Mark Ruffalo asks fans to pray for ‘brother’ Jeremy Renner after snow plow accident

By Nika Shakhnazarova
 5 days ago

Mark Ruffalo has asked fans for their well wishes after his good friend Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a freak snowplow accident .

Ruffalo, 55, rushed to his Instagram Story Monday to share a message about his longtime “Avengers” co-star with his 20.8 million followers on the platform.

“Prayers up for our brother on a full and speedy recovery,” the Emmy winner wrote of the “Hawkeye” star. “Please send healing goodness his way.”

The pair’s first joint on-screen venture was the original “Avengers” film back in 2012. They went on to star in several other Marvel projects since then, including “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

Renner, 51, was left with severe injuries Sunday after a large snowplow he was using at his Nevada home ran over his leg .

After losing a significant amount of blood , the actor has been receiving round-the-clock care from medics and is now said to be in a stable condition.

Renner’s leg was run over by a snowplow, leaving him with severe injuries.
Instagram / Mark Ruffalo

The injury will require two surgeries to repair, CNN reported Monday. It’s unclear if both procedures had been completed by Monday evening.

Renner was using his Kässbohrer PistenBully snow plow to clear a path out of his five-bedroom home after the area had been slammed by a massive snowstorm.

The storm had left over 35,000 people without power in the area.

A spokesperson for Renner said he was injured in Nevada “after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow.”

Renner was the only person injured in the plow accident, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, whose “major accident investigation team” is looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Renner and Ruffalo have been starring alongside each other in various Marvel movies since 2012.
Getty Images

A host of famous names have already sent their thoughts and prayers to the actor after news of the accident came to light, including James Gunn, Robert Patrick, and Tara Strong.

Renner last month tweeted about the snowfall at his northern Nevada property, writing, “Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke.”

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

