacher in the Columbus suburb of Gahanna, but this time she decided to hop on a newly developing trend – styling her mother in her clothes.
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Native Hal Williams Made a Hollywood Bet That’s Still Paying Off
One Wednesday evening in 1968, Hal Williams walked out the door of his Brentnell Avenue home with two pistols and a tub of Kentucky Fried Chicken, got into his Pontiac Bonneville and left Columbus in the rearview mirror, heading west until he reached California, his sights set on Hollywood. “I...
cityscenecolumbus.com
Festivals & Events | Science, Discovery & Family Fun at Cosi, Columbus Building and Renovation Expo, Ohio Guitar Show and Ohio RV and Boat Show
Science, Discovery & Family Fun Hosted by Ohio’s First Lady Fran DeWine. Center of Science and Industry (COSI), 333 W. Broad St., Columbus. Ohio’s First Lady Fran DeWine aims to help create lasting educational memories on January 8th while she hosts a day of science, discovery and family fun at COSI. COSI aims to educate children and adults in an engaging manner that leaves an impression on their educational development. For over 50 years, COSI has inspired the next generation of educators and the educated in central Ohio. Find inspiration in your education with a trip to COSI this weekend.
3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
Ohio bison ranchers to star in new documentary film.
Cherokee Valley Bison Ranch of Thornville, Ohio will be featured in an upcoming documentary about the official mammal of the United States, the American bison. Cherokee Valley Ranch is a multi-generational homestead turned into a bison ranch by Jared and Carrie Starr. The ranch offers a unique opportunity for visitors to stay in real Tipi’s as they enjoy the company of beautiful bison all around.
Tous les Jours is the newest Columbus bakery
Enjoy baked goods and desserts at the French-Asian-inspired bakery at 2851 Olentangy River Rd.
columbusunderground.com
South Side Restaurant Closes this Week
South Side bar and deli Jimmyluka’s will “retire” on Friday, January 6. Opened in the fall of 2018 by Owner Jimmy Dragich, the restaurant at 701 Parsons Ave. will close after just over four years. “We are so humbled by all the love and support of our...
cityscenecolumbus.com
Longtime New Albany resident releases second book on women’s health
Seasoned OB-GYN, Ngozi Osuagwu, provides women with insightful, candid and often humorous advice on women’s health issues without ever seeing them in her office. Her new literary work, Sincerely, Your Gynecologist, tackles common and sometimes taboo issues regarding women’s health including sexually transmitted diseases, menopause, contraceptives and pregnancy in the form of letters written by Osuagwu to her patients.
Fox 19
Ohio teen helps save family’s farm with class project
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio teen saves her family’s dairy farm at the brink of closure with a bright idea that started as a class project. Maggie Matthews’ parents own the New Horizon Farm and the Happy Cows Creamery in New Vienna which was started 60 years ago by her grandfather.
themetropreneur.com
Now Hiring: Cool Jobs in Columbus – January 2023
Are you someone who loves locally-owned businesses? Do you enjoy contributing to the unique culture and creative minds that make up the small business community in Columbus? If you’re seeking full-time or part-time work, check out these open positions around town!. Do you love coaching? How about throwing axes?...
Two central Ohio Krogers to open food halls
CLINTONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – More food halls have come to Columbus-area Kroger stores, and grocery store shoppers can win up to hundreds of dollars in gift cards to celebrate. Sandwiched between refrigerated dips and deli meats at Clintonville and Dublin Krogers, Kitchen United-run Mix Food Halls promise a variety of meals to go. With options […]
myfox28columbus.com
Mail carriers being targeted by crooks while walking their routes in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Columbus and Whitehall are searching for crooks who have held up four mail carriers at gunpoint over the past two months. "Their faces covered, ran by, and snagged the key out of the box," said Whitehall Police Deputy Chief Dan Kelso as he described a theft Friday afternoon at Fountain Lane and Main Street.
NBC4 Columbus
Man beaten, robbed outside Ohio gas station
Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month. Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 25 Restaurants in Columbus
Of the hundreds of places to dine in Central Ohio, only a handful of places make our annual Top 25 list. Our readers cast their votes for their favorite spots, and we’ve tallied the results. Below, you’ll find the full list, ranging from fine dining to more casual options,...
Mail carriers robbed in Columbus, Whitehall 5 times since November
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mail carriers have been robbed in the Columbus area five times since November, two of which happened on Tuesday. One mail carrier was robbed in the 500 block of East Columbus Street and another carrier was robbed at gunpoint on East Broad Street in Whitehall. Whitehall...
cwcolumbus.com
As Honda celebrates 40 years building cars here, another major Ohio project looms
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Marysville officials encourage their counterparts in Licking County to lean into the arrival of Intel and take the opportunity to “create the community you want to be.” That comes as Honda celebrated the latest model of the Marysville-built Accord and marked 40 years of carmaking in Union County.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Columbus Foundation awards $4.8 million in grants
The Columbus Foundation in Ohio has announced that it awarded $4.8 million in competitive grants and program related investments (PRI) in December. Grants totaling $2,266,700 were awarded in support of more than three dozen organizations in central Ohio, bolstering a range of community programs and initiatives in the areas of racial equity, human services, and capital projects. In addition, through the foundation’s Equitable Small Business Fund, PRIs totaling $2.6 million were awarded to five Black-owned and -led businesses serving the region.
Comments / 0