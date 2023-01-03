ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

UK suffering from ministers’ ‘outright incompetence’, economists warn

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w0O85_0k1gVsKo00

The UK is suffering at the hands of the “outright incompetence” of government ministers, leading economists have said.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) forecasted that Britain will rank bottom of the growth league table for major economies for the next two years in succession.

Britain’s prospects were sharply downgraded by the intergovernmental think tank, which forecast GDP will shrink by 0.4 per cent in 2023 and grow by just 0.2 per cent in 2024. As recently as September, it was expecting the UK economy to flatline next year.

The Financial Times’ annual survey of leading economists also revealed that the UK will face one of the worst recessions and slowest recoveries in the G7.

More than four-fifths of the UK-based economists surveyed expected Britain to lag behind its peers in 2023, with a “significant minority” saying the country was “suffering from ministers’ outright incompetence.”

“The 2023 recession will feel much worse than the economic impact of the pandemic,” said John Philpott, an independent labour market economist while others described the outlook for consumers as “tough”, “bleak”, “grim”, “terrible”.

While the UK was not alone in facing the recession, the economists warned that Britain faced unique issues. Firstly, because the UK is unusually exposed to the global surge in energy prices and interest rates — with a reliance on gas that is not matched by storage capacity.

Secondly, the UK faces unique labour shortages in that its workforce has shrunk unusually since the pandemic.

Charlie Bean, a former Bank of England chief economist, said high inflation was likely to be more persistent in the UK than elsewhere because its labour market was “unsustainably tight even in the absence of the Ukraine shock”.

Anna Leach, deputy chief economist at the CBI, said this would “continue to apply a brake to growth for companies, drive industrial unrest and push up domestically-generated inflation”.

“The UK suffers from an energy shock as bad as Europe’s, an inflation problem . . . as bad as the US and a unique problem of lack of labour supply from the combination of Brexit and the NHS crisis,” said Ricardo Reis, a professor at the London School of Economics.

It comes as the first set of strikes have already begun in the UK with rail workers taking action across the country as workers are set to return to their offices.

Rail union boss Mick Lynch accused transport secretary Mark Harper of “not telling the truth” about the negotiations aimed at ending train strikes, as five days of fresh industrial action begins.

The Tory cabinet minister denied claims by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) leader that the government had blocked a deal before Christmas – insisting it “absolutely isn’t true”.

But Mr Lynch said Mr Harper’s department had intervened by inserting “eight or nine” conditions – including driver-only trains – to thwart a settlement over pay and conditions.

Told that the transport secretary denied the claim, the RMT leader told Sky News: “Well he’s not telling you the truth … He can deny it all he likes – it doesn’t mean it’s not true.”

Mr Lynch said: “We were making progress with the train operating companies, and then on one Sunday afternoon before strike action they decided to torpedo talks by putting conditions on the negotiations that they knew we could never accept.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rishi Sunak sparks ‘chink of optimism’ over NHS pay ahead of showdown talks

Rishi Sunak sparked a “chink of optimism” about a possible pay boost for NHS workers as the prime minister signalled a willingness to address higher pay demands for the first time.The PM’s remarks on being “happy” to discuss improved NHS pay came ahead of a crucial meeting between Steve Barclay and health unions, whose leaders will demand that the health secretary engages on the current pay dispute.Some union leaders expressed cautious optimism after Mr Sunak said the government was “open” to discussing the pay of nurses and ambulance staff.Unison head of health Sara Gorton said: “Health workers will be...
The Independent

Boycott threatened against Suella Braverman’s plans to X-ray vulnerable child refugees

NHS staff should boycott Suella Braverman’s controversial plans to X-ray child migrants to check if they have lied about their age, a health chief has warned.Ross McGhee, the president of the Society of Radiographers, said staff should refuse to carry out the tests, which can carry risks and should be used only when there is a medical need. He said any move to implement scans for migrants would also pile additional pressure on a system already “at breaking point”, in a week where the prime minister made a personal pledge to reduce NHS waiting lists. Figures show more than...
The Independent

UK palace allies push back against Prince Harry's claims

Allies of Britain’s royal family pushed back Saturday against claims made by Prince Harry in his new memoir, which paints the monarchy as a cold and callous institution that failed to nurture or support him.Buckingham Palace hasn't officially commented on the book. But British newspapers and websites brimmed with quotes from unnamed "royal insiders,” rebutting Harry’s accusations. One said his public attacks on the royal family took a “toll” on the health of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September.Veteran journalist Jonathan Dimbleby, a biographer and friend of King Charles III, said Harry’s revelations were the type “that you’d...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

China on ‘high alert’ after US destroyer crosses Taiwan Strait in routine drill

China has raised its security to “high alert” after a US warship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait in a routine drill and accused the US of provoking tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.The US should “immediately stop provoking troubles, escalating tensions and undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” said Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for China’s embassy in Washington, on Thursday, adding that Beijing strongly opposed the routine drill involving the guided-missile destroyer.“US warships frequently flex muscles in the name of exercising freedom of navigation. This is not about keeping the region free and open,” the statement said.It added that...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Watch the moment Rishi Sunak refuses to answer whether he uses a private GP amid NHS crisis

Rishi Sunak refused to say whether he uses a private GP three times while insisting the issue is a “distraction from the things that really matter”.The prime minister refused to discuss reports that he uses a private GP, saying: “As a general policy I wouldn’t ever talk about me or my family’s healthcare situation, it’s not really relevant, what’s relevant is the difference I can make to the country.”When asked if he was registered with a private GP, he said: “My dad was a doctor. I grew up in an NHS family.“It’s just a personal choice. I think healthcare is somewhat private.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Budget 2022: Hunt says UK in recession as he announces huge tax risesJeremy Hunt increases energy windfall tax in budgetJeremy Hunt freezes tax allowances and hits 45p rate payers
The Independent

Treasury to announce reduced energy support scheme for businesses

The Treasury is poised to announce a reduced scheme to support businesses with their energy bills after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt warned existing spending is “unsustainably expensive”.The new package will be announced to MPs on Monday, with the current cap on the unit cost of electricity and gas for firms set to expire at the end of March.Sources said the replacement will give a discount on wholesale prices, not a fixed price, with very heavy energy-using sectors getting a larger discount than other businesses.No 11 has rolled the pitch for the levels of support to be scaled back, arguing the current scheme costing more than £18 billion cannot be sustained forever.Mr Hunt last week told business leaders the level of support was unsustainable and reiterated it was always limited to run for six months.Extending the scheme in its current form could “cost tens of billions of pounds” depending on wholesale energy prices, he argued. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
The Independent

Businesses considering redundancies to manage high costs, report says

Pessimism and low confidence among British businesses has led firms’ recruitment plans to reach the lowest levels in two years, an influential report has found.Employers are pausing hiring plans and considering redundancies to manage rising costs, accounting and advisory firm BDO said in its analysis of more than 4,000 businesses surveyed across different sectors.Optimism and productivity eked up by a fraction in December, but it followed a significant drop in November, therefore remaining well below historic levels.Inflation and supply chain pressures are clearly being felt across the board, as employers pause recruitment plans and consider redundancies to manage rising costsKaley...
The Independent

Harry’s Taliban killing revelation sparks protest in Afghanistan

The Duke of Sussex’s memoir Spare has sparked a protest in Afghanistan after he revealed that he killed 25 Taliban during his time in the British Army.Around 20 students staged a protest at a university in Helmand province where Harry was stationed, the AP reported.“We condemn (Harry’s) action which is against all norms of humanity,” one protester said.Others carried posters showing Harry’s portrait with a red “x” across it.Sayed Ahmad Sayed, a teacher at the university, condemned Harry for his role in UK military operations in Afghanistan.“The cruelties which have been committed by Prince Harry, his friends or by anyone...
The Independent

Prince Harry claims Camilla launched ‘campaign’ to marry his father

Prince Harry claims Queen Consort Camilla launched a “campaign” to marry his father, now King Charles, in his new book Spare. Harry narrated an excerpt from the now-leaked memoir during the broadcast of his ITV interview with Tom Bradby on Sunday (8 January). The book is scheduled for release on Tuesday (10 January) but extracts from it were published by the UK press after it was accidentally put on sale in Spain, five days before its official launch date. During Harry: The Interview, the Duke of Sussex read out a section about Camilla’s relationship with Charles from the ghostwritten...
The Independent

‘I do not want to be a single dad’: Harry explains decision to leave the UK with Meghan

Prince Harry has explained his and wife Meghan Markle’s decision to leave the UK and relocate overseas in his ITV interview with Tom Bradby. The Duke of Sussex’s conversation with the British presenter was broadcast on Sunday (8 January), two days before the release of his memoir Spare. The interview began with Harry narrating an excerpt from his book, recounting the night his father Charles, then-Prince of Wales, told him his mother Diana had died. Harry then told Bradby that he “took myself back to that moment” so he could remember details from that night, when he was 12...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Talks must deal with current year’s pay rise, says teaching union chief

A teaching union leader has warned that talks with the government will not resolve a dispute over pay if they deal only with this year’s settlement.Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU) welcomed the chance to meet Education Secretary Gillian Keegan on Monday, but said only an hour had been set aside for the talks.“You cannot negotiate anything in an hour,” she told the PA news agency.She made it clear the unions wanted to discuss the current year’s pay rise, which has led to a series of ballots for strikes.Union leaders have been invited to meet...
The Independent

Chinese travelers rush to take advantage of reopening

After two years of separation from his wife in mainland China, Hong Kong resident Cheung Seng-bun made sure he was among the first to cross the border following the reopening of crossing points Sunday.The ability of residents of the semi-autonomous southern Chinese city to cross over is one of the most visible signs of China’s easing of border restrictions, with travelers arriving from abroad also no longer required to undergo quarantine.“I’m hurrying to get back to her,” Cheung, lugging a heavy suitcase, told The Associated Press as he prepared to cross at Lok Ma Chau station.Travelers crossing between Hong...
The Independent

Calls for fashion watchdog over High Street firms’ ‘unfair buying practices’

Campaigners have called for a fashion watchdog to be set up to stop the “unacceptable purchasing practices” uncovered by researchers, who named High Street shops Zara and Primark as among those treating suppliers unfairly.In a survey of 1,000 Bangladeshi manufacturers, researchers found large brands paying below the cost of production, with the majority of factories selling to the largest retailers paying the same prices despite the cost of raw materials increasing.In the research by the University of Aberdeen and charity Transform Trade, published on Sunday, report authors said the suppliers named 1,138 brands they had contracts with in February 2020...
The Independent

Marches in Europe support Iran protests, assail government

Hundreds of people marched Sunday in France to honor an Iranian Kurdish man who took his own life in a desperate act of anguish over the nationwide protests in Iran.French police estimated the size of the crowd that gathered for Mohammad Moradi at about 1,000 people. They marched in the city of Lyon, where the 38-year-old Moradi took his own life in December, drowning in the Rhone river.In videos in Farsi and French recorded before his death, Moradi criticized Iran’s leadership and called for solidarity from Western governments against it. The recordings featured him saying, “When you see this...
The Independent

Bolsonaro supporters invade government buildings in Brazil

Supporters of Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro broke through a blockade set up by security forces and invaded ministries and the Congress building in Brazil on Sunday, in violence reminscent of the January 6 storming of the US capital in 2021. Video footage obtained by Reuters from Bolsonaro-related groups and video from local broadcasters show protesters storming the presidential palace in the capital Brasília.⚠️ Bolsonaristas invadem o Congresso Nacional em manifestação antidemocrática pic.twitter.com/fpLp7TThD2— Metrópoles (@Metropoles) January 8, 2023Protesters also invaded the parking lot of the Planalto Palace, according to CNN Brasil. Brazil's president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Iran protesters told they are ‘bringing down the patriarchy’

Comedian Omid Djalili told Iranian protesters that they are “bringing down the patriarchy” at a protest in London.Thousands of protesters gathered at Marble Arch before marching through central London to Trafalgar Square for the Iran Solidarity Rally, which marked 115 days of protests.Organisers, including human rights organisation Amnesty International, set up a stage beside Nelson’s Column, from which the British-Iranian comedian addressed the crowd.Mr Djalili told them that they are “changing the axis of the world”.“When British women scream and shout for the women and girls in Iran, they are not just shouting for them, they are shouting for themselves,”...
The Independent

Harry accused of making Invictus Games a terrorist target with Taliban claims

The Duke of Sussex has been accused of making the Invictus Games a target for extremists by revealing he killed 25 people in Afghanistan.Admiral Lord West, former head of the Royal Navy, called Harry “very stupid” for giving details of his Taliban kills.The retired admiral told the Sunday Mirror the Invictus Games – which were due to be held in Dusseldorf, Germany, in 2023 – will now have “serious security issues” because of their direct connection to Harry.“The Invictus Games is very much labelled to him and so I would have thought the threat level there will definitely be higher,”...
The Independent

Mother-of-two left in immigration limbo for 30 months by Home Office

A mother-of-two has been left “at a standstill” by the Home Office while waiting over two years for leave to remain in the UK. Rosina Davis, 43, a Ghanian national, is unable to leave the country because of the delay, which has left her feeling “isolated and stuck”. She has also struggled to find employment, despite being legally entitled to work, because she doesn’t have a physical visa document.Ms Davis first applied for the right to live in the UK in 2013 and she has had limited periods of leave-to-remain granted twice already. But she has now been waiting since...
The Independent

Thousands gather for Iran solidarity rally in Trafalgar Square

Thousands have descended on London’s Trafalgar Square to take a stand in solidarity with anti-government demonstrations in Iran as protests in the Middle Eastern nation enter their 115th day.Demonstrators gathered at midday by Marble Arch to begin their march toward the iconic square, where speeches from a variety of eminent activists, including Nobel Peace Prize-winning Iranian lawyer Shirin Ebadi, are being staged.Also taking to the podium this afternoon are activist Elika Ashoori, daughter of former British hostage Anoosheh Ashoori, and Amnesty International UK chief executive Sacha Deshmukh.Mr Ashoori was detained in Iran’s notorious Evin prison in August 2017 while in...
The Independent

Single-use plastic plates and cutlery to be banned in England, government reveals

Single-use plastic plates, cutlery and polystyrene cups are set to be banned in England, under government plans confirmed by environment secretary Therese Coffey.The government will take action to outlaw a series of throwaway food and drink items known to pollute the rivers and oceans due to poor rates of recycling by the end of the 2023.Responses to a long-running government consultation on proposals to ban some plastic items is set to be released next week, is thought to include plastic cutlery, trays and bowls.“A plastic fork can take 200 years to decompose, that is two centuries in landfill or polluting...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
324K+
Post
519M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy