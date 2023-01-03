"I know I'm depressive and always have been thinking about life and death": Rublev launches clothing brand with interesting back story

Read full article on original website
Related
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
After Posting Innocent Photo of Daughter Online, Father Noticed Something was Wrong
As a first-time father, David was overjoyed when his daughter, Emily, was born. He couldn't wait to capture every moment of her life and share them with friends and family. When Emily was just a few weeks old, David took her for her first bath and snapped a photo of her smiling up at him.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic sends collective warning to Next Gen: "Nadal and myself will try and mess up their plans"
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are planinig of spoiling the plans of the next gen in 2023 as they look to continue winning trophies this year. Djokovic and Nadal combined to win three of the four grand slam events last year and they are looking to keep that going this year. It's certainly something the next gen of players is hoping doesn't happen. Djokovic commented on that admitting that the future of tennis is on good hands however he and Nadal are still planning on messing up their plans:
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’
‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic responds to Indian Wells and Miami ban due to being unvaccinated: "I mean what can I do? Nothing"
As Novak Djokovic was preparing for the Australian Open in Adelaide, news came down about the US extending the vaccination requirement for entry into the country. The decision doesn't come as a surprise as it was widely expected due to the recent surge in cases in the US. Even more importantly the number of cases in countries like China skyrocketed as well prompting the US to 'protect' its borders with this decision. The extension of the decision means that Djokovic will once again miss both Indian Wells and Miami because of it.
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
The Guardian has seen a copy of Harry's upcoming memoir.
I stayed in a Japanese capsule hotel for $26. My tiny sleeping pod was fine, but I wouldn't stay for more than a night.
I booked a pod at Nine Hours Otemachi in central Tokyo, and although it was a good value for my money, I wouldn't want to stay for very long.
tennisuptodate.com
WTA Finals champion Garcia reveals battle with bulimia: "In tennis, you spend a lot of time alone in your room"
2022 WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia has revealed her battle with bulimia at a time when she was struggling with a lot of things. Garcia first emerged as a top player in 2017 winning back-to-back WTA 1000 trophies. She struggled for a long time after that revealing that there have been many sleepless nights along with an eating disorder. Speaking to L'Equipe Garcia said:
tennisuptodate.com
Giorgi's doctor confirms tennis star asked for false COVID-19 vaccine documents and never received vaccine
Camila Giorgi is in a lot of trouble as her doctor confirmed that she asked for false COVID-19 vaccine documents as she never got vaccinated properly. Giorgi is one of the many persons investigated in the case with the doctor accused of handing out those fake documents confessing to everything. Besides Giorgi, her family have also been named in the case and it's not looking very good for Giorgi. Besides the obvious, she used those same documents to enter other countries knowing they were fake.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic believes long break from tour action potential cause of recent Alcaraz injury: "When you are out of that rhythm, body can react"
Novak Djokovic thought about the injury of Carlos Alcaraz and he believes that not playing in a while probably played a part in him getting injuries again. It's very hard for a tennis player to replicate match conditions unless real matches are being played. Due to that, players often can get injured once the season picks up suddenly as it happens after the New Year. Pacing yourself is key but sometimes things just don't work out in your favour. That is what Djokovic believed happened to Alcaraz with his injury:
tennisuptodate.com
Naomi Osaka recalls thinking Ons Jabeur was "the nicest person I've ever met" during their first ever meeting
Japanese tennis icon Naomi Osaka recently reminisced about her first meeting with World No. 2 Ons Jabeur way back in 2015. Osaka, winner of four Grand Slam singles titles, looked back fondly on their first meeting and heaped praise on the Tunisian, describing her as the "nicest woman she has ever met."
tennisuptodate.com
Raducanu reveals injury was ‘out of her control’, blames courts at ASB Classic: “To be honest it’s not a surprise that this happened to someone”
Emma Raducanu blamed the court at the ASB Classic for her injury saying that it's not a surprise that somebody rolled an ankle at the event. Raducanu was looking really good at this event before the injury and even won the opening set 6-0. She lost the second set as she rolled her ankle towards the end of the match and retired as she could not continue playing. Her Australian Open is now in doubt as there is a chance she won't be ready to play for it.
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek breaks down in tears on court after Pegula United Cup loss, admits to feeling 'helpless': "I wasn't able to kind of show up even, and problem-solve"
Iga Swiatek lost a crucial match against Jessica Pegula at the United Cup 2-6 2-6 and after the watch, she broke down in tears explaining that she felt helpless. Swiatek was favoured to win this match against Pegula simply because she's been playing quite well and is realistically the better player. It didn't look like that on the court as she struggled all match losing in only 71 minutes. Pegula controlled the match far easier than anybody expected and Swiatek confirmed after the match that she cried because she felt helpless:
tennisuptodate.com
"Everyone pray I'm not on Netflix getting spanked": Kyrgios' first round opponent at 2022 Australian Open jokes ahead of Netflix Break Point release
Nick Kyrgios will be prominently featured at the start of the Netlix Tennis Series that will air son and Liam Broady is hopeful about not being featued in it. The British player was the 1st round opponent of Kyrios' Australian Open campaign last year and he was beaten easily. The loss was jut a normal straight-sets loss and there weren't any bagels so the comment by Broady is mostly joking. He wrote about it on Twitter saying that Kyrgios told him their match is featured.
tennisuptodate.com
"If you were a nicer human, you would actually have empathy for someone": Stubbs defends Swiatek amid United Cup crying criticism
Rennae Stubbs defended Iga Swiatek against some harsh comments by a fan on social media who thought Swiatek getting humbled by Pegula was a good thing. Swiatek was crying when she exited the court after her loss to Jessica Pegula at the United Cup and after the match, the Polish player explained that she felt helpless on the court. A fan shared some harsh words for her on social media which prompted former player Rennae Stubbs to defend her.
tennisuptodate.com
"2023 set to be the best year yet": Ashleigh Barty set to become a mother for the first time as Australian Open approaches
Ashleigh Barty will become a mother for the first time, she has confirmed on social media ahead of the Australian Open and 10 months on from her retirement last March. Many speculated whether Barty would stick to her retirement but since but has kept to her promise marrying her long time boyfriend, Garry Kissick and also playing golf but now there will be a new arrival.
Comments / 0