Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
NFL schedule: Updated playoff picture, standings, Wild Card Weekend matchups | Chiefs clinch No. 1 seed, Jaguars beat Titans to win AFC South
Welcome to Week 18 in the NFL. A pair of nationally-televised games Saturday kick off the final weekend of the regular season:. Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. ET. UPDATE 11:07 PM: Jaguars’ Josh Allen recovered a fumble for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to help Jacksonville...
What channel is Philadelphia Eagles game today vs. Giants? (1/8/2023) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV | Odds, Picks, NFL Week 18
The New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, meet the Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, in an NFL Week 18 NFC East football game on Sunday, January 8, 2023 (1/8/23) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Giants, with the NFC No. 6 seed locked up,...
NFL rumors: Texans’ Lovie Smith safe? Jim Harbaugh to Colts? Frank Reich to Panthers? Sean Payton to Broncos? Black Monday LIVE UPDATES
Week 18 is coming to a close. Which means several NFL head coaches are about to lose their jobs. 5:08 p.m. NFL Network’s Steve Wyche: If the Panthers don’t retain Steve Wilks, I hope teams with vacancies give him serious consideration to be their HC. 4:49 p.m. Palm...
Giants legend Michael Strahan goes after FOX Sports’ Skip Bayless for Damar Hamlin comments
Michael Strahan has a problem with Skip Bayless. The former New York Giants star went after the FOX Sports talking head during Sunday’s pregame show. The issue? Bayless’ tweets following the collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday. “There were things done here, by somebody at...
Updated NFL playoff picture, standings: Eagles chase No. 1 seed; Patriots, Packers win and in; Jaguars clinch AFC South
Week 18 in the NFL has arrived. Here’s the latest update on the NFL playoff picture:. 1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-3): Clinched AFC West division title, first-round bye, No. 1 seed. 2. Buffalo Bills (12-3): Clinched AFC East division title. 3. Cincinnati Bengals (11-4): Clinched AFC North division title.
Giants have ‘a playoff defense’ in Wink Martindale’s first season | Will he get a chance to be a head coach?
Wink Martindale has interviewed for head-coaching jobs before and he might again this offseason. He did, after all, come to East Rutherford and proved that the heavy-blitz scheme he ran so successfully with the Baltimore Ravens could work with the Giants, too. It wasn’t just about talent, it was also about the system and the men who teach it.
What channel is Las Vegas Raiders game today vs. Chiefs? (1/7/2023) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV | Odds, Picks, NFL Week 18
The Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, meet the Las Vegas Raiders, led by quarterback Jarrett Stidham, in an NFL Week 18 AFC West football game on Saturday, January 7, 2023 (1/7/23) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs (13-3) have clinched the AFC West and...
NFL rumors: Eagles’ Jonathan Gannon is head coach candidate (again) | Which team is interested?
Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is preparing to walk up and down the team’s sideline Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field, hoping to make the right series of calls to help the Eagles clinch their first NFC East title since 2009 when they take on the Giants. However, Gannon could be on another team’s sideline at the beginning of next year and taking on a different role.
Giants’ Super Bowl star: Daniel Jones is playing with a ‘chip on his shoulder’ and Giants are in ‘great position’ for playoffs
As the Giants head into their regular-season finale against the Eagles on Sunday, one of their former stars believes quarterback Daniel Jones is “maturing” before our eyes and says the team is in “great position” going forward. “I think he has a chip on his shoulder,”...
Giants’ Graham Gano hopes to add to a list of memorable kicks that include a 78-yarder he ‘expected to make’
Stick around for 13 seasons as an NFL kicker and you’re sure to have a treasure trove of memories. Graham Gano, who is in his 13th season overall and third with the Giants, has lots of them filed away. The Giants, of course, know a lot about one of...
What channel is Baltimore Ravens game today vs. Bengals? (1/8/2023) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV | Odds, Picks, NFL Week 18
The Baltimore Ravens, led by quarterback Tyler Huntley, meet the Cincinnati Bengals, led by quarterback Joe Burrow, in an NFL Week 18 AFC North football game on Sunday, January 8, 2023 (1/8/23) at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Ravens have clinched a playoff spot despite being without quarterback Lamar...
Bills’ Nyheim Hines honors Damar Hamlin with 2 kickoff return TDs vs. Patriots as Twitter explodes: ‘This is storybook!’ (UPDATE)
UPDATE (3:08 p.m.): Nyheim Hines returned another kickoff for a touchdown, going 101 yards in the third quarter to give the Bills a 21-17 lead over the Patriots. You can see the play here. ***. You’ve got to be kidding me. The Buffalo Bills opened Sunday’s game vs. the...
What channel is Dallas Cowboys game today vs. Commanders (1/8/2023) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV | Odds, Picks, NFL Week 18
The Dallas Cowboys, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, meet the Washington Commanders, led by rookie quarterback Sam Howell, in an NFL Week 18 NFC East football game on Sunday, January 8, 2023 (1/8/23) at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE.
Jets forced to make one last starting QB change before Week 18 at Dolphins
One more (quarterback change) for the road. The Jets’ quarterback situation has been unstable since the preseason, so it’s fitting that they were forced to make a last-minute quarterback change before Sunday’s season finale at the Dolphins.
