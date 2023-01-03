Read full article on original website
House of Ink opens in Kinston
The House of Ink, located at 111 N. Queen Street in Kinston held its grand opening on Friday. Owner Brandon Corey has previously owned and operated House of Ink in Greenville and Bubba’s Smokehouse. “House of Ink has moved back home to Kinston, NC and will be opening for...
Beary Smokey Smokehouse looks to bring good food to Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Here’s something that your tastebuds will get excited about. Fernando Hicks and his wife Michelle recently opened up Beary Smokey Smokehouse in Kinston. The Hicks wanted to bring all kinds of smoked meats and sides to their new customers. The menu consists of items like brisket, baked and/or BBQ chicken and […]
Lenoir County births
Birth certificate records obtained from the Lenoir County Register of Deeds database list the mother's maiden name. In some cases only one parent is listed:. 11/12, Westen Scott Corey born to Bailey Evans and Cody Corey. 11/12, Bonita Darlene Lily Anderson born to Abigail Angel Anderson. 11/13, Aubree Love Sutton...
Five LCPS seniors in hunt for top merit scholarships
Five seniors from three LCPS high schools have cleared a major hurdle as they contend for prestigious merit scholarships. David Phillippe of South Lenoir High School and Derrian Wilson of Kinston High School are semi-finalists for both the Morehead-Cain Scholarship to the University of North Carolina and the Park Scholarship to N.C. State University.
Body found in Greenville, believed to be Khalil Jefferson
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Volunteers have been searching for more than a month for 22-year-old Khalil Jefferson. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, search efforts ended after the discovery of human remains at Green Springs Park, where he was last reportedly seen. Just last week, pleading words from Jefferson's mother "We...
$1 Million Being Offered To Build A Restaurant In Burgaw
Many people dream of owning their own restaurant. And because so many restaurants closed due to the COVID-19 restrictions, now many people dream of owning their own restaurant again. Own Your Own is a new company that has launched a nationwide competition to find a new restaurant owner. It’s a...
Farmer's Market update for January 7, 2023
Kettle Style Snacks will continue to be at the Farmers Market through the winter months. Rodney will be on site from 9 o'clock until sundown on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, selling pork skins, pork rinds, fried peanuts AND those very delicious funnel cakes. Come down to support our local vendors.
Essy’s Sweet Bakery opens in Washington
WASHINGTON, NC (WNCT) — Esmeralda Chavez learned to bake while growing up in Mexico. Now she is passing her skills down to her children through a new business venture: Essy’s Sweet Bakery. “She really just opened this up for us, her daughters,” said Aimee Chavez. “Because even if she isn’t here with us anymore, then […]
Eastern Carolina residents hope to score $940 million jackpot
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Mega Millions is back and closing in on a billion dollars. Many people here in Eastern Carolina have been buying up the Mega Millions tickets. We asked one worker what she has been seeing over the week since the jackpot has increased. Stephanie Lowe, Assistant...
St. Mary's Episcopal Church continues tradition with annual Boar's Head and Yule Log Festival
On Sunday, January 8th, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church continues its annual Boar’s Head and Yule Log Festival. The performances are at 3:00 and 5:00 pm in the church sanctuary. Entrance to the performance is free and open to everyone. St. Mary’s is at 800 Roundtree Street in Kinston.
Man arrested in concealment of death charge in NC
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man with concealment of death after finding a woman dead. Around 7 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to Deanswood Drive in Kinston to find Carla Lee Soula, 42, dead inside her home. On Saturday, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office located and […]
40-acre brush fire in southern Lenoir County
According to Lenoir County Emergency Services, Lenoir County Fire Departments and the North Carolina Forestry Service are actively working to contain a large brush fire just outside of Deep Run, NC. Lenoir County 911 received a call at approximately 1:39 this afternoon reporting a field fire in the area of Tulls Mill Rd and Old Pink Hill Rd. Firefighters arrived on scene to find approximately 25-30 acres on fire and progressing toward the wood line. Due to the winds, the fire has now grown to approximately 40 acres in size.
Beaufort County woman celebrates $225,538 Cash 5 jackpot
Laura Dorgan of Washington tried her luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $225,538 jackpot. Dorgan purchased her lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Food Lion at Washington Square Mall in Washington. She matched all five white balls in the Dec. 3 drawing to win the jackpot.
Traffic stops lead to multiple arrests
Kinston PD asking for residents’ feedback
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department has released a feedback survey to be completed by the city’s residents. The online survey asks questions about crime in Kinston. The survey focuses on how safe citizens feel in Kinston, and other crime-related issues. Keith Goyette, Interim Police Chief at the Kinston Police Department, said, “We […]
2 years after shooting, injured Nash County deputy faces physical, emotional challenges
Toney has undergone surgeries in both arms and his hip. He's in constant pain, telling CBS 17 he can't button a shirt or open a water bottle. When it's rainy and cold out, his hips are in pain.
Conley boys and girls sweep Jacksonville to stay in conference lead, JP2 sweeps Parrott and Farmville Central sweeps West Craven high school hoops
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - D.H. Conley boys and girls took down Jacksonville Friday night to stay in the lead in the Big Carolina Conference. The boys winning 58-44. The girls left no doubt taking it 60-25 over the Cards. John Paul II boys and girls took down their rivals in...
Police: Man hospitalized in Goldsboro stabbing
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Goldsboro police are investigating after finding a man with stab wounds at UNC Health Wayne on Saturday night. Officers responded to the hospital on Wayne Memorial Drive just after 8 p.m., when they learned Jacquarius Sequan Howell arrived to the hospital's emergency area with life-threatening stab wounds.
Employee accused of stealing gift cards from store
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A gas station employee in Lenoir County is arrested for stealing several gift cards worth over $1,000. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says Mickayla Greene was arrested Wednesday after deputies investigated reports of larceny by an employee at the Speedway on 1660 Highway 1155.
