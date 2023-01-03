New year, new cast! 90 Day Fiancéfans will get to meet a whole new set of couples on the upcoming season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. The show’s premise takes the original 90 Day Fiancé format and flips it on its head. Instead of couples made up of one American and one foreigner with the foreigner moving to the U.S. on a K-1 visa, the show will follow the Americans as they leave everything behind in the U.S. to move to a foreign country to be with the one they love.

1 DAY AGO