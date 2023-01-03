Read full article on original website
Related
Aspen Daily News
Adverse impact of bridge
As a local Aspen homeowner, I have closely followed the emerging controversy about a new bridge into Aspen. My perspective is influenced by the time-honored tradition of my profession, a practicing M.D. and a professor of psychiatry, neurology, neuroscience and human genetics at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. The basic tenet, “do no harm” applies here. When the numerous disadvantages of the city’s proposal are weighed against the perceived advantage, it is clear that there is far more harm than good.
Aspen Daily News
Inventory shows who lives in APCHA deed-restricted ownership housing
Editor’s note: This story is the first in a two-part series from Aspen Journalism examining the ownership affordable-housing inventory maintained by APCHA. The next story, to be published in the Aspen Daily News on Sunday, will dive into the RO market. More than 3,200 people live in the 1,652...
Aspen Daily News
Evacuation routes?
In the city of Aspen’s promo push to bring an Interstate-like, five-lane expressway literally to our doorsteps, there is emphasis on the need for adequate evacuation routes. Public safety is serious stuff and anyone who lives, works or visits here expects absolute candor from the city on this subject. If approved, the new “entrance” will take at least 10 years, so the first obvious question is — what is the city doing now to ensure that in the interim we have sufficient evacuation means? Which leads to the next obvious question. There are apparently four evacuation routes to the west across Castle Creek — has the city evaluated their capabilities? At a minimum, are the less well-known routes marked (the city loves signs) to indicate an evacuation route and provide public awareness?
Aspen Daily News
APCHA to publish results of compliance cases online
At the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board of directors’ first meeting of 2023 on Wednesday, discussions on transparency and compliance cases again took center stage. The resumed discussion came on the heels of the board’s last meeting, on Dec. 14, when concerns were raised during public comment about APCHA’s...
Aspen Daily News
So much for kindness and respect
Wait. Did Mick Ireland call tourists morons in his Jan. 2 column (“A few deep trivia facts for our newbies”)? Tourist + moron = touron? Seriously? Interesting choice of branding given that: 1. Per Aspen City Council’s most recent ordinances, Aspen still has a tourism-based economy, which makes these so-called “tourons” Aspen’s biggest customers, instrumental in keeping the lights on here; and 2. I’m pretty sure I’ve seen Mick wax poetic about the days of old when Aspen was committed to the Mind, Body, Spirit vibe. So, calling people morons is hardly in alignment, and indeed is at cross purposes with that mindful, spiritual and aspirational philosophy.
Aspen Daily News
APCHA’s RO category supports growing number of million-dollar homes
Editor’s note: This story is the second in a two-part series from Aspen Journalism examining the ownership affordable-housing inventory maintained by the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority. The first story, published in the Aspen Daily News on Saturday, presented an overview of ownership inventory. When looking at the Aspen-Pitkin County...
Aspen Daily News
Guest Commentary: Sheriff DiSalvo speaks of the past, praises staff
I’d like to take this final opportunity to address the community as your sheriff. I am fortunate to have been part of an amazing and sometimes strange legacy that began with a Gonzo journalist in the early 1970s, and lived for over 50 years. I worked with Sheriff Dick Kienast and his successor, Sheriff Bob Braudis, and occasionally even sought advice from Dr. Hunter S. Thompson. They all achieved legendary status in this valley, and each continued to grow and improve the organization and brought prominence to our community on many levels.
Aspen Daily News
A high bar to clear
Monday’s letter writer (“Outdone”) has it wrong, George Santos out-Trumped Trump.
Aspen Daily News
A true local
I am sad to learn of the passing of my good friend John Callahan. John and I were one of the first to hike cross country from Aspen to Vail via the “Pando” rail stop at Camp Hale. Then on up Two Elk Creek into the back bowls of the Vail Ski Area.
Aspen Daily News
Buglione takes over as Pitkin County sheriff on Tuesday
Pitkin County sheriff-elect Michael Buglione, who takes office on Tuesday at 1 p.m., said Thursday that the transition process with Sheriff Joe DiSalvo and his administration has not gone smoothly so far. “It’s not a peaceful transfer of leadership, not the way I would have certainly expected or certainly would...
Aspen Daily News
Local news in brief, Jan. 6
Aspen Chapel Gallery presents annual high school show. The annual high school art show at Aspen Chapel Gallery opens on Saturday and will run through Feb. 11. In light of the exhibition opening, Aspen Chapel Gallery will host a reception for the student artists on Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. The community is invited to attend.
Aspen Daily News
Patriotic tunes
In early November, I lamented in this paper the absence of the El Jebel Bag Pipers and the AFA band performing entertaining and patriotic music on Saturday during Wintersköl. To my great pleasure I found out mid-December that the music was back on. Congratulations to the chamber of commerce for making this important part of Wintersköl happen. Perhaps the chamber could put this on the website for Wintersköl. Now, hopefully the weather cooperates to allow the AFA and El Jebel Pipers to get to Aspen. Enjoy and thank you.
Aspen Daily News
Be better, Aspen
Aspen, you are beautiful! But the beauty only goes skin deep if you don’t take care of your workers. I just heard a story of a worker in a well-loved establishment, who after a month of working 12 hour days, 6 days a week, was reprimanded for taking two days off in a row. You need to be better than this.
Aspen Daily News
📺 Wintersköl 2023
Aspen's "Annual Toast to Winter" returns! This year will offer locals and visitors all of their favorite Wintersköl activities, including snow sculptures, soupköl, bonfire, torchlight decent, fireworks, and more! Malany Muro for the special events team at the Aspen Chamber Resort Association joins Diana Lane on the show to preview the event.
Aspen Daily News
Obituary: Thomas L. Goers
Age 75 passed away in his home in Old Snowmass on 12/2/2022. Tom was born in Elgin Illinois to Bill & Ruth Goers on March 28, 1947. He graduated from Dundee High School where he was named to the Ill All State Basketball Team. He attended college at UNM and finished his education at the University of Illinois. He moved to Tucson AZ and married his High School Sweetheart Sandy Haughey in August 1971.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen Skiing Co. logged modern-record day on slopes
Excellent snow conditions helped produce Aspen Skiing Co’s busiest day on the slopes in at least six years — and probably a lot longer — on Thursday of the holiday week. Skier visits surged past 20,000 cumulatively on the slopes of Snowmass, Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk on Dec. 29, according to Jeff Hanle, SkiCo vice president of communications.
Aspen Daily News
Semple: ‘Valley Girl’ meets ‘#SELFIE’ chick
I’m obsessed with the way particular girls and young women in America talk. I’ve been this way since 1982 when I first heard Frank Zappa’s song “Valley Girl” on Casey Casem’s top 40 countdown radio show. The lingo, the slang, the pronunciation, the enunciation,...
Comments / 0