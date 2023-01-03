ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasatch County, UT

Pro rally driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

By Reuters
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

Pro rally driver Ken Block, who later became an internet sensation with his daring stunts behind the wheel, died aged 55 after a snowmobile accident, his team Hoonigan Racing said on Monday.

“It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today,” Hoonigan said in a statement on Instagram.

“Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.”

The accident occurred in Utah’s Wasatch County and the Sheriff’s Office said that Block was riding on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended and landed on top of him.

Heavy night.
RIP to a legend of motorsports, Ken Block🏁
Prayers for Damar Hamlin🙏🏼
Not every day is guaranteed, don’t take them for granted.

— Amber Balcaen (@amberbalcaen10) January 3, 2023

Ken Block, Pro Rally driver and Hoonigan founder, has died at the age of 55. pic.twitter.com/fWgp6FI6UZ

— Motorsports on NBC (@MotorsportsNBC) January 3, 2023

“He was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident,” they said in a statement, adding that he was riding in a group but was alone when the accident occurred.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MqhA5H-UIOg?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

Having begun his rallying career in 2005, Block was named Rookie of the Year in the Rally America Championship. He competed in the World Rally Championship and won several rallycross medals at the X Games.

The American also co-founded sportswear company DC Shoes and produced the Gymkhana video series, which featured him driving on dangerous tracks and obstacle courses. The series racked up millions of views on YouTube.

