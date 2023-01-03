Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
'Fresh Air' remembers an icon of Philly sound, music producer Thom Bell
This is FRESH AIR. I'm David Bianculli, in for Terry Gross. Thom Bell, one of the principal architects of the Philly sound, died late last month at the age of 79. Today, we're going to listen to Terry's 2006 interview with him. Bell was a songwriter, arranger and producer and a classically trained pianist. You could hear that influence in his work. He brought violin, harp, French horn, oboe, sitar, timpani and other instruments to his arrangements. He arranged "Drowning In The Sea Of Love" by Joe Simon and "Backstabbers" by The O'Jays. Before that, he worked with the Philadelphia label Cameo Records. He co-wrote The Stylistics hits "You Are Everything," "Betcha By Golly Wow," "Break Up To Make Up" and "You Make Me Feel Brand New." For The Spinners, he co-composed "I'll Be Around."
NPR
Blues legend Buddy Guy on The Song That Changed His Life
The Song That Changed My Life is a segment that gives us the chance to talk with some of our favorite artists about the music that made them who they are. This week, we're joined by guitarist Buddy Guy. Buddy is one of the greatest blues guitarists alive today. He's...
NPR
Encore: QAnon's toehold in the wellness world
Since the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol two years ago, we've learned a lot about the influence of QAnon. The baseless conspiracy theory claims a cabal of evil, Satan worshipping and blood-drinking elites control politics and media. And that thinking has slowly made its way into yoga and wellness circles. Emily Guerin from member station KPCC and LAist has the story of one Los Angeles yoga teacher's journey down the conspiracy theory rabbit hole.
NPR
Meet some of the European Elvis impersonators competing to be crowned "King"
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Singing) I had to leave town for a little while. You said you'd be good while I'm gone. A king of rock 'n' roll, that is. The European Elvis Championships are underway as we speak, the biggest competition of the year for the thriving world - who knew? - of European Elvis tribute artists.
NPR
Noah Baumbach's 'White Noise' adaptation is brave, even if not entirely successful
This is FRESH AIR. The new film "White Noise," now streaming on Netflix, is the latest from Noah Baumbach, whose last movie, "Marriage Story," was nominated for six Academy Awards. Based on a novel by Don DeLillo, it stars Adam Driver as a professor whose family and friends face all manner of disasters, both personal and public. Our critic-at-large, John Powers, enjoyed the movie and says he admires Baumbach's attempt to do something new.
Comments / 0