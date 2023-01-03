ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Gabriel
5d ago

The state of CT has gone WOKE, we have thousands of illegals running around the state, Danbury, New Fairfield, STANFORD, Bridgeport, Milford, Hartford,Bethel the state has become a third world country, And the entire law enforcement system is corrupt and our government policies are corrupt and woke New England is corrupt ,

Grace Anne
5d ago

I have lived in Ireland, England, Greece, Spain, Denmark, Massachusetts, New York, and Florida. I kept moving because I never found what I was looking for until I got to Connecticut. The most beautiful place in the world. Lakes to fish and swim, mountains to hike, beautiful people, great schools, great neighbors, diversity. I raised my kids here and I will help raise my grandkids here as two of my kids have married people from Connecticut, have bought houses locally and both are expecting babies due this spring. Leave if you don’t like it, try and find something better elsewhere. I challenge you.

Danielle Refino
5d ago

Lol if they think CT is expensive try RI or NY or parts of MA it’s all the same in New England lol no one forcing you to live here if you hate it move….

wiltonbulletin.com

The cost of eggs has skyrocketed in CT and worldwide. Here's why

The price of eggs has skyrocketed recently in Connecticut and around the world. However, it is expected to decrease some in the coming weeks. A global avian influenza outbreak has been identified as the primary cause of the hike in egg prices, along with increased holiday demand. But with the holidays over and no major bird flu outbreaks recently, experts say a dozen eggs should be getting cheaper.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NHPR

Long lines could greet Connecticut's first recreational cannabis customers

Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over. As many as 40 more retailers, along with dozens of other marijuana-related businesses, could open by the end of 2023.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

CT laboratory travels in the strange world of weights, measures and standard peanut butter

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When you’re at a gas station, how do you know that the pump is telling you the right amount of gas? At the grocery store, how do you know you’re buying a pound of hamburger and not a pound of packaging? On the road, how can you be sure that a trucker knows which bridges they can cross safely?
CONNECTICUT STATE
Florence Carmela

The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut

In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Sports Radio 940

Do Native CT Residents Despise the New York Invasion? It Appears Some Do

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Americans have been on the move in larger numbers. The reasons people flee their home states vary but many of them are quality of life issues related to, or impacted by the pandemic. This migration has many consequences, particularly for the native residents. A recent study by United Van Lanes shows that New York ranked third in the nation for outbound migration and one of the places New Yorkers are fleeing to, is Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Debate over selling wine in CT grocery stores heats up

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - It’s been a debate for decades, but it hasn’t been this intense until now. Grocery stores are pushing hard to be able to sell wine. Package store owners don’t want it to happen. It’s allowed in 42 states, but not in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

New England electricity markets very messy

OVER THE CHRISTMAS holiday, Gov.-elect Maura Healey’s call for Massachusetts to obtain all of its electricity from fossil-free sources by 2030 looked a lot like a pipe dream. During a four-day stretch, New England power generators burned an estimated 31.5 million gallons of fuel oil to produce electricity. Normally,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
