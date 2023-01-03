Read full article on original website
PLANetizen
Study: Cuyahoga County Suburbs Ready for TOD
RTA Rapid Transit provides service to Cuyahoga County on four rail lines and three bus rapid transit lines. | upungato / RTA train. “New research by the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission offers fresh evidence that Cleveland and surrounding suburbs would be smart to rezone transit corridors to encourage dense, walkable, transit-oriented development, or TOD,” reports Steven Litt for Cleveland.com.
signalcleveland.org
Danny Kelly to be recommended for Cleveland City Council vacancy in Ward 11
Outgoing Cleveland City Council Member Brian Mooney is expected to recommend Danny Kelly to fill his seat in Ward 11 when he leaves council to join the common pleas bench, multiple people tell Signal Cleveland. Kelly, a retired union laborer, is active in the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party and has...
Morning Journal
Lorain County: Speak Up, Speak Out sheds light on issues
The Lorain County section of the National Council of Negro Women’s 23rd annual forum, known as “Speak Up and Speak Out,” took place on Jan. 7. Darryl Tucker, Managing Editor of the Morning Journal, was the moderator for the event. Retired Lorain City Schools educator Sylvia Duvall also joined the panel as a co-moderator next to Tucker on the Zoom meeting.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Heights woman without roof after city grants permit, then stops project 1 day later
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 82-year-old woman is wondering when she’ll have a new roof over her head. This after the City of Cleveland Heights Building Department initially granted a permit for the project, but, just one day later ordered that the work be stopped. Kathy Teamor is the...
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like spicy Chinese food, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Popular dishes include the Chongqing popcorn chicken (the chicken is delicious and perfectly crispy, but be prepared for a lot of heat!); Sichuan wontons, a spicy take on the dumplings (the restaurant also offers non-spicy wonton soup); and storm fillet fish, which features crispy fish with plenty of chilies and heat. If you prefer your food less spicy, customers recommend the bean curd with egg yolk, sesame chicken, and sweet and sour short ribs. If you have room for dessert, check out the Sichuan-style sweet ice jelly, which customers say is especially great after consuming spicy food.
signalcleveland.org
Cleveland school board wants community input on the selection of a new district CEO
The Cleveland Board of Education sent out a letter Thursday inviting Clevelanders to participate in the first stages of the CEO selection process. The public can engage with the board and the CEO search firm by completing an online survey or by attending any of three community meetings held both virtually and in person across the city.
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in Cleveland
If you're in Cleveland, you should visit these local joints. If you're looking for a bite to eat in the Civic Center District, you should consider grabbing a cheesesteak at this restaurant. Get their original cheesesteak, which comes with steak, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, green peppers, white American cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes. If you want more meat and cheese, check out the bacon 4 cheese steak; in addition to steak and white American cheese, this sandwich comes with bacon, swiss cheese, provolone, and cheddar cheese. They also offer a pizza-inspired cheesesteak with steak, pepperoni, grilled onions, green peppers, provolone, pizza sauce, Italian seasoning, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes, and they have a great chicken Philly.
‘Lost Restaurants of Downtown Cleveland’ author plans 2 presentations
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Bette Lou Higgins has a couple of engaging presentations lined up regarding her book, “Lost Restaurants of Downtown Cleveland.”. Higgins will guide a storytelling program at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. She bills the historical program as a “quick and delicious trip back to the past,” offering a sense of what it was like to sit in the Vogue room at the Hollenden Hotel to hear Dean Martin, or to catch Alpine Village owner Herman Pirchner deliver 55 beer mugs to customers at one time in the 1950s.
Missing Cleveland 13-year-old considered endangered
The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a 13-year-old who is considered to be endangered.
signalcleveland.org
MetroHealth System’s new CEO, Dr. Airica Steed, focusing on innovation, health equity and expansion of the community hospital
Dr. Airica Steed, who took the reins of MetroHealth System in December, is the first Black woman and nurse to serve as CEO of the system. She has a doctorate in education. In her first 30 days, she has faced big challenges: a campus renovation, a health-care worker shortage and a controversy surrounding her predecessor, Dr. Akram Boutros.
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
Winning Powerball lottery ticket worth $2 million sold in Northeast Ohio: See where the ticket was sold
VERMILION, Ohio — Check your tickets!. Although nobody hit the $320 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says a $2 million ticket was sold in Northeast Ohio. The winning ticket, which matched 5/5 numbers, was sold at the Get-Go in Vermilion.
Suspended judge resigns: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a Cleveland judge suspended last year has officially resigned and will not be coming back to the bench.
2 in custody in Cleveland Heights drive-by shooting
“We want to assure the residents there that we are actively and aggressively investigating this shooting,” said police Chief Chris Britton.
cleveland19.com
Meet MetroHealth’s 1st Black woman CEO: ‘I want to be the national model’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - She is determined to fight for those who may not have a voice. “I’m fueled so much by the pain that I’ve experienced. My mother, my two grandmother’s and more recently my baby sister passed away as a byproduct of health care disparities explained Doctor Airica Steed.
Some Cuyahoga County judges fare worse than others on moving cases and reducing jail population
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For years, one veteran Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge has consistently lagged far behind his peers in reducing his docket and the number of days his defendants are incarcerated pretrial, contributing to crowding issues in the jail. Of the court’s 34 judges, Judge John Sutula has...
North Olmsted Issues Moratorium on Kava, Kratom Bars Serving Herbal Supplements
While Sacred Waters was welcomed in Lakewood, it's run into trouble in North Olmsted
Cleveland Police: Man shoots woman, dog, then himself at home
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are investigating after a 21-year-old woman was shot, and a 28-year-old man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Saturday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened at...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
NOACA preparing climate action plan for Cuyahoga and neighboring counties with public meeting set for Tuesday
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland has had one since 2013. Cuyahoga County since 2018. Now the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency is working on one. They are climate action plans. They set guidelines for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, which collectively around the globe have been blamed for raising the average...
