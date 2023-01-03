Read full article on original website
Bittersweet ending: West Hartford shop to close its doors after 66 years
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After more than half a century in business, a popular toy shop in West Hartford is closing its doors for good. The Toy Chest, a family owned and operated business in West Hartford Center, first opened in 1956. however, after 66 years in the industry, the shop will close at […]
‘I lock my door for 30 minutes every day until the kids get on the bus.’ Retailers near troubled Staten Island bus stop express concerns.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the wake of Tuesday’s wild melee at a Port Richmond bus stop that led to the suspension of an NYPD officer, employees at businesses in the vicinity contend that the area is dangerous, and that come dismissal time, students awaiting the bus wreak daily havoc.
Mixed reactions from public after Hartford PD releases video of recruits walking through the city
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There is a mixed reaction from the community after the Hartford Police Department released a video on Twitter that showed recruits walking down Park Street in the Frog Hollow neighborhood. It was posted last Thursday and now has more than 55,000 views. Lt. Aaron Boisvert, a spokesperson for the police department […]
Connecticut State Rep. Quentin Williams killed in crash involving wrong-way driver in Cromwell
Connecticut State Rep. Quentin "Q" Williams was killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Rt. 9 South in Cromwell early Thursday morning.
Police: Investigation underway near High St. in Milford following pursuit
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple Connecticut police agencies are assisting with an investigation related to a pursuit that ended near High Street in Milford, according to the authorities. The Bridgeport Police Department is leading the investigation and is receiving assistance from Milford police and Connecticut State Police. Police are asking the public to avoid the […]
The Ronzoni Pastina Hoarding Has Started Already Connecticut
Jeez man, you people are quick. Not one day after I learned the incredible news that Ronzoni is discontinuing their Pastina pasta, and they're all gone from store shelves around Connecticut. Let this news sink in - according to snopes.com, Ronzoni Pastina - No. 155 has been discontinued. Ronzoni blames...
Eyewitness News
New Haven officers charged with mans paralysis put blame on responding EMT’s
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Haven officers accused in the case of a man who was paralyzed in police custody over the summer have filed a complaint against the EMT’s who responded. Randy Cox, 36, was left paralyzed when the New Haven officers who arrested him did...
The Chowder Pot in Hartford to close after 30 years
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After nearly 30 years, a seafood staple is closing its doors. The Chowder Pot in Hartford announced on Facebook Tuesday that in the coming months, it will be serving its last guests and closing up shop. According to the restaurant’s post, the owners made the decision to sell the location due […]
Major retail chain closing another store in Connecticut this month
A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another store location in Connecticut this month. Read on to learn more. On January 24, 2023, a Banana Republic clothing store location in Stamford will be closing its doors for good, according to local sources.
East Hartford man starts murder sentence at emotional hearing
A man who had remained free on $2 million bond even after accepting a plea bargain and being convicted of murder and first-degree assault for shooting two men from behind in Hartford in late December 2018 began serving his 25-year prison term Thursday when an emotional sentencing hearing ended. Abdul-Hakim...
Homeless New York Man Accused Of Destroying Hudson Valley House
A homeless is accused of destroying the Hudson Valley home he once lived in. On Tuesday around 6:20 a.m., Beacon Professional Firefighters IAFF L-3490 Assistant Chief Lahey was on his way to work when he noticed a massive structure fire at what's called the Guest House at 925 Wolcott Ave. He immediately called for a second alarm.
MISSING: Hartford 7-year-old gone since Christmas Day
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are calling on the public to help them locate a missing 7-year-old boy, Taylor Funnye. Police listed Funnye as an “endangered runaway” who has been missing from Hartford since Christmas Day. He is described as being a Black boy with black hair and brown eyes. He is 4’8″ tall […]
2 New York Women Killed On New Year’s Day In Hudson Valley
An early morning New Year's Day crash killed two women in the Hudson Valley. Two women from the Lower Hudson Valley were killed in a car crash just after the ball dropped on New Year's Day. Fatal Accident Under Investigation In Rockland County, New York. On New Year's Day around...
Family of N.Y. woman who disappeared after New Year's Eve subway ride desperate for answers
The family of a New York City woman who was last seen on a subway train on New Year's Eve says it's unlike like her to not check in or go so long without being in touch. “She is usually active on social media. She’s never gone for a long period of time without anyone knowing,” Jessenia Robles, 20, said about her cousin Adamaruis “Yuri” Garcia.
Monumental Haters are Coming for the New Casino in Newburgh
Is this why we can't have nice things? There was massive news in Newburgh, NY when Resorts World Hudson Valley opened their latest location in the nearly-defunct Newburgh Mall just last week. The arguments have already started. The New Casino in Newburgh, NY. "A casino opened in Newburgh yesterday", was...
Man dragged from train by NYPD officer to get $135,000 from NYC
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York City reached a $135,000 settlement with a man who was beaten up and maced by police on a train in Manhattan, officials said Wednesday. “This agreement was best for all parties,” a spokesperson for the city’s Law Department said. Police confronted the man, identified only as Joseph, on May 25, […]
News 12
Bridgeport man identified as victim killed in New Year's Day Route 15 shooting
Friends and family of a Bridgeport man killed on New Year's Day in Hamden spoke publicly for the first time Wednesday about their loss. Those who knew and loved 23-year-old Adrian Lopez say their community has been deeply impacted by his death — and they're still trying to come to terms with this sudden and tragic loss.
darientimes.com
Hamden man charged with torching own vehicle, West Haven police say
WEST HAVEN — A fire that destroyed a vehicle in November was intentionally set by the vehicle’s owner, according to local police. Alseny Keita, of Hamden, was charged with third-degree arson and conspiracy to commit third-degree arson on Dec. 29, according to West Haven police. The department said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.
ID Released For 31-Year-Old Killed After Car Mounts Sidewalk, Strikes Tree In Stamford
Police have identified a woman who was killed after her vehicle crashed into a tree on New Year's Day in Fairfield County. The crash took place in Stamford around 6:10 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1 in the area of 171 Greenwich Ave. Stamford resident Marcela Parra, age 31, was killed when...
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Breach Of Peace & Other Charges
#Milford CT– On December 29, 2022, officers were dispatched to Pilot at 433 Old Gate Lane for a fight. The victim stated that they were approached by Efrain Rodriguez, 41 of Stratford who began to make derogatory remarks toward them, including racial slurs. Rodriguez was told to leave the...
