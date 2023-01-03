ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Police: Investigation underway near High St. in Milford following pursuit

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple Connecticut police agencies are assisting with an investigation related to a pursuit that ended near High Street in Milford, according to the authorities. The Bridgeport Police Department is leading the investigation and is receiving assistance from Milford police and Connecticut State Police. Police are asking the public to avoid the […]
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

The Chowder Pot in Hartford to close after 30 years

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After nearly 30 years, a seafood staple is closing its doors. The Chowder Pot in Hartford announced on Facebook Tuesday that in the coming months, it will be serving its last guests and closing up shop. According to the restaurant’s post, the owners made the decision to sell the location due […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

MISSING: Hartford 7-year-old gone since Christmas Day

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are calling on the public to help them locate a missing 7-year-old boy, Taylor Funnye. Police listed Funnye as an “endangered runaway” who has been missing from Hartford since Christmas Day. He is described as being a Black boy with black hair and brown eyes. He is 4’8″ tall […]
HARTFORD, CT
PIX11

Man dragged from train by NYPD officer to get $135,000 from NYC

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York City reached a $135,000 settlement with a man who was beaten up and maced by police on a train in Manhattan, officials said Wednesday. “This agreement was best for all parties,” a spokesperson for the city’s Law Department said. Police confronted the man, identified only as Joseph, on May 25, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
darientimes.com

Hamden man charged with torching own vehicle, West Haven police say

WEST HAVEN — A fire that destroyed a vehicle in November was intentionally set by the vehicle’s owner, according to local police. Alseny Keita, of Hamden, was charged with third-degree arson and conspiracy to commit third-degree arson on Dec. 29, according to West Haven police. The department said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.
HAMDEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Breach Of Peace & Other Charges

#Milford CT– On December 29, 2022, officers were dispatched to Pilot at 433 Old Gate Lane for a fight. The victim stated that they were approached by Efrain Rodriguez, 41 of Stratford who began to make derogatory remarks toward them, including racial slurs. Rodriguez was told to leave the...
MILFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy