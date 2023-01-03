ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Why is Pele considered the greatest player in the history of football?

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w6lHP_0k1gVrS500

Brazil bids farewell to football legend Pele on Tuesday (3 January), after days of mourning and tributes leading up to his funeral.

Regarded by many as the greatest to play the beautiful game, Pele has been immortalised in sporting history and his achievements will live on forever.

But what exactly made him the best ever?

That’s a question author and journalist Jimmy Burns answered, describing Pele as “having all of the qualities one identifies with his rivals” as well as “a generously nice guy” and “a great exemplar off the pitch”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
game-news24.com

Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world

George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
NME

‘FIFA 23’ downgrades Cristiano Ronaldo following Saudi Arabia move

Cristiano Ronaldo has had his stats downgraded in FIFA 23 following a disastrous few months on the pitch. As well as an explosive interview with Piers Morgan that saw him leave Manchester United “under mutual agreement” in November, Ronaldo had a shocker at the recent 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar. His team Portugal was defeated in the Quarterfinals of the competition by Morocco.
The Independent

Sorry Chelsea slide to unwanted FA Cup history as Manchester City secure thumping win

Sometimes making history is not a by-product of achievement but a sign of failure. As Chelsea lost to Manchester City for the second time in four days they exited the FA Cup at the first hurdle for the first time in a quarter of a century. They had not gone out of both domestic cups before 9 January since the 1980s and, to all intents and purposes, they were eliminated before half-time. They may have beaten City in a Champions League final 19 months ago but, after five defeats in seven games, that feels like another era. Runners-up last year,...
The Independent

Jack Nowell facing ‘tough decision’ on Exeter future with ‘hands tied’ at club

England wing Jack Nowell admits he has “a tough decision” to make on his club future and accepts that “hands are tied” in terms of the Gallagher Premiership salary cap.Nowell looks set to follow Exeter team-mates Luke Cowan-Dickie and Sam Simmonds out of Sandy Park when his contract expires later this year.Cowan-Dickie and Simmonds will play for French champions Montpellier after the World Cup, and Nowell’s 10-year Exeter career appears to be in its final few months.The 29-year-old says no decision has yet been made, but a reduced salary cap of £5million has made it increasingly difficult for English clubs...
The Independent

Sale’s Tom Curry facing fight to be fit for England’s Six Nations campaign

Tom Curry faces a race against time to be fit for England’s Six Nations opener against Scotland after suffering a hamstring strain in Sale’s Gallagher Premiership victory over Harlequins.Curry left the field in the 16th minute after his right leg was hurt during a tackle by prop Wilco Louw and is now a doubt for the Scots’ visit to Twickenham on February 4.“Even if a hamstring injury is the lowest grade, they’re generally two to three weeks,” Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson said.He'll get a scan. He's walking around and it's stiffened up now. It's not one of those...
The Independent

Pep Guardiola urges Chelsea to be patient with under-fire manager Graham Potter

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola told Chelsea owner Todd Boehly he must give Graham Potter time to implement his ideas at Stamford Bridge after watching his side beat the Blues for the second time in four days.Following on from Thursday’s 1-0 Premier League win in the capital which left Chelsea in 10th place, City dumped Potter’s side out of the FA Cup with a resounding 4-0 win at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring with a fine free-kick before Julian Alvarez’s penalty and a Phil Foden strike made it 3-0 before the break, and Mahrez finished the...
The Independent

Neil Robertson’s Masters title defence ended early by Shaun Murphy

Shaun Murphy held off a spirited fightback from Neil Robertson to dump the defending champion out of the Cazoo Masters in the first round.Robertson won the opening frame with a break of 73 but Murphy reeled off the next five in succession thanks to contributions of 98, 53, 61 and 100, the century coming after Robertson had miscued horribly on the black.Murphy had the chance to wrap up victory in a 48-minute seventh frame only to miss the green after a superb pot on the yellow with the rest and that looked set to be a turning point.Murphy wins it......
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
324K+
Post
519M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy