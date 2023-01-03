FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Firefighters were called to the scene of a south Fargo house fire Saturday night. Crews were called to the area of 25th Street and Golden Valley Parkway just before 8 p.m. When they arrived, smoke was seen coming from the open front door. Inside there was a fire burning in the kitchen. It took firefighters just a few minutes to put the fire out, but they encountered a frozen hydrant forcing them to connect to another one down the street.

FARGO, ND ・ 19 HOURS AGO