Cleveland News - Fox 8
With wintry weather here, how does the weekend look?
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cloudy with a few passing snowflakes tonight, mainly in the snowbelt region. A dusting is possible in spots tonight into tomorrow but most places will stay clear of any accumulation. Cold with temperatures in the 20s and 30s to start the day tomorrow. We won’t get...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Showers, wintry mix overnight — How much to expect
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Showers with a bit of a wintry mix tonight. Little to no accumulation as the rain changes over to snow flurries by early tomorrow morning. Colder air moving in with it as temperatures fall into the low 30s and upper 20s. Scattered like showers into a...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Fox 8 Jukebox: Travis ‘Moonchild’ Haddix
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — He’s a familiar face on Fox 8 News in the Morning, Travis ‘Moonchild’ Haddix and his band of talented musicians filled the studio with award-winning blues music. Travis picked up the guitar when he was eight years old and has been playing ever since. He has released over ten CD’s and regularly tours Europe with his signature blues music. To learn more about Travis ‘Moonchild’ Haddix click here.
Nearly 10,000 power outages reported in Akron: FirstEnergy gives restoration estimate
AKRON, Ohio — Thousands of people are waking up without electricity this morning as FirstEnergy reports nearly 10,000 power outages impacting Akron as of 6 a.m. The number of power outages are listed at 9,465 in Akron, according to FirstEnergy’s outage map. It’s estimated that power will be...
Power restored to thousands in Summit County
Power is restored to thousands of FirstEnergy customers in Summit County Tuesday morning.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Show Info: January 6, 2023
Quality t-shirts! 7th Floor Clothing can be found inside the Northside Marketplace in Akron. Online art classes! Learn more about Artist At Heart Paint Party by visiting them online. Beagle Bay Knot Works. Nautical home decor and more! Beagle Bay Knot Works is located on Main Street in Huron. Cafe...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kenny works up a sweat at Glow Fitness
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visits Glow Fitness in North Ridgeville. The concept for this unique experience originated in Spain and Northeast Ohio has one of only a few studios here in the United States that offer this innovative form of fitness training. Glow Fitness uses interactive floors and walls, along with motivational music and lighting to motivate clients.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Nautical Home Decor
Nautical home décor and more! Beagle Bay Knot Works is located on Main Street in Huron.
Winning Powerball lottery ticket worth $2 million sold in Northeast Ohio: See where the ticket was sold
VERMILION, Ohio — Check your tickets!. Although nobody hit the $320 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says a $2 million ticket was sold in Northeast Ohio. The winning ticket, which matched 5/5 numbers, was sold at the Get-Go in Vermilion.
1 hospitalized after tree falls on car in North Ridgeville
One person was taken to the hospital after a tree fell on a car in North Ridgeville Tuesday morning.
911 call: Man tired of waiting in ER calls for Cleveland ambulance
The FOX 8 I-Team has found a man got tired of waiting to be seen in a hospital emergency room, so he called 911 for a Cleveland ambulance.
whbc.com
Two Canton Residents Burned in Sunday Fire
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two residents of a Canton home suffered what the city’s fire department terms “substantial” burn injuries in a fire Sunday morning. Three men were in the home in 1200 block of 24th Street NE between Gibbs and Rowland Avenues,...
2 in custody in Cleveland Heights drive-by shooting
“We want to assure the residents there that we are actively and aggressively investigating this shooting,” said police Chief Chris Britton.
The winner of 'A Home for the Holidays' is…
The winner of a brand new home worth over $650,000 was announced Saturday night on News 5 Cleveland. Find out the name the winner of 'A Home for the Holidays' here.
Suspect arrested in downtown Cleveland vehicle break-ins
Cleveland police have arrested a man accused of breaking into cars in the downtown area in recent weeks.
cleveland19.com
Warrensville Heights grandmother forced out of flooded apartment due to stench
WARRENVSILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Instead of watching her family unwrap presents, a Warrensville Heights grandmother watched her apartment flood on Christmas Day. It has been a week and the damage still hasn’t been fixed. “I’m sad,” said tenant Yulonda Lloyd. “My heart is hurt because I worked for...
