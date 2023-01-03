Read full article on original website
Related
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sabres pay tribute to Bills safety Damar Hamlin
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres paid tribute to Bills safety Damar Hamlin with a moment of celebration before Saturday night’s home game against the Minnesota Wild. Hamlin is on the long road to recovery after he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bengals' Mixon celebrates TD with coin flip
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals were still flipping out Sunday over the NFL's plan to determine home-field advantage in the playoffs. Mixon mocked the NFL's decision to use a coin flip as a tiebreaker Sunday by celebrating a 1-yard touchdown run against the Baltimore Ravens by taking a coin out of his glove and flicking it. He and several teammates then kicked it on the ground.
Citrus County Chronicle
Miami's Tyreek Hill briefly leaves with ankle injury vs Jets
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill briefly left Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with an ankle injury before returning for the final drive of the first half. Hill appeared to be hurt running a route in the second quarter with Jets cornerback...
Citrus County Chronicle
Mahomes sets record, Chiefs beat Raiders for AFC's top seed
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs don't believe in simply wrapping up the AFC's top seed. They want to have fun doing it. Late in the first half Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chiefs huddled and spun in a circle, broke out into the shotgun with running back Jerick McKinnon taking a direct snap. He faked a handoff to Kadarius Toney and pitched to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who then threw to Toney for a 9-yard touchdown.
Citrus County Chronicle
Raiders' Jacobs finishes career season playing for father
LAS VEGAS (AP) — As the national anthem played before the Kansas City Chiefs faced Las Vegas on Saturday, the television camera zoomed in on the glare sticker under Raiders running back Josh Jacobs’ left eye. “Pops,” it read.
Comments / 0