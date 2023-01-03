"I know I'm depressive and always have been thinking about life and death": Rublev launches clothing brand with interesting back story

As Novak Djokovic was preparing for the Australian Open in Adelaide, news came down about the US extending the vaccination requirement for entry into the country. The decision doesn't come as a surprise as it was widely expected due to the recent surge in cases in the US. Even more importantly the number of cases in countries like China skyrocketed as well prompting the US to 'protect' its borders with this decision. The extension of the decision means that Djokovic will once again miss both Indian Wells and Miami because of it.

2 DAYS AGO