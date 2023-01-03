The state of CT has gone WOKE, we have thousands of illegals running around the state, Danbury, New Fairfield, STANFORD, Bridgeport, Milford, Hartford,Bethel the state has become a third world country, And the entire law enforcement system is corrupt and our government policies are corrupt and woke New England is corrupt ,
I have lived in Ireland, England, Greece, Spain, Denmark, Massachusetts, New York, and Florida. I kept moving because I never found what I was looking for until I got to Connecticut. The most beautiful place in the world. Lakes to fish and swim, mountains to hike, beautiful people, great schools, great neighbors, diversity. I raised my kids here and I will help raise my grandkids here as two of my kids have married people from Connecticut, have bought houses locally and both are expecting babies due this spring. Leave if you don’t like it, try and find something better elsewhere. I challenge you.
Lol if they think CT is expensive try RI or NY or parts of MA it’s all the same in New England lol no one forcing you to live here if you hate it move….
