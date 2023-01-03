This is FRESH AIR. I'm David Bianculli, in for Terry Gross. Thom Bell, one of the principal architects of the Philly sound, died late last month at the age of 79. Today, we're going to listen to Terry's 2006 interview with him. Bell was a songwriter, arranger and producer and a classically trained pianist. You could hear that influence in his work. He brought violin, harp, French horn, oboe, sitar, timpani and other instruments to his arrangements. He arranged "Drowning In The Sea Of Love" by Joe Simon and "Backstabbers" by The O'Jays. Before that, he worked with the Philadelphia label Cameo Records. He co-wrote The Stylistics hits "You Are Everything," "Betcha By Golly Wow," "Break Up To Make Up" and "You Make Me Feel Brand New." For The Spinners, he co-composed "I'll Be Around."

2 DAYS AGO