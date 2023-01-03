An astrologer backed by Oprah has shared what we can expect from 2023

As we enter 2023, everyone is wondering what the new year will bring - with some turning to astrology for answers.

Now, LA-based astrologer Chani Nicholas with over 522,000 Instagram followers , and her own column in Oprah Daily , as well as her own astrology app Chani , has revealed some "major shifts" that are set to occur in 2023.

“I think the more we invest in each other, the more we collectively build together, the more strengthened we’ll feel,” she told Wall Street Journal.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"I would give that advice any time, but specifically for 2023 I think it’s a very poignant year for remembering the power of connectivity."



One of these big changes is to do with Pluto moving into Aquarius for the next three months from March 23 after being in Capricorn since 2008.

According to Chani's website , Pluto represents "wealth, power, secrets, mystery, death, and underworld journeys," while Aquarius is known for community and people.

It's also been a long time since the planet entered this air sign - and some significant historical events went down when it last did.

"The last time Pluto passed through Aquarius was from 1777 to 1797, a period that witnessed both the French and American revolutions," Chani's website reads, so Pluto will "transform our understanding of the power of the collective."

"We’ll witness the value — and cost — of information, and maybe even attempt democratizing it in a whole new way," Chani writes.

Although Pluto will only be in Aquarius for three months this year, it is set to return in 2024 and remain there for two decades so Chani believes this initial appearance is a "foreshadowing of seismic shifts to come."

Channi also mentions five other astrological shifts that are set to happen in 2023, including Mars's retrograde coming to an end on January 12.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.