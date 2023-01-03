Read full article on original website
Djokovic sends collective warning to Next Gen: "Nadal and myself will try and mess up their plans"
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are planinig of spoiling the plans of the next gen in 2023 as they look to continue winning trophies this year. Djokovic and Nadal combined to win three of the four grand slam events last year and they are looking to keep that going this year. It's certainly something the next gen of players is hoping doesn't happen. Djokovic commented on that admitting that the future of tennis is on good hands however he and Nadal are still planning on messing up their plans:
Djokovic responds to Indian Wells and Miami ban due to being unvaccinated: "I mean what can I do? Nothing"
As Novak Djokovic was preparing for the Australian Open in Adelaide, news came down about the US extending the vaccination requirement for entry into the country. The decision doesn't come as a surprise as it was widely expected due to the recent surge in cases in the US. Even more importantly the number of cases in countries like China skyrocketed as well prompting the US to 'protect' its borders with this decision. The extension of the decision means that Djokovic will once again miss both Indian Wells and Miami because of it.
Bianca Andreescu remains upbeat despite embarrassing loss at Adelaide International, shifts focus to Australian Open
Despite succumbing to a dreadful loss against Veronika Kudermetova in the second round of the Adelaide International 1, Bianca Andreescu remains upbeat and has taken the defeat in her stride. The Canadian started the tie all guns blazing and raced to a 4-0 lead in the first set. However, Kudermetova...
Swiatek in doubt for Australian Open with injury after Adelaide withdrawal
Iga Swiatek withdrew from the Adelaide International 2 event due to an injury leaving her Australian Open participation in doubt. Swiatek last competed in the United Cup helping Poland reach the semi-final. She lost to Jessica Pegula in straight sets 2-6 2-6 and now pulled out of Adelaide due to an apparent injury. It's not clear what kind of injury it is but it's believed to be a light one. Even so, the Australian Open participation is in doubt due to the event being only 10 days away.
McNamee believes Nadal has lost 'a yard' and will struggle at 2023 Australian Open
Former Australian Open Tournament Director Paul McNamee doesn't see Nadal doing well at the 2023 Australian Open despite winning the event last year. Rafael Nadal stunned the world by putting together an incredible run at the 2022 Australian Open. It ended with Nadal staging a comeback win over Daniil Medvedev in the final winning only his 2nd Australian Open ever. McNamee doesn't see it happening again as he wrote in his column for the Age:
Osaka mystery continues as whereabouts unknown of two time champion ahead of Australian Open
Naomi Osaka is nowhere to be seen and it seems unlikely that she'll compete at the first grand slam of the year which happens to be one of her better ones. She won four grand slam trophies in her career with two coming at the US Open and four coming at the Australian Open. It seems like Osaka won't play at the Australia this year as she's yet to surface publicly. Nobody really knows where she is and had she been practicing on a court somewhere there would have probably been news about it.
Australian Open has been closed
The Wildlife Studios mobile game brings players to a new Australian Open-brand virtual arena and competes like world champions. In-game content includes officially licensed themed outfits, custom strings and rewards. Wildsters announce their new collaboration with Tennis Australia (TA) to celebrate Australian Open with a month-long event in tennis Clash,...
Australian Open 2023: Start date, schedule, players, draw date
The world's top tennis players gather in Melbourne later this month for the Australian Open. Spain's Rafael Nadal is the defending men's champion and will be chasing a record-extending 23rd men's Grand Slam singles title, but Australian Ashleigh Barty will not be defending her women's singles champion following her shock retirement from the sport last year.
Medvedev heaps praise on Djokovic after Adelaide semi-final win: "Novak is still the best in the world"
Daniil Medvedev got to experience a pretty good show in Adelaide as Djokovic stormed past him easier than anybody would have anticipated 6-3 6-4. The Serbian endured an injury and some other things in this rather comfortable win over Medvedev. He was helped by the Russian who committed two double faults on break point giving him the crucial advantage that he needed. Even when Medvedev started to play well, the Serbian found some amazing serves to take the match.
Mardy Fish out as US Davis Cup captain before next matches
Mardy Fish is out as captain of the U.S. Davis Cup team after the U.S. Tennis Association said Friday that the two sides “mutually agreed to move in a new direction.” The USTA announced the change as part of a news release that began by listing the members of the American roster for a qualifying matchup at Uzbekistan on Feb. 3-4. Those players are doubles specialist Rajeev Ram, Tommy Paul, Jenson Brooksby, Mackenzie McDonald and Austin Krajicek. Ram was notably left off the squad by Fish for the Davis Cup Finals in November. That was shortly after the 38-year-old Ram reached the No. 1 ranking in men’s doubles for the first time on the heels of winning a second consecutive U.S. Open doubles championship for his third Grand Slam trophy overall. Fish, a former professional player who had been the U.S. captain since 2019, and Davis Cup coach Bob Bryan were fined $10,000 apiece in November by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for promoting a gambling operator via social media.
"This girl giving an absolute lesson to the World No.1 today" - Tiafoe has high praise for Pegula after dominant United Cup victory over Swiatek
American tennis star Frances Tiafoe hailed compatriot Jessica Pegula after the latter scored a thumping win over World No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the 2023 United Cup on Friday. Pegula beat Swiatek 6-2 6-2, to give the United States a 1-0 lead against Poland in the semifinals. Later, Tiafoe beat Kacper Zuk 6-3 6-3 to increase the lead to 2-0.
Djokovic believes long break from tour action potential cause of recent Alcaraz injury: "When you are out of that rhythm, body can react"
Novak Djokovic thought about the injury of Carlos Alcaraz and he believes that not playing in a while probably played a part in him getting injuries again. It's very hard for a tennis player to replicate match conditions unless real matches are being played. Due to that, players often can get injured once the season picks up suddenly as it happens after the New Year. Pacing yourself is key but sometimes things just don't work out in your favour. That is what Djokovic believed happened to Alcaraz with his injury:
Late finish for Ons Jabeur as she wins first match in Adelaide
Jabeur had a 1st round BYE so this was her first match and she proved pretty comfortable overall beating Cirstea 7-6(3) 6-1 to move on to the next round. Jabeur is the top seed at the event and is expected to make the final with the match being the start of it. It was a decent match from Jabeur, a good start and the some struggling to get the first set done. Jabeur was up a break twice in the opening set but allowed Cirstea to battle back both times.
ATP Draw 2023 Adelaide International 2 including Rublev, Carreno-Busta, Kokkinakis, Paul and Draper
The draw has been released for ATP Adelaide International 2 between 9-14 January, 2023 and will act as one of the final warm-up tournaments for the Australian Open. Featuring Andrey Rublev, Pablo Carreno-Busta, Karen Khachanov, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Jack Draper among others, it is an ATP 250 tournament. This tournament...
Mardy Fish ousted as US Davis Cup Captain following gambling incident, Rajeev Ram reinstated to the roster
Retired American tennis player Mardy Fish is out as captain of the U.S. Davis Cup team after the U.S. Tennis Association said Friday that the two sides "mutually agreed to move in a new direction." The USTA announced the change as part of a news release that began by listing...
WTA Finals champion Garcia reveals battle with bulimia: "In tennis, you spend a lot of time alone in your room"
2022 WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia has revealed her battle with bulimia at a time when she was struggling with a lot of things. Garcia first emerged as a top player in 2017 winning back-to-back WTA 1000 trophies. She struggled for a long time after that revealing that there have been many sleepless nights along with an eating disorder. Speaking to L'Equipe Garcia said:
2023 ASB Classic Auckland ATP Entry List including Ruud, Norrie and Bublik
Taking place between January 9-15, 2023, the ASB Classic ATP tournament follows on from the WTA edition and sees the warm-up for the Australian Open in New Zealand. Holger Rune was due to be one of the headline players but has since withdrawn meaning that Casper Ruud, Cameron Norrie, Diego Schwartzman and Alexander Bublik are among those involved.
Venus Williams not set for potential final Australian Open after all, withdraws after injury suffered at ASB Classic
Venus Williams won't be playing at the 2023 Australian Open after all as she withdrew from the event due to an injury sustained at the Auckland event. Tennis fans were amazed to see Venus Williams back on the court as the American even won a match in Auckland. Unfortunately, her age is catching up with her as she picked up a new injury during her match against Zhu in the second round. She has now pulled out of the event due to that injury and will probably travel to the US to see what it means.
Aryna Sabalenka downs Marketa Vondrousova to reach Adelaide semifinals
The road to the Australian Open resumed for Aryna Sabalenka, who fought past Marketa Vondrousova to reach the semifinals of the Adelaide International 1 on Friday. Sabalenka recorded a 6-3 7-5 victory over her Czech opponent, relying on her powerful serve and groundstrokes to overwhelm the World No.92. Despite both ladies doing their best to hold serve in the opening set, it was Sabalenka who saved both break points faced. Conversely, Vondrousova was unable to resist the Belarusian onslaught, eventually surrendering her serve at the most crucial moment. This was enough for the second seed to run away with the first set, placing one foot in the semifinals in the process.
Raducanu still heading to Australian Open despite injury as doubts continue after Auckland
Emma Raducanu is heading to Australia where she'll work on getting ready for the Australian Open as her participation is in doubt following an ankle injury in Auckland. Despite rolling her ankle and having to retire, Emma Raducanu is hopeful about being ready to play at the Australian Open. There is about 10 days left until the Australian Open and a small chance of her being ready for the event is there. It's unlikely but she'll head to Australia where she'll undergo further testing before assessing what the next step is.
