cbs17
Man’s ID sought after house fire near Fayetteville, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are looking for a man they said is linked to a fire at a home near Fayetteville earlier this week. The blaze was reported around 11:20 a.m. Monday as a mobile home fire in the 3500 block of Camden Road, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
Third arrest made in connection with death of man in NC; 2 wanted considered ‘armed and dangerous’
A third man was arrested in connection with the death of a 50-year-old North Carolina man, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.
WMBF
26-year-old killed in Robeson County shooting, suspect wanted
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities said a 26-year-old man was killed after a shooting in the Pee Dee late Saturday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called at around 9:45 p.m. to Ballance Farm Road and Maple Leaf Drive, located outside St. Pauls. Authorities found the...
cbs17
1 teen, 2 adults arrested after driver shot in Moore County, deputies say
ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — One teenager and two adults were arrested for their role in a shooting earlier this week, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday at 4:20 p.m., deputies responded to the area of U.S. 15-501 and Pinebluff Lake Road near Aberdeen. After arriving, they found a motorist who was hit in the hand by a bullet while driving along U.S. 15-501. The motorist was treated and released from First Health Moore Regional Hospital.
Teen dies from gunshot, another juvenile taken into custody, Raleigh police say
A teen shot overnight in Raleigh has died, according to police.
sandhillssentinel.com
Drive-by shooting suspects arrested
Investigators with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department arrested three suspects in connection to a recent drive-by shooting near Aberdeen. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced in a news advisory that Kendrick Purcell, 35, of Southern Pines, Chaucey Williams, 36, of Southern Pines, and a 15-year-old male juvenile were arrested on Jan. 5.
5 arrests made in connection with death of 50-year-old man in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A fifth man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 50-year-old Maxton man, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Kylerr Q. Page, 22, of Maxton, was arrested Saturday after deputies said he was still wanted. He is being charged with first-degree murder and attempted robbery with […]
NC man dies after being shot ‘multiple times’, police say
An unresponsive man found in the road Thursday evening by Lumberton police had been shot multiple times, police said.
wpde.com
Deputies investigating shooting incident near St. Pauls in Robeson Co.
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirms the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Crime Scene unit is on the scene of a shooting incident in the area of Ballance Farm Road and Maple Leaf Drive outside of St. Pauls. More information will be provided as the investigation...
Men charged in Raleigh murder involving rival motorcycle gangs appear in court
RALEIGH, N.C. — Five men charged with murder in connection to the New Year's Day shooting death of a 37-year-old man appeared in court Friday. Martinus Starks, Vidaul Reed, Anthony Cheever, David Stephens and Tyler Grissom are each charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon in the shooting death of Jonas Padilla, arrest warrants show.
mhscattalk.com
Raleigh Lawyer Killed In A Murder-Suicide
Goldsboro police are investigating a shooting that happened inside the Riddle and Brantley law firm in Goldsboro. The shooting happened on Monday, Dec. 19 before 4:15 p.m. Investigators say that two bodies were found in the office. The victim of the shooting has been identified as Patrick White who is...
4-wheel eyesore: Fayetteville has spent $80k on stray shopping cart issues since 2020
With more than 1,000 carts recovered since May 2020, they say they've spent a total of $78,468 cleaning up carts.
sandhillssentinel.com
Dollar Tree armed robbery suspects arrested
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced two arrests following an armed robbery investigation in the Whispering Pines area. On Nov. 15, 2022, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree on Highway 22 in Whispering Pines. The offender entered the store, allegedly took various small merchandise items, and allegedly told the store clerk they had a gun before fleeing the scene.
cbs17
Man charged with murder 3 weeks after fatal shooting in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have charged a man with murder three weeks after another man was found shot to death inside a parked truck in Fayetteville. The city’s police department on Thursday said Rondell Easterling, 30, of Fayetteville faces four charges in connection with the Dec. 12 slaying of Bishop Rhone, 27.
cbs17
Southern Pines suspects used 4 vehicles to rob Lowe’s, police say
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — The Southern Pines Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find two larceny suspects. Police said Joseph Wright and Zachary Hunt have outstanding arrest warrants for a series of felonious larceny incidents at Lowe’s Home Improvement in Southern Pines and surrounding counties.
WRAL
OSHA, Chatham sheriff investigating death of worker who fell off Governor's Club
OSHA is investigating the death of a man who fell off a roof while working in Chatham County. 29-year-old Gabriel Strathern of Chapel Hill died December 14 while cleaning gutters in Governor's Club. Family members told WRAL News OSHA and the Chatham County Sheriff's office are investigating. Strathern leaves behind...
Harnett County man identified after getting shot, killed by deputies trying to serve involuntary commitment papers
LILLINGTON, N.C. — The Harnett County Sheriff's Office identified a man shot and killed by deputies on Monday after authorities say he was having a mental health episode. On Friday, the sheriff's office identified the man shot and killed as Lee Irvin Dawson Jr. He was 68. The sheriff's...
wpde.com
2 shot at Laurinburg apartment complex, police say
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been shot Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in the city limits of Laurinburg, according to Cpt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Dept. Young said via email “I can confirm that there are two people with gunshot wounds which occurred in...
WRAL
Five charged in Raleigh murder appear in court Friday
Five men charged with murder in connection to the New Year's Day shooting death of a 37-year-old man will appear in court Friday. Five men charged with murder in connection to the New Year's Day shooting death of a 37-year-old man will appear in court Friday. Reporter: Chelsea DonovanPhotographer: Keith...
Cumberland County judge upholds ban on publicly releasing body-cam footage in Jada Johnson shooting
A Cumberland County judge upheld an order banning police body-camera footage of Jada Johnson's death from being publicly released.
