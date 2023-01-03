Read full article on original website
Darkstar86
5d ago
yeah if I don't have to pay for an extra license plate and all that other nonsense costs this money grabbing state tries to get.
Reply
2
Guest
5d ago
what if there is no spot to apply the license plate to the car, some manufacturers don't have a spot on the front of the car
Reply
2
Comments / 10