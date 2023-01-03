ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

PLANetizen

Study: Cuyahoga County Suburbs Ready for TOD

RTA Rapid Transit provides service to Cuyahoga County on four rail lines and three bus rapid transit lines. | upungato / RTA train. “New research by the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission offers fresh evidence that Cleveland and surrounding suburbs would be smart to rezone transit corridors to encourage dense, walkable, transit-oriented development, or TOD,” reports Steven Litt for Cleveland.com.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Morning Journal

Lorain County: Speak Up, Speak Out sheds light on issues

The Lorain County section of the National Council of Negro Women’s 23rd annual forum, known as “Speak Up and Speak Out,” took place on Jan. 7. Darryl Tucker, Managing Editor of the Morning Journal, was the moderator for the event. Retired Lorain City Schools educator Sylvia Duvall also joined the panel as a co-moderator next to Tucker on the Zoom meeting.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like spicy Chinese food, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Popular dishes include the Chongqing popcorn chicken (the chicken is delicious and perfectly crispy, but be prepared for a lot of heat!); Sichuan wontons, a spicy take on the dumplings (the restaurant also offers non-spicy wonton soup); and storm fillet fish, which features crispy fish with plenty of chilies and heat. If you prefer your food less spicy, customers recommend the bean curd with egg yolk, sesame chicken, and sweet and sour short ribs. If you have room for dessert, check out the Sichuan-style sweet ice jelly, which customers say is especially great after consuming spicy food.
OHIO STATE
signalcleveland.org

Cleveland school board wants community input on the selection of a new district CEO

The Cleveland Board of Education sent out a letter Thursday inviting Clevelanders to participate in the first stages of the CEO selection process. The public can engage with the board and the CEO search firm by completing an online survey or by attending any of three community meetings held both virtually and in person across the city.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in Cleveland

If you're in Cleveland, you should visit these local joints. If you're looking for a bite to eat in the Civic Center District, you should consider grabbing a cheesesteak at this restaurant. Get their original cheesesteak, which comes with steak, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, green peppers, white American cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes. If you want more meat and cheese, check out the bacon 4 cheese steak; in addition to steak and white American cheese, this sandwich comes with bacon, swiss cheese, provolone, and cheddar cheese. They also offer a pizza-inspired cheesesteak with steak, pepperoni, grilled onions, green peppers, provolone, pizza sauce, Italian seasoning, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes, and they have a great chicken Philly.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

‘Lost Restaurants of Downtown Cleveland’ author plans 2 presentations

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Bette Lou Higgins has a couple of engaging presentations lined up regarding her book, “Lost Restaurants of Downtown Cleveland.”. Higgins will guide a storytelling program at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. She bills the historical program as a “quick and delicious trip back to the past,” offering a sense of what it was like to sit in the Vogue room at the Hollenden Hotel to hear Dean Martin, or to catch Alpine Village owner Herman Pirchner deliver 55 beer mugs to customers at one time in the 1950s.
CLEVELAND, OH
signalcleveland.org

MetroHealth System’s new CEO, Dr. Airica Steed, focusing on innovation, health equity and expansion of the community hospital

Dr. Airica Steed, who took the reins of MetroHealth System in December, is the first Black woman and nurse to serve as CEO of the system. She has a doctorate in education. In her first 30 days, she has faced big challenges: a campus renovation, a health-care worker shortage and a controversy surrounding her predecessor, Dr. Akram Boutros.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Police: Man shoots woman, dog, then himself at home

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are investigating after a 21-year-old woman was shot, and a 28-year-old man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Saturday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened at...
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE

