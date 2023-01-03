ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix viewers condemn 'mind-boggling' decision to cancel 1899

By Isobel Lewis
 5 days ago

Netflix viewers are sharing their frustration with the news that 1899 has been cancelled after just one season.

Released on Netflix in November and starring Emily Beecham , the historical sci-fi series followed a group of European immigrants travelling from Southampton to New York when their boat faces a number of mysterious events.

Despite the series garnering positive reviews and featuring in Netflix’s Top 10 , it was announced on Monday (2 January) that 1899 would not be returning.

The news was confirmed by co-creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Freise, who also worked on the cult German-language series Dark .

“With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed,” they wrote. “We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a second and third season as we did with Dark . But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned. That’s life.”

Following the announcement, a Change.org petition was started by a fan calling on Netflix to renew the series.

1899 was clearly created with multiple seasons in mind,” the petition bio reads. “After the first season, there are a lot of unanswered questions and a big cliffhanger at the end of the last episode. We want a renewal of the show and a proper end to the story.”

At the time of writing, the petition has been signed by more than 14,000 fans in 14 hours.

“I have been waiting for years for this show and I can’t believe they’re ending it,” one commenter wrote. “They left on a massive cliffhanger and that’s not right.”

“Netflix needs to stop cancelling good shows for its own benefit,” another said.

One comment read: “I’m tired of streaming services getting me invested in a show only to never complete the story.”

“Utterly mind-boggling to cancel a show from the writers of Dark . Have some faith,” one fan added.

1899 is the latest in a long line of shows to be cut short by the streamer, much to fans’ frustration.

The news was even predicted by The Independent ’s Jacob Stolworthy, who warned fans in November that while he recommended the show, fans should not get too attached as “Netflix will probably cancel it” .

You can read more of the best TV programmes cancelled too soon by Netflix here .

