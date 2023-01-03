The family of a New York City woman who was last seen on a subway train on New Year's Eve says it's unlike like her to not check in or go so long without being in touch. “She is usually active on social media. She’s never gone for a long period of time without anyone knowing,” Jessenia Robles, 20, said about her cousin Adamaruis “Yuri” Garcia.

