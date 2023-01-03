Why is Pele considered the greatest player in the history of football?

Brazil bids farewell to football legend Pele on Tuesday (3 January), after days of mourning and tributes leading up to his funeral.

Regarded by many as the greatest to play the beautiful game, Pele has been immortalised in sporting history and his achievements will live on forever.

But what exactly made him the best ever?

That’s a question author and journalist Jimmy Burns answered, describing Pele as “having all of the qualities one identifies with his rivals” as well as “a generously nice guy” and “a great exemplar off the pitch”.

