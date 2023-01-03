An 81-year-old man died Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle in West Covina.The crash occurred at about 2 p.m. on Valley Boulevard between Clubhouse Drive and Sentous Avenue, said West Covina police Lt. B. Daniel.It did not appear the man was in a crosswalk when he was struck and the driver of the car remained at the scene, Daniels said. "It was an unfortunate accident," he said.

WEST COVINA, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO