ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Man’s ID sought after house fire near Fayetteville, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are looking for a man they said is linked to a fire at a home near Fayetteville earlier this week. The blaze was reported around 11:20 a.m. Monday as a mobile home fire in the 3500 block of Camden Road, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WMBF

26-year-old killed in Robeson County shooting, suspect wanted

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities said a 26-year-old man was killed after a shooting in the Pee Dee late Saturday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called at around 9:45 p.m. to Ballance Farm Road and Maple Leaf Drive, located outside St. Pauls. Authorities found the...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 teen, 2 adults arrested after driver shot in Moore County, deputies say

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — One teenager and two adults were arrested for their role in a shooting earlier this week, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday at 4:20 p.m., deputies responded to the area of U.S. 15-501 and Pinebluff Lake Road near Aberdeen. After arriving, they found a motorist who was hit in the hand by a bullet while driving along U.S. 15-501. The motorist was treated and released from First Health Moore Regional Hospital.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Drive-by shooting suspects arrested

Investigators with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department arrested three suspects in connection to a recent drive-by shooting near Aberdeen. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced in a news advisory that Kendrick Purcell, 35, of Southern Pines, Chaucey Williams, 36, of Southern Pines, and a 15-year-old male juvenile were arrested on Jan. 5.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Deputies investigating shooting incident near St. Pauls in Robeson Co.

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirms the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Crime Scene unit is on the scene of a shooting incident in the area of Ballance Farm Road and Maple Leaf Drive outside of St. Pauls. More information will be provided as the investigation...
WRAL News

Men charged in Raleigh murder involving rival motorcycle gangs appear in court

RALEIGH, N.C. — Five men charged with murder in connection to the New Year's Day shooting death of a 37-year-old man appeared in court Friday. Martinus Starks, Vidaul Reed, Anthony Cheever, David Stephens and Tyler Grissom are each charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon in the shooting death of Jonas Padilla, arrest warrants show.
RALEIGH, NC
mhscattalk.com

Raleigh Lawyer Killed In A Murder-Suicide

Goldsboro police are investigating a shooting that happened inside the Riddle and Brantley law firm in Goldsboro. The shooting happened on Monday, Dec. 19 before 4:15 p.m. Investigators say that two bodies were found in the office. The victim of the shooting has been identified as Patrick White who is...
GOLDSBORO, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Dollar Tree armed robbery suspects arrested

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced two arrests following an armed robbery investigation in the Whispering Pines area. On Nov. 15, 2022, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree on Highway 22 in Whispering Pines. The offender entered the store, allegedly took various small merchandise items, and allegedly told the store clerk they had a gun before fleeing the scene.
WHISPERING PINES, NC
cbs17

Southern Pines suspects used 4 vehicles to rob Lowe’s, police say

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — The Southern Pines Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find two larceny suspects. Police said Joseph Wright and Zachary Hunt have outstanding arrest warrants for a series of felonious larceny incidents at Lowe’s Home Improvement in Southern Pines and surrounding counties.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
wpde.com

2 shot at Laurinburg apartment complex, police say

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been shot Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in the city limits of Laurinburg, according to Cpt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Dept. Young said via email “I can confirm that there are two people with gunshot wounds which occurred in...
LAURINBURG, NC
WRAL

Five charged in Raleigh murder appear in court Friday

Five men charged with murder in connection to the New Year's Day shooting death of a 37-year-old man will appear in court Friday. Five men charged with murder in connection to the New Year's Day shooting death of a 37-year-old man will appear in court Friday. Reporter: Chelsea DonovanPhotographer: Keith...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy